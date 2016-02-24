The Salina Post

USD 305 Announces New Administrators

by 8 Comments

Shanna Rector (Photos: USD 305)

At the USD 305 Board of Education meeting Tuesday, district officials announced the appointments of two new administrators.

Shanna Rector was named the new executive director of administrative student support services.

Rector has been a public educator for 22 years, most recently serving as the principal at Salina Central High School since 2011. At USD 305, she has also served in the capacities of director of staff development and accreditation and as assistant principal and teacher at Central High School. Before coming to USD 305 Rector taught at Wichita Northwest High School USD 259.

Rector earned her bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education Biological Science and her master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Wichita State University.  Stan Vaughn, currently executive director of administrative student support services, will retire after the 2015-16 school year.

Bonnie Welty

Bonnie Welty

Bonnie Welty was named the new Principal at Lakewood Middle School.

Welty has been a public educator for 27 years, most recently serving as the principal at USD 512 Trailridge Middle School. She has also served as associate principal, health/physical education teacher and coach.

Welty earned her Bachelor of Science in health/physical education and recreation from Bethel College and her master’s from Wichita State University.

Both Rector and Welty will begin their new positions on July 1.

Comments

  1. Because we all know USD305 needs more administrators. Nothing against these two ladies, they seem to be highly qualified and I wish them well. That being said, for the price of one administrator we could hire two teachers.

    Reply

      • I never said it was adding additional cost. My point is that the government in general, and schools in particular, spend too much on overheard. Ever wonder why a teacher who buys their own supplies out of their meager wages and has to teach an overstuffed classroom makes a fraction of the wages of an administrator who sits in a plush office miles away from any school? They could close Glennifer Hill, return administrators to the schools, and keep them in touch with reality.

        Reply

  2. Why can’t the superintendent do Rectors duties? Just think of the millions we could save without all these administrators if we had a capable superintendent.

    Reply

  3. Bill Hall is too busy to add something else to his plate. He is out in the buildings all the time checking on teachers, talking to children, talking at assemblies etc. First time in my 25 years as teacher to see a superintendent in the schools on a daily basis. Thanks, Mr. Hall for making the time to do what is important and necessary for 305.

    Reply

  4. Look at medium and small districts that do not have all the administrators like Salina and the superintendents do it all. If they can do it all why can’t Hall without all his administrators?

    Reply

