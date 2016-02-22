Rodney R. Niederwerder, 61, of Salina, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2016. He was born April 8, 1954, in Hereford, S.D., to Ernest Henry and Nona Lorraine (Harris) Niederwerder.

He was born and raised on a farm near Hereford, S.D. He grew up racing horses around the farm with his family and graduated from New Underwood High School in 1972. While attending high school, he enjoyed going to rodeos with his friends on Friday nights.

Custom harvesting brought him to Kansas, where met and married Jane Vinduska on June 18, 1977, at St. John’s Nepomucene Catholic Church in Pilsen. He worked for Phillips Lighting for 25 years.

In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, playing cards, reading country-western books and polka dancing. He participated in fundraising events for the Shriners Association. Time with his family was very important. Rodney will be remembered for being compassionate and always having his arms open to anyone.

Left to mourn his passing is his wife, Jane, of the home; children, Jennifer (Mark) Breuninger, of Lawrence, Brian Niederwerder, of Brentwood, Calif., Jason (Elizabeth) Niederwerder, of Dayton, Ohio, Jeremy (Megan) Niederwerder, of Manhattan, and Shawn (Danielle) Niederwerder, of Salina; grandchildren, Taylor, Nevyn, Christian, Chase, Harper, Andi Jane and Lexi; and siblings, Gerald, Greg, Roger, Nancy Simons, Melody Boydston, Galen and Kim Niederwerder-McMillan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ricky.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb, 23, at Ryan Mortuary.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. today, Feb. 22, with family receiving friends from 6-8 at the mortuary.

Memorials may be sent to Shriner Children’s Hospital and are in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth, Salina 67401.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////

Ruby L. Larsen, age 90 of Jamestown, KS died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2016 at Marquis Place, Concordia, KS. She was born on Aug. 30, 1925 in San Acacio, CO to Peter & Hilda (Sallman) Rasmussen.

She graduated from Concordia High School in 1944 after attending rural schools in Kansas and Colorado. She worked as a bookkeeper and clerk for the Goodyear Store in Concordia before her marriage to Virgil Larsen in 1945. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on June 3, 2013, before Virgil’s death in July of 2013. Virgil and Ruby moved to the Marquis Place in August of 2009. Ruby was a wonderful wife to Virgil in his farming & cattle operation and a homemaker for her family.

Ruby was recognized for 60 years of service to the Buffalo Valley FCE beginning in 1946. She belonged to the FB Mission from 1980-2003, helping sew quilts and make items for their annual auction to raise funds for numerous charities. She also enjoyed working on Jamestown election boards and being a part of the Current Literature and History Club.

Virgil & Ruby were members of the Concordia Lutheran Church. Many of their weekends included visits to relatives or friends. They enjoyed square dancing at Norway as well as the many baseball games of Virgil or Dennis.

Ruby is survived by her son, Dennis Larsen and wife Colleen, Jamestown; daughter, Janet Cunningham and husband John, Glen Elder; sister-in-law Rita Larsen, Concordia; and sister-in-law Corda McMillan and husband Stanley, Jamestown; five grandchildren, Aaron (Stacy) Larsen, Jamestown, Laurie (Todd) Johnson, Wichita, Angela (Tyler) Odle, Beloit, Brent (Jessica) Cunningham and Terry (Crystal) Cunningham, both of Glen Elder; and 11 great-grandchildren, Cole and Taegan Larsen, Avanelle Brady and Natalie Johnson, Darby and Chloe Odle, Drew, Tanna and Bailee Cunningham and Kylan and Jace Cunningham.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil; her parents; sisters & spouses, Maxine (Alfred) Marcotte & Hazel (Don) Runft.

Funeral services will be at 10 am, Thurs., Feb. 25, 2016 at Concordia Lutheran Church with Jim Winter officiating. Burial will follow at the Danish Lutheran Cemetery, Rural Jamestown. Visitation will be from 9 am to 9 pm, Wed. with the family greeting from 6-7 pm at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Concordia Lutheran Church or Donor’s Choice in care of the funeral home.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Mary Bell Orton, 74, of Council Grove, Kansas, passed away December 26, 2015, at Diversicare of Council Grove.

She was born February 8, 1941 in Anadarko, Oklahoma to Roy and Ester (Alm) Douglas. Mary married Alan Orton and had three daughters; Debbie, Linda, Cathy and Pamela.

Mary enjoyed bowling, fishing, gambling, watching birds….especially purple martins, KSU Football and loved spending time with her family.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents: husband; three daughters, Debbie, Linda and Cathy; and grandson Shawn. She is survived by her daughter Pam Yadon and husband Glen, of Council Grove; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

At Mary’s request, she was cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to First Congregational Church and sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.

/////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Council Grove – Marie Louise Caille “Zezette” Schmidt, 92, of Council Grove, Kansas, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 21, 2016, after a lengthy stay at Diversicare Convalescent Home.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Welcome Cemetery, Alta Vista, with Minister Christy Alexander of First Congregational Church officiating. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Zeiner Funeral Homes.

Marie was born in Eppeville, France, on October 22, 1923, and came to the United States with her daughter, in September of 1947, after having married William M. Meadows in 1946. He died in 1966.

Marie was married to Albert A. Schmidt in June, 1967, in Dearborn, Michigan; they were married 37 years and lived in the Dearborn area their entire married life. She moved to Council Grove in 2008 to be closer to family.

Marie worked as a seamstress for Federal’s Department Store in Michigan for many years and later as a Site Manager for a Senior Meals program in the local area until she retired. She was very artistic and made many beautiful dried flower arrangements, displayed in small picture frames. She also made dolls complete with period costumes. She always generously shared her works of art with friends and family.

Marie is survived by her daughter, Genevieve Kemp, husband, Kenneth E. Kemp, of Alta Vista; one grandchild, Andre C. Heller, wife, Janea, of Council Grove; two great granddaughters: Ally and Mya Bacon, also of Council Grove; and step grandchild Kevin E. Kemp, wife Beth, and their three sons Kyler, Kameron and Kendall, all of Wichita.

Marie was preceded in death by husbands William M. Meadows and Albert A. Schmidt; also by her parents and siblings, all of whom lived in France.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////

MARION – Sarah J. Stika, age 84, passed away February 21, 2016, at St. Luke Living Center of Marion. She was born June 2, 1931, at Marion, the daughter of Martin and Emma (Stroda) Fortmeyer. She grew up the Youngtown community east of Marion. She was a graduate of Marion High School. On October 17, 1950, she was united in marriage to Louis Stika. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this past October. They made their home on a farm east of Marion. She attended St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Marion, where she was active in the Altar Society, was in charge of funeral dinners, and taught catechism for over 12 years. She was also a member of the Marion VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Sarah enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She made clothing for Rita and Janet throughout their school years. She played the accordion and the piano. For many years she played for dances at the Odd Fellows Hall in Marion. She is survived by her husband, Louis; her daughters: Rita Tomlinson, and Janet Marler and husband Doug, all of Marion; her grandchildren: Gary Tomlinson; Kevin Marler and wife Amanda; and Karen Dornbush; her great-grandchildren: Tori Miller and husband Coty, Jackson Bryant, Jimi Dornbush, Katie Marler, Emily Dornbush, Trinity Marler, and Caleb Tomlinson; and a great-great-granddaughter, Briley Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son-in-law Jeff Tomlinson, and great-grandchildren: Lily, Corey, and Mattie Marler. All services will be held at Holy Family Parish, St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Marion, with the Rosary being held at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday; and the Memorial Mass to be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 25, 2016. A Memorial Fund has been established for the Marion City Library, in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, 205 Elm, Marion, KS, 66861.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////

DATELINE: Hutchinson, Kansas

NAME: Peggy Lynne Montanez

AGE: 68 years

DATE OF DEATH: February 22, 2016

PLACE OF DEATH: Hospice House, Hutchinson

DATE OF BIRTH: October 30, 1947

PLACE OF BIRTH: Great Bend

PARENTS: Richard B. & Mary Frances Fore Sears

RESIDENCE: Hutchinson for 11years formerly of Lyons

OCCUPATION: Validation Coordinator at Hospira in McPherson for 35 yrs.

EDUCATION: Graduated Lyons High School in 1965 and attended Friends University in

Wichita

MEMBERSHIPS: Eastwood Church of Christ, Hutchinson and former member of the Church

of Christ in Lyons

SURVIVORS: Son, Ryan & Becky Sears; Little River; 2 Brothers, Stephen & Patricia Sears, Hutchinson, Dennis & Mitzi Suhler, Lyons; 2 Sisters, Patricia Deist, Pasadena, Tx.,

Sherri & Mark Knight, Lyons; 4 Grandchildren, Brianna Sears, Lyons, Bryce Sears, Brayden Sears, Bethany Sears all of Little River; Great Grandchild, Carter Konen

PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: Parents; Brother, Gary Sears

SERVICES: 10:00 A.M., Thursday, February 25, 2016 at the Church of Christ, Lyons

OFFICIATING: Minister Jimie-Wray Mead

BURIAL: Lyons Municipal Cemetery, Lyons

VISITATION: 2:00 to 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, February 24, 2016 at Birzer Funeral Home,

Lyons, with family present from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.,

MEMORIAL: Hospice House or Lyons Church of Christ for Camp Scholarships in care of the funeral home

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Linda Kay Kern passed away Monday morning, February 15, 2016 at Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas at the age of 66. She was born to Charles and Nellie (Lafferty) Kern on April 2, 1949 in Stockton, Kansas. She attended local schools and graduated from Stockton High School with the Class of 1967. She went on to attend Fort Hays State College. She was united in marriage to Gerald Gary Weigel. They were blessed with a daughter Jennifer. They later divorced.

Linda worked for Travenol Laboratories for 27 years. Later she moved to Denver, Colorado where she went to work as a lead supervisor for Geneva Pharmaceuticals where she retired after 17 years. She enjoyed painting and sewing plastic canvas as well as reading and playing cards until her diabetes caused her eyesight to fail. She loved taking rides in the mountains with her daughter just to go sightseeing and admire the breathtaking views.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Jennifer Kern of Woodston; and brother Larry Kern of Bullhead City, AZ; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents Charles and Nellie Kern, brothers Leland, Buddy, Elmer, Donnie, and Jerry Kern, and sister Carol Ann McCall.

Linda loved spending time with family, friends, and co-workers. She will be greatly missed because she was so greatly loved.

A Celebration of Life Service is planned for 2:00 P.M. Thursday, February 25, 2015 at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home in Stockton. There will be a private family inurnment at Logan Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Linda Kern Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 723 N. First Street, Stockton, KS 67669.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Frieda Marie (Hertel) Wiesner passed away Sunday, February 21, 2016 at Solomon Valley Manor in Stockton, Kansas at the age of 91. She was born May 18, 1924 to Phillip and Rosa (Wendler) Hertel in Schoenchen, Kansas. She attended local schools and graduated from Schoenchen High School as Valedictorian of the Class of 1942. After high school she went to work for J.C. Penney in both Hays and Wichita, Kansas. On December 27, 1944 she was united in marriage to Aaron Henry Wiesner at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hays.

Together Frieda and Aaron established their home south of Plainville, Kansas on the river. It was here she began a successful homebased business as Sales Manager for Tri-Chem Corporation from 1969 until she retired in 1988. After Aaron’s passing in 1994 she moved into Plainville. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Church in Plainville including the Ladies Guild, Prayer Chain, and funeral ministry. She was also a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary.

Frieda enjoyed bowling, knitting, sewing, reading, and especially loved watching K.U. Basketball. She was very involved with her children and supported all of their activities. From CCD classes to 4-H, or anything else they did, she was the mom who could be counted on to be there. Later on, she and Aaron loved attending and watching their grandchildren’s events as well.

Frieda is survived by her daughters Gail Krob and husband Wayne of Farmington, NM, Beverly Higgins and husband Keith of Marienthal, KS, and Myra Fisher and fiancé Jeff Barr of Plainville; son-in-law Roger Comeau of Plainville; sister Ida Gerstner of Wichita; thirteen grandchildren Michael Krob, Brian Krob, Matthew Comeau, Brad Comeau, Angela Bell, Amber Ganoung-Miller, April Brack, Brianne Kyner, Kayla Fisher, Andrew Higgins, Erin Higgins, Arianne Fisher, and Aaron Fisher; 20 great-grandchildren Christopher Krob, Sheldon Krob, Aaron Krob, Trystenn Krob, Brantley Krob, Adelene Comeau, Lillith Comeau, Ava Brack, Vincent Brack, Ruby Brack, Mira Bell, Halle Bell, Roman Bell, Macy Kennedy, Madison Miller, Emma Miller, Alayah Lair, Abrea Lair, Kye Lair, and Miles Schiefelbein; and a great great-grandson Silas Krob. She was preceded in death by her parents Phillip and Rosa Hertel; infant daughter Mary Ann Wiesner; daughter Linda Comeau; brothers Wendelin, Martin, Phillip, Albert, Joseph, and Fred Hertel; sisters Nellie Pfannenstiel and Bertha Vonfeldt.

Frieda was a hardworking wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and neighbor who never tired of serving and giving of herself. The lives of everyone she knew is a testament to the legacy she leaves of faith, hope, and love. Because of her, we know indeed that the greatest of these is love.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2016 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Hays. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m Tuesday with a Ladies Guild Rosary at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home and from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Parish Vigil Service at 7:00 pm with Rosary at the Church.

Memorials are suggested to the Church, Sacred Heart School, or Solomon Valley Manor and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 320 SW 2nd, Plainville, Kansas 67663.

/////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Janice Lee Hudson, 74, of Lindsborg, passed away February 21, 2016.

She was born May 13, 1941, the daughter of Ralph and Leila (Eno) Newcomer in Hays, KS.

On October 2, 1960, she was united in marriage to Dale Hudson in Russell, KS.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers: Gary and Roy Newcomer.

Janice is survived by her husband, Dale of Lindsborg, sons: Randy Hudson of Lindsborg, Roger Hudson (Kris) of Marquette, daughter, Sherri Hudson of Golden, CO, brother, Glenn Newcomer (Carol) of Fort Scott, and grandchildren: Erin, Shannon, and Abbie.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 25, from 4-7 pm with family present from 5-7pm at Christians Funeral Home, Lindsborg.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am Friday, February 26, at Salina Bible Church, Salina, with burial following at Falun Cemetery, Falun.

Memorials may be designated for Salina Bible Church or Riverview Estates in care of Christians Funeral Home 103 N. Washington, PO Box 386, Lindsborg, KS 67456.