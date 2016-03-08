Stiefel Theatre Announces Two Big Shows

The Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced two big upcoming shows.

Country music star Travis Tritt will perform at 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 24th, and comedian Kathy Griffin will take the Stiefel stage at 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 22nd. Tickets for both shows go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 11th.

TRAVIS TRITT

More than 27-years after Travis Tritt launched his music career, the Southern-rock influenced artist continues to sell-out shows, and stay true and relevant to Country music fans across the globe. The highly abbreviated Tritt timeline started when the young Marietta, Georgia native incorporated his lifelong influences of Southern Rock, blues and gospel into his country during a honky-tonk apprenticeship that led him to Warner Bros in 1989. Between then and 1999, Travis released seven studio albums and a greatest hits package for the label. His 1990 debut Country Club and its succession of hits put him in the vanguard of the genre’s early ’90s boom, dubbing him as one of “The Class of ‘89,” which included Country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson; all whom dominated the charts in the early ‘90s.

“Country Club,” “Help Me Hold On,” “I’m Gonna Be Somebody” and “Drift Off to Dream” peaked at numbers two and three on the Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts; all which led for Tritt to win Top New Male Artist award from Billboard and the CMA Horizon Award (now known as the New Artist Award). Additionally, in 1991, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) marked Travis’ debut album Country Club as certified platinum.

KATHY GRIFFIN

Two-time Emmy and Grammy award-winning comedian Kathy Griffin is a towering figure on television, on tour and in publishing. She breaks through the entertainment clutter with her universally recognized brand of pull-no-punches comedy. In 2014, she made history with her 6th consecutive Grammy nomination and first win for Best Comedy Album (“Kathy Griffin: Calm Down Gurrl”), joining Whoopi Goldberg and Lily Tomlin as the only other female comedians to ever win Grammy awards for Best Comedy Album.

Kathy draws a huge audience to CNN’s New Year’s Eve special, which she has co-hosted with Anderson Cooper since 2007, beating Fox News in the coveted ratings demographic. She is one of television’s go-to hosts for premier live events. After co-hosting The Billboard Music Awards LIVE three years in a row, this year Kathy hosted the 41st annual Daytime Emmy Awards LIVE and AARP’s Movies for Grownups Gala.

Her boisterous and revealing memoir, Official Book Club Selection: A Memoir According to Kathy Griffin, debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times Bestseller List. Griffin won two Primetime Emmy Awards for her hit reality series, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, which aired for six years on Bravo. It was nominated every single year of its run.

Griffin’s other awards and honors include The Human Rights Campaign’s Ally for Equality, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America’s Leadership in Entertainment honor, GLAAD’s Vanguard award, The Trevor Life Award from the Trevor Project, and a Gracie Award for Outstanding Female Lead.

Tickets for both shows can be purchased at the Stiefel Theatre ticket office, 151 S. Santa Fe, by phone at 785-827-1998, or online at ticketmaster.com, which can also be accessed through the Stiefel website at www.stiefeltheatre.org. Tickets for Travis Tritt start at $43. Tickets for Kathy Griffin start at $49.