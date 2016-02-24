SECOND UPDATE: The cause of a fatal fire remains under investigation Wednesday evening.
Salina Fire Marshal Roger Williams tells The Salina Post that despite an extensive investigation, fire officials have not been able to definitively determine the cause of the fire that claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy.
“We dug and dug and dug and just haven’t been able to figure it out,” he said.
Williams said it appeared the fire started in the front of the mobile home, but how is a question that has yet to be answered.
Firefighters were called to the mobile home park at 917 N. 13th just after 11:30 a.m., and found one mobile home fully engulfed. The fire quickly spread to a second mobile home. Both mobile homes were destroyed. A third mobile was damaged by heat and smoke.
Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters were told someone was trapped inside the mobile home where the fire originated. They were able to locate the 3-year-old in the back of the home. He was transported to Salina Regional Health Center, where he died.
A 3-month-old infant was transported by ambulance to Wichita to be treated for respiratory issues. The children’s 49-year-old grandmother was flown to Wichita for treatment of second degree burns which, according to Williams, covered about 40% of her body.
A 5-year-old girl that was also inside the mobile home was not hurt.
Williams said the exact cause of the fire may not be determined until investigators are able to speak with the grandmother. “That could take some time depending on the length of her recovery,” he said.
The North Central Kansas Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting three displaced families as a result of the fire.
UPDATE: A 3-year-old boy has died in a north Salina mobile home fire.
Salina Fire Marshal Roger Williams tells The Salina Post at the scene that firefighters found the boy in the back of the fully engulfed mobile home in the 900 block of N. 13th shortly after 11:30 a.m.
The child was transported to Salina Regional Health Center, where he died a short time later.
A 3-month-old infant has been transported to Wichita by ambulance for treatment of smoke inhalation. The children’s grandmother has been flown to Wichita for treatment of second and possible third degree burns over 40% of her body. A 5-year-old girl was also treated for minor injuries.
Williams said the mobile home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. That home was destroyed. The fire quickly spread to a second mobile, which was severely damaged. A third mobile home also suffered some minor damage.
The cause of the fire was not inmediately known. Williams said the investigation would likely continue for several hours.
Original Story:
Salina firefighters are at a North Salina mobile park where at least two mobile homes are said to be fully involved.
The fire was reported just before 11:45 a.m. at the mobile home park at 917 N. 13th.
At least one person has been transported to Salina Regional Health Center.
There is no immediate word on the cause of the fire.
The Salina Post is at the scene and will provide more information as details become available.
Comments
Me, Myself, and I says
That place looked like a fire hazard. Hope everyone is okay.
Jay says
A little kid died bruh…
Me, Myself, and I says
Didn’t know that when posted my comment. Prayers for everyone affected by this fire and the family of the little 3 year old.
Neighbor Girl says
Prayers for all of those beautiful children and their parents. No child should ever have to lose a sibling and no parent should ever have to go through losing a child.
Dawn Brown says
Ty
Kaechelle N Husband Wright says
Are you a family member of the tragic fire??? I’m curious because there was a posting on Salina buy sale and trade, it has been deleted, but I wanted to help. If you will go to my fb and message me, that would be awesome.
? says
I’ll tell you what happened this neighborhood has been overlooked for way too long. I urge anyone in Salina to take a drive down the end of 13th street. The city commissioners should be ashamed for not doing so. This never should have happened. I’m ashamed I didn’t speak up more. What do you say Gage?
packard123Melissa Montgomery says
So said, I use to live in a trailer back 29 years ago. Cheap rent and we married young. I was always scared to death a fire would start and I knew we would only have a few minutes to get out. We lived there a year and swore I would never live in another. They are just not safe, the poor family and that little boy. May god give them all the strength they will need.
name says
this place is a cesspool and I can’t believe the city doesn’t use eminent domain to rid itself of this death trap exploitive “neighborhood” so sad for this little boy. RIP
Shut this place down! says
Salina and it’s leaders should be ASHAMED that this happened. People have been complaining for years that this trailer park should be shut down and they didn’t listen. I’ve heard people complain about this place and urged salinans to go and see for yourself. Well I did and couldn’t believe what I saw. There’s trash everywhere, broken windows, broken down cars and I must have seen at least 20 or more feral cats. I’ll say this I’m guilty for not speaking up more when I should have but what about our city leaders what if anything have they done.
PS: Does anyone know who owns this trailer park?
nameless says
sheldon nelson
joedirt says
shame to lose a child especially to something horrible like fire.but question is who wants some new neighbors if they did get condemned? it is a good location for what goes on there. i dont want that crap in my neighborhood. city cant remove from society some of the upstanding citizens that reside there so then what?
Rheretohelp says
Your know better and yes worse than any of them in that area. You are one sick person. just another elite fool. Let me tell you that is why your neighbor hood has that foul order, because you are the one that leaves the order.
Sherri says
Sheldon nelson
Tater Salad says
Tragic! Prayers to all effected.
nameless says
i’m not surprised this happened my dad lived there for yrs then i moved in, floor caved in due to water leak, sheldon nelson didnt do anything except add a 2nd dumpster and let the mexicans run the place
Cassandra says
I live in here. What’s a SHAME is the people in the community coming in here just to look and be nosey! A life was lost in here today and many of us actually care. This is a tragedy, people are hurt by this, and that family is dealing with a lot. So have so Heart and show some Respect. Specially when talking about something you know nothing about. He was a friend to my children in here and had cake for my daughters 4th Birthday 2days ago. He made an impression on a lot of us and did make friends. With that said, My Heart, Thoughts and Prayers go to all their Family and Friends!
Friend says
My heart goes out to the family. It’s a tragedy no matter where you live.
Dawn Brown says
Look, that was my cousin and her grandkids. It’s a horrible thing they happened. She was doing what the parents of them babies wouldn’t do! Beings how they in prison. The problem with NAME is you are a miserable human being and don’t really know what you are talking about. If you feel you have to be rude and disrespectful in this time of grief and judge someone who was doing the best she could. Who fought us when we were trying to get her the medical attention she needed, for the burns she received trying to get to him. And by the way, she’s not doing so well. She may be joining her grandson, that’s how bad it is!! My whole family lives here and there is nothing wrong with it. I am also here to let you know that you are not God! And he is the only one we have to go before and be judged! With that said I will let this go and let you suffer your own kind of turmoil you will put yourself through. Knowing what this family is going through. (If you have any kind of conscious.) What we need now is prayers and lots of them.
jerseyboy says
This is sad that a kid had to loose his life. What is worst is our city administrators would allow a trailer park to exist like this in our city. The city comes down on other properties throughout the city in eliminating them but for some reason continues to let this place operate. Could it be ownership of the property or the city manager and our commissioners just don’t care about doing something? All I hear is spending millions to build buildings or to make a river to draw people but yet people do not wish to visit cities with places like this located in them. Its time the city took action in condemning that property an rid Salina that blighted area. A little kid lost his life let’s not let it be in vain.
OVER IT says
This is very said. I hope the city/county take a look at that trailer park. I’ve been there and was in shock at the condition of the many of the homes. How many rentals in this city/county are not up to par for safety because there are no tennant protections and the slum lords just pocket the money without recourse of their failure to protect their tenants.
So says
They’ve been told about this trailer park for way too long and nothing has been done. Where is Gage in all this?
thoughtful1 says
is there a fund set up to donate?
Friend says
I believe Sharp images has a fund set up. I’m not entirely sure though.