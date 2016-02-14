RICE COUNTY-Authorities and family members are searching for a missing Rice County woman.
Megan Renee Foglesong, 22, Alden, Kansas has been missing since late November or early December.
Her last activity on Facebook was November 30, and she was reportedly seen at a business in the 600 Block of Topeka Street in Larned around Christmas Day, according to family.
If you have seen her or know where she is, please contact the Rice County Sheriff 620-257-7876
Comments
Dawn says
Megan is still missing. Her story needs to be ran again. But Kansas news are resistant to our fight to find her.
Theresa says
So sad she gets more coverage in Illinois than where she came up missing