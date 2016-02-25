Obituaries 25 February, 2016

Bobby Joe Tinsley, 60, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016. He was born June 19, 1955, in Fort Lewis, Wash., the son of Sgt. First Class William James and Yukiko Tinsley.

He was the son of a military family, and they lived in many places around the world. The family settled in Salina in 1969. Bobby attended both Salina Central and Salina South high schools. In his youth, he enjoyed building hot-rod cars, and he had a canary yellow ’67 Camaro. Bobby loved to ride his custom Harley. Everywhere Bobby went, he met and made friends. He worked for Schwan’s Global Foods as a maintenance lead for more than 20 years.

His father, William James Tinsley, preceded him in death.

Bobby is survived by his mother, Yukiko Tinsley; son, William Ian Tinsley and wife, Bridgette, and grandson, Xavier Tinsley, all of Salina.

A memorial service to honor Bobby’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina, with inurnment to follow in Gypsum Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Salina Animal Shelter and left in care of the mortuary.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Robert A. Stockamp, 70, Salina, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2016. He was born August 31, 1945 in Salina.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Betty (Wilson)Stockamp and son, Barry Stockamp.

Survivors include his wife, Janene Stockamp; son, Ward Stockamp; sister; Bonnie (Bob) Hansen and two grandchildren, Zachary and Wryder Stockamp.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, March 3, 2016 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 702 S. 9th, Salina.

A private family inurnment will take place at the Bennington Cemetery following the service.

Memorials may be made to the church in care of the Lutheran Layman League c/o Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.

/////////////////////////////////////////////////

Rosa Mae Murray, 81, of Salina, died Feb. 23, 2016, in Wichita. She was born Nov. 25, 1934, in Marshall, Mo., the daughter of Raymond William and Rosaline (Krumm) Bock. She was a homemaker. For more than 40 years, Rosa was active with the Girl Scouts and ran the bingo kitchen for the Knights of Columbus. She married James Leland Murray on Feb. 5, 1955, in Joplin, Mo.

Rosa is survived by her husband, “Jim”; and children, Terry (Sue) Murray, of Landisville, Pa., Susan (David Baker) Murray- Sincock, of Salina, Janie (Randy) Rager, of Norwood, Minn., Rosa (Rich) Hassen, of Plainfield, Ill., Jimmy (Darcee) Murray, of Salina, Linda (Tim) Main, of Salina, Elizabeth (Dave) Morris, of Salina, Becky (Mark) Greene, of Salina, Richard Murray, of Rochester, N.Y., Caroline (Brandon) Helton, of Amarillo, Texas, Theresa (Phil) Smith, of Salina, Barbara (Lyle) Strahm, of Sellersburg, Ind., Rita (Gordon) LaShell, of Salina, Brenda (Shawn Jarvis) Murray, of Salina, and Tom (Chris) Murray, of Salina. Rosa has 45 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral, Salina. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Friends may call at Ryan Mortuary from noon-3 p.m. Friday. Vigil services will be held at Sacred Heart Cathedral at 4 Friday afternoon.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////

Jerry Henry Sisler, 88, of Salina, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016. He was born the son of Benjamin and Ethel (Locy) Sisler.

He was preceded in death by five brothers, Harold, Gerald, Jack, Ralph and Wayne Sisler, and two sisters, Dorothy Parks and Doris Ferrier.

Jerry was a member of Salina Elks and Sunrise Presbyterian Church. He began work for J. Lynch & Co. while he was still in high school in 1943 and began full time with them in 1946. He later retired from the same company, now part of General Mills, in 1984.

Survivors include four children Kathy Lowman of Kipp, Cindy Sisler, of Liberty, Mo., Diane Conover, of Salina, and Bryan (Therese) Sisler, of Holmesville, Neb.; grandson, Eric Kupar, of Kansas City, Mo.; sister-in-law, Lola Sisler, of Maryville, Mo.; former wife, Ruth (Davis) Sisler, of Salina; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

Memorials may be made to Salina Regional Health Foundation for the benefit of Veridian Behavioral Health Center or Hospice of Salina and may be sent to or left at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////

Howard Kenworthy, age 72, died Wed., Feb. 24, 2016 at Salina Regional Health Center, Salina, KS. He was born on April 3, 1943 in Westmoreland, KS to LeRoy & Minnie (Holder) Kenworthy.

He graduated from Frankfort High School in 1961. He married Mary Carol Leupold and they later divorced. He married Mary Lee (Blackwell) Graham on Nov. 17, 2000 in Aurora, KS. Howard worked for KPL-Westar Energy for 43 years until his retirement in 2008. He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Aurora. He served as an EMT in Frankfort, KS. He was a youth baseball coach, an avid KSU fan and loved fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lee, Aurora; sons, Chad Kenworthy (LeaAnn), Topeka, Bob Kenworthy, Soldier & Doug Kenworthy (Dianne), Waterville; daughter, Penny Kenworthy Schaefer (Chris), Silver Lake; step-daughters, Sabrina Wanamaker (Bill), Fairbury, & Jessica Mai (Tom), Hays; daughter in law, Lisa Kenworthy, Blue Rapids; brothers, Bob Kenworthy (Jane), Frankfort & Ralph Kenworthy (MaryLou), Manhattan; sister, Lorna Craft, Blue Rapids; 19 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Brian Kenworthy; his parents; 4 brothers & a sister.

The family selected cremation and Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 am Mon, Feb. 29, 2016 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Aurora. Inurnment will be in the St. Peter’s Cemetery, Aurora. Friends may sign the register book from 1-8 pm with the family greeting friends from 6-8 pm, Sun., Feb. 28, 2016 at the Padden Funeral Chapel, Frankfort. The family suggests memorials to the Kansas Sheriff’s Assoc. in care of the funeral home.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////

MARION – Edward E. “Ed” Jeffrey, 78, passed away February 23, 2016, at Wichita. He was born August 28, 1937, at Holyrood, the son of Paul and Mary Anna (Elliott) Jeffrey. He attended Fort Hays State University. He was a retired road inspector for the Kansas Department of Transportation. He was a member of the Hillsboro American Legion, and had served over 10 years in United States Army National Guard Reserve. He was preceded in death by a son, Leslie, and his parents. He is survived by a son, Mike and wife (Diane) of Marion; a daughter, Patty Kahle and husband David of Herington; sisters: Cherie Flander and husband Dan of Wichita; and Jeannette Phelan and husband Leo of Wichita; 5 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation: 1 – 5 p.m., Friday, at Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion. Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 27, 2016, at Marion Presbyterian Church. A Memorial Fund has been established for the Marion Country Club cart path project in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, 205 Elm, Marion, KS, 66861.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////

HERINGTON – Jacob “Wayne” Rutz, 59, of Abilene, KS, departed this life on Tuesday, February 23rd, 2016, at the Enterprise Estates. He was born on December 21st, 1956, at Herington, Kansas. He was the son of Wayne F. and Lina A. (Lee) Rutz.

Family will receive friends 6:00 pm, Friday, March 4th, 2016, at the Zeiner Funeral Home, Herington Chapel. Inurnment will be 10:00 am, Saturday, March 5th, 2016, at the New Basel Brethren in Christ Cemetery, Abilene, KS.

Mr. Rutz was a self-employed truck driver working with T.I.L. Trucking. He attended Hope High School. He liked to watch the old westerns with his dog, Bud. He enjoyed listening to classic country music.

He is preceded in death by an infant brother Robert, an infant sister Beatrice, and his parents.

He is survived by his son Justin Rutz (wife-Amy) of Enterprise; three grandchildren: Ivan Rutz, Lillian Rutz, and Ty Wood; a brother Ron Rutz of Abilene; his extended family Billie Johnson who he called Mom of Mission, TX, and her children Steve Copeland, Lee Copeland, and Billie Thompson.

The family requests memorials to Wayne Rutz Grandchildren’s Scholarship Fund or to the Hospice of Dickinson County; and they may be sent to Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS, 67449.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////

HERINGTON – Lavenia F. Glymph, 88, of Herington, died Thursday morning, February 18th, 2016, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan. She was born on December 2nd, 1927, in Herington, Kansas, the daughter of Frank and Cecile M. (Hawkins) Brown.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 5th, 2016, at Zeiner Funeral Home, Herington Chapel, with Pastor Lewis Oliver Smith, officiating.

She married Cartis Belton Glymph on December 22nd, 1967, at Wichita, Kansas. He preceded her in death on February 12th, 1988. She was preceded in death by her sons: Randolph Miller, Frank Lee; daughters: Earlene Paul, Teressia Lee; three infants, a brother Earl Brown, and her parents.

She is survived by two sons: Milton F. “Mike” Lee of Jacksonville, TX, Brian Lee of McPherson; four daughters: Sandra Miller of Brunswick, GA, Cheryl Smith of Jacksonville, TX, Tina Van-Meter (husband- Robert) of Herington, Patsy Lee, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Mrs. Glymph loved flowers and no memorial fund has been designated.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////

DATELINE: Chase, Kansas

NAME: Dennis LeRoy Sheldon

AGE: 65 yrs

DATE OF DEATH: February 25, 2016

PLACE OF DEATH: Rice County District Hospital, Lyons

DATE OF BIRTH: January 3, 1951

PLACE OF BIRTH: Holyoke, Colorado

PARENTS: Lavern and Nettie Fisher Sheldon

RESIDENCE: Chase since 1987 formerly of Ellinwood, Kansas

OCCUPATION: Bull Hauler

EDUCATION: Graduated High School in Wray, Colorado, class of 1968; attended

Auctioneer School in Mason City, Iowa

MEMBERSHIPS: Independent Truck Drivers Association

SURVIVORS: Spouse, Sue Andrews, of the home; Mother, Nettie Sheldon, Laird, Co.;

Son, Robert & Susie Spring, Derby, Ks.; 2 Daughters, Debbie & Kirk Glenn, Sterling, Ks.,

Deadra Schlotthauer, Ellinwood, Ks.; 3 Sisters, Nancy Reynold, Venango, Neb.,

Lois & Dan Donahue, Bird City, Ks., Susie & Tom Quint, Akron, Co.; 5 Grandchildren,

5 Great-Grandchildren

PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: Father, Lavern Sheldon; 2 Sons, J.D.Sheldon, Edward Paul

Sheldon

FUNERAL SERVICES: 1:00 P.M., Monday, February 29, 2016 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons

OFFICIATING: Pastor Mike Joiner

BURIAL: Raymond Hilltop Cemetery, Raymond

VISITATION: 2:00 to 4:00 P.M., Sunday, February 28, 2016 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons

MEMORIAL: Dennis Sheldon Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////

Roberta Lynn Fry passed away Monday, February 22, 2016 at Salina Regional Health Center in Salina, Kansas at the age of 61. She was born on September 7, 1954 to Robert A. and Evelyn (Fellows) Selbe in Kansas City, Kansas. On October 16, 1971 she was united in marriage to Tim Fry at her parent’s home in Plainville, Kansas. They were blessed with two children, Kandie and Shane. They later divorced.

Roberta was a very hard worker. Along with the fulltime work of raising a family, making a home, keeping a spotless house, and cooking every day, she also worked for Schult Homes Corp in Plainville for almost 20 years. When she wasn’t busy working, she enjoyed being outside. From just sitting in the sun and sunbathing, to fishing, camping, and boating, or riding motorcycles, these were the times to relax, enjoy life, and have fun. Roberta also enjoyed cheering on the Oakland Raiders, especially when they were playing the KC Chiefs.

Survivors include her daughter Kandie Morain and husband Roy of Plainville; son Shane Fry and wife Mandy of Plainville; brother Mike Selbe of Plainville; grandchildren Dominic Werner, Alexis Oliver, Jami Morain, Jenna Morain, Kyron Fry, Kane Fry, and Braelynn Fry; great-granddughter Kaisley Werner; and former spouse Tim Fry of Plainville.

Roberta was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Evelyn Selbe.

To say that Roberta loved her family would be an understatement, especially her grandchildren. Everything she did was truly for them. Her heart, her spirit, and her love will be with us forever because she will never be forgotten.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am Saturday, February 27, 2016 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville. An inurnment will follow in Plainville Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Rebecca A. Morrison House or Rooks County Health Center and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home 320 SW 2nd, Plainville, Kansas 67663.

/////////////////////////////////////////////////

Doris Marie (Miller) Fischer passed away Monday, February 22, 2016 at Rooks County Health Center in Plainville, Kansas at the age of 80. She was born on November 26, 1935 in Larned, Kansas to the late Ryal L. and Augusta (Walter) Miller. She grew up in Radium, Kansas and graduated from Radium High School with the Class of 1953. She went on to attend Fort Hays State College for one year before meeting and marrying Neil Harmon Fischer on October 3, 1954 in Radium. They were blessed with two daughters, Nalisha and Crystal.

Doris loved being a wife, mother, and homemaker. As she raised her family in Plainville, Kansas she was a member of the First Christian Church where she also taught Sunday School. After her own girls were grown, she kept up with all of the grandchildren’s activities. She enjoyed reading, and never missed Saturday coffee with her great friend Charlotte Ostrom. Of course there wasn’t a stray cat in the neighborhood that ever went hungry with Doris hand feeding them as they came to her door, for they all knew she had a special place in her heart reserved only for them.

Doris will be lovingly remembered by her husband Neil Fischer of their home in Plainville; daughters Nalisha Cotter of Littleton, CO, and Crystal Craig and husband Ward of Russell; sister Naomi Culbreath of Edmond, OK; grandchildren Jennifer Hopkins and husband Chad, Eric Cotter, Calder Craig, and Kiefer Craig; honorary granddaughter Kateřina Martykánová; and great-granddaughter Aibhilin Hopkins.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ryal and Augusta Miller, brother Marion Miller, and sister Mary Louise Selbe.

It is written, “Let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.” Doris was a daily example of showing true love. Her soft heart and gentle spirit not only spoke words of love, but showed her love in ways that will live on forever and impact our lives for generations to come.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, February 26, 2016 at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home in Plainville. Visitation will be from 1:00-8:00pm on Thursday at the funeral home with family receiving friends from 6:00-7:30.

Memorials are suggested to the Western Plains Animal refuge and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 320 SW 2nd Street, Plainville, KS 67663.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Deloris Virginia Malm, 82, of Lindsborg, passed away February 24, 2016.

She was born October 6, 1933, the daughter of Clemence and Virginia (Shute) Lindquist in rural Falun, KS.

On July 25, 1952, she was united in marriage to Paul “Corky” Malm at Bethany Lutheran Church in Lindsborg. Together they owned and operated Malm Construction Company for over 50 years. She loved playing golf with Corky and hosting friends while wintering in their second home in Lake Havasu, Arizona. Deloris enjoyed K-State Football and was an avid fan of Arizona Wildcat Basketball.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Deloris leaves behind many loved ones including her husband, Corky of Lindsborg, sons: Kenneth Malm (Wendy Peterson) of Lindsborg, Terry Malm (Julie Scott) of Lindsborg, daughters: Barbara Malm (Jason Matteo) of Alexandria, VA, Kola Johnson (Daryl) of Lindsborg, brother, Don Lindquist (Kaye) of Tulsa, OK, sisters: Delphine Proulx and the late Don Proulx of North Carolina and Darlene Peterson and the late Frank Peterson of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Deloris was the proud grandmother of six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The family will greet friends at the Bethany Home Activities Center from 5-7pm Sunday, February 28.

A Memorial Service will be held Monday, February 29, at 11:00am at Bethany Lutheran Church, Lindsborg. Burial will have occurred at Elmwood Cemetery, Lindsborg.

Memorials may be designated for Bethany Home, Bethany Lutheran Church, or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in care of Christians Funeral Home 103 N. Washington, PO Box 386, Lindsborg, KS 67456.