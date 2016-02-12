A new era in Salina indoor football begins Saturday night when the Salina Liberty take the field to start their inaugural 2016 season in an exhibition matchup with the Topeka Thunder.

The Liberty is Salina’s new indoor football franchise, which features some familiar faces as well as some news faces both on and off the field.

Leading the team on the field is starting quarterback Reggie Langford. He’ll have some Salina favorites with him on the offensive side of the ball, including wide receivers Attrail Snipes, Pelton Smalls, and Zach McClain. The backfield features Terrence Lowe and Ed Smith, who is also a wide receiver, and the offensive line will include Salina mainstay Ed Prince. The Liberty also have a capable backup quarterback in Kyle Cool, who brings some needed experience to the team.

Defensively, the Liberty are lead by defensive backs Isiah Barfield and Ira Autrey, linebacker Justiss Scales, and defensive lineman Adam Davis and Brandon Harold, who are no strangers to Salina indoor football fans. They are joined by some new faces as well, including defensive backs Darelle Taylor and Dontr’a Matthews, linebacker Brock Long, and defensive lineman Ed Ngong. Derek Racette is also a new face in town. He could see action on both sides of the ball as both a wide receiver and defensive back.

The Liberty’s full 2016 camp roster can be found by clicking here.

The Liberty are coached by Eric Clayton, who returns the indoor football sidelines as the team’s head coach. He is joined by some familiar faces on his staff, John Ludes and Daniel Green.

Off the field, the team is led by a new ownership group and a new General Manager. Salina sports legend Francis Flax steps into the GM role after more than two decades at Brown Mackie College.

A new team. A new organization. A new era has arrived. Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Salina Bicentennial Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by phone at 888-826-SHOW (7469), online at BicentennialCenter.com, or at the Bicentennial Center box office. The box office will open at 12 p.m. on game day.

You can also catch all the action on the official station for Salina Liberty football, KINA, 910 AM and 94.5 FM. KINA is also available online right here on The Salina Post, or on the TuneIn Application for iOS and Android devices by simply searching “KINA”.