Report: Search underway for missing Kansas woman

RICE COUNTY-Authorities and family members are searching for a missing Rice County woman.

Megan Renee Foglesong, 22, Alden, Kansas has been missing since late November or early December.

Her last activity on Facebook was November 30, and she was reportedly seen at a business in the 600 Block of Topeka Street in Larned around Christmas Day, according to family.

If you have seen her or know where she is, please contact the Rice County Sheriff 620-257-7876

