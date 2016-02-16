LAWRENCE, Kan. – Inspired by Jayhawk uniforms of the 1950s, adidas and Kansas Athletics will unveil special uniforms next week to honor Black History Month. The Jayhawks will first wear the road outfits at Baylor Tuesday, Feb. 23, and will don the home uniforms against Texas Tech Saturday, Feb. 27.

Designed with royal blue and cream tones, the jerseys feature classic block lettering and numbers used during basketball’s early years. The jersey includes crimson, blue and white accents, while the shorts feature a two-color stripe as a nod to Kansas’ classic look and feel.

Images of the uniforms are available here.

The uniforms feature the same lightweight, sweat-wicking technology used in the NBA versions. Designed to give players optimum performance on the court, targeted ventilation zones on the chest, back and side keep players cool even in the most intense moments of the game. A mid-hole mesh on the short maximizes comfort and breathability as the game heats up.

Kansas fans can purchase replica versions at participating retailers.

