MANHATTAN, Kan. – Bill Snyder Family Stadium, transformed by more than $180 million in privately funded enhancements since 2011, is one of five facilities nationwide and two from intercollegiate athletics to be named a finalist for the prestigious 2016 Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year Award, the publication announced today.

Joining K-State’s Bill Snyder Family Stadium as finalists are Kyle Field (Texas A&M), Daytona International Speedway, Avaya Stadium (San Jose Earthquakes) and PETCO Park (San Diego Padres). The winner of the award, in addition to the publication’s 16 other annual awards/categories, will be announced May 18 at the 2016 Sports Business Awards dinner at the New York Marriott Marquis at Times Square.

“The Bill Snyder Family Stadium Master Plan represents a historic series of steps ensuring a championship future for K-State Athletics,” said Athletics Director John Currie. “The generosity of the K-State Nation and our phased approach to our master plan have allowed us to make transformational enhancements for our University, student-athletes and fans while doing so in a fiscally responsible manner with appropriately low long-term debt. To have our facility be honored as a national finalist with these other tremendous entities is flattering and a testament to the world-wide support of our donors and commitment to Kansas State University’s long-term ability to compete at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics.”

Phase I of the Bill Snyder Family Stadium Master Plan was completed in 2011 with the addition of restrooms to the east upper deck of the stadium and a new AstroTurf playing surface on Wagner Field. In 2013, the completion of the state-of-the-art West Stadium Center highlighted the $90 million Phase II improvements providing upgrades for Wildcat student-athletes including the Ahearn Fund Student-Athlete Performance Table, grassroots fan amenities with new concourse, restroom and ADA facilities and some of the best premium seating in all of college athletics.

Phase III, the Vanier Family Football Complex which opened in August 2015, offers Wildcat student-athletes one of the best training and operational facilities in collegiate athletics and 132,000-plus square feet of new space to house the Goss Family Student-Athlete Enhancement Center, Duane and Bonnie Saunders Sports Medicine Center, strength and conditioning center, administration offices and the entire Wildcat football operation highlighted by the Jordy and Emily Nelson Locker Room.

Phase IIIB, currently under construction, will complete the northeast corner of the stadium and provide K-State fans with a fully enclosed stadium bowl and 360 degree concourse as well as other spectator and operational enhancements including a new showcase stage for the Pride of Wildcat Land Marching Band, a video board in the northeast corner of the stadium as well as new visiting team locker, training and officials areas. In addition, the Section 1 seating area will also be re-constructed to connect to the new north end zone concourse and Wabash Landing area, adding additional seating to the section. The project will be completed in August in time for the 2016 football season.

Testamentary to K-State Athletics’ goal of providing Value to the University, Community and State, no tax or tuition dollars were used to fund the project. Bill Snyder Family Stadium marks the Northwest Gateway to the historic K-Statecampus where accelerating momentum toward President Kirk Schulz’s K-State 2025 vision has recently seen the University promoted to Tier 1 Institution status by the Carnegie Foundation.

For more information on the Bill Snyder Family Stadium Master Plan, visit www.k-statesports.com/masterplan.