At the USD 305 Board of Education meeting Tuesday, district officials announced the appointments of two new administrators.

Shanna Rector was named the new executive director of administrative student support services.

Rector has been a public educator for 22 years, most recently serving as the principal at Salina Central High School since 2011. At USD 305, she has also served in the capacities of director of staff development and accreditation and as assistant principal and teacher at Central High School. Before coming to USD 305 Rector taught at Wichita Northwest High School USD 259.

Rector earned her bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education Biological Science and her master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Wichita State University. Stan Vaughn, currently executive director of administrative student support services, will retire after the 2015-16 school year.

Bonnie Welty was named the new Principal at Lakewood Middle School.

Welty has been a public educator for 27 years, most recently serving as the principal at USD 512 Trailridge Middle School. She has also served as associate principal, health/physical education teacher and coach.

Welty earned her Bachelor of Science in health/physical education and recreation from Bethel College and her master’s from Wichita State University.

Both Rector and Welty will begin their new positions on July 1.