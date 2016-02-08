K-State Launches Fan “Family Photo” Campaign for 2016 Football Poster

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State fans will have the opportunity to be included on the 2016 football poster by submitting photos of their “family” from various decades or generations of attending Wildcat football games, the department has announced.

Photo submissions can be made through the Woobox campaign on the K-State Sports Facebook page or by Tweeting a photo using #KStateFamily. Photos submitted on Twitter will only be accepted from accounts not marked as private. Fans are encouraged to share photos from various decades/generations of K-State Football, and only photos submitted before Friday, March 25, will be considered for the poster. Printed versions of the 2016 poster will be made available beginning on April 23 at the spring game.

Each Friday, beginning February 12, one photo will be selected as the K-State Family Photo of the Week and shared on the K-State Sports social media accounts. A weekly winner will be selected each Friday through August 26 with each recipient receiving a Bill Snyder autographed version of the poster.

During the final week of photo submissions, fans will be able to vote on their favorite submitted photo with the winner receiving four tickets to the 8th annual K-State Family Reunion game against FAU on September 17, a $100 gift card to Shutterfly and the opportunity to take a “Family Photo” on the field during pregame of the home opener.

K-State, coming off its sixth-straight bowl appearance and riding a 27-game home sellout streak, will begin spring practice March 30, and season tickets for an exciting 2016 home schedule will go on sale next month. Details will be announced in the coming weeks. The annual Purple/White spring game will take place Saturday, April 23, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.