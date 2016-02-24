SECOND UPDATE: The cause of a fatal fire remains under investigation Wednesday evening.

Salina Fire Marshal Roger Williams tells The Salina Post that despite an extensive investigation, fire officials have not been able to definitively determine the cause of the fire that claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy.

“We dug and dug and dug and just haven’t been able to figure it out,” he said.

Williams said it appeared the fire started in the front of the mobile home, but how is a question that has yet to be answered.

Firefighters were called to the mobile home park at 917 N. 13th just after 11:30 a.m., and found one mobile home fully engulfed. The fire quickly spread to a second mobile home. Both mobile homes were destroyed. A third mobile was damaged by heat and smoke.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters were told someone was trapped inside the mobile home where the fire originated. They were able to locate the 3-year-old in the back of the home. He was transported to Salina Regional Health Center, where he died.

A 3-month-old infant was transported by ambulance to Wichita to be treated for respiratory issues. The children’s 49-year-old grandmother was flown to Wichita for treatment of second degree burns which, according to Williams, covered about 40% of her body.

A 5-year-old girl that was also inside the mobile home was not hurt.

Williams said the exact cause of the fire may not be determined until investigators are able to speak with the grandmother. “That could take some time depending on the length of her recovery,” he said.

The North Central Kansas Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting three displaced families as a result of the fire.

—

UPDATE: A 3-year-old boy has died in a north Salina mobile home fire.

Salina Fire Marshal Roger Williams tells The Salina Post at the scene that firefighters found the boy in the back of the fully engulfed mobile home in the 900 block of N. 13th shortly after 11:30 a.m.

The child was transported to Salina Regional Health Center, where he died a short time later.

A 3-month-old infant has been transported to Wichita by ambulance for treatment of smoke inhalation. The children’s grandmother has been flown to Wichita for treatment of second and possible third degree burns over 40% of her body. A 5-year-old girl was also treated for minor injuries.

Williams said the mobile home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. That home was destroyed. The fire quickly spread to a second mobile, which was severely damaged. A third mobile home also suffered some minor damage.

The cause of the fire was not inmediately known. Williams said the investigation would likely continue for several hours.

—

Original Story:

Salina firefighters are at a North Salina mobile park where at least two mobile homes are said to be fully involved.

The fire was reported just before 11:45 a.m. at the mobile home park at 917 N. 13th.

At least one person has been transported to Salina Regional Health Center.

There is no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

The Salina Post is at the scene and will provide more information as details become available.