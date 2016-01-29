KANSAS CITY, MO (January 29, 2016) – As the upcoming season approaches, the World Champion Kansas City Royals are excited to announce the 2016 promotions and special events calendar. This year’s schedule features great giveaways, the return of fan favorites and the introduction of special offers, which allow fans to experience all the ballpark’s offerings at exceptional values.

Highlights from the 2016 lineup of giveaways, events and ticket offerings are listed below. In addition, the complete giveaways and special events schedule is attached and can be found at www.royals.com/promotions. The first 10,000 guests to enter Royals FanFest each day at Bartle Hall (January 29 and 30) will receive a complimentary promotional calendar.

Please note all dates and times are subject to change. Visit www.royals.com/promotions for updates.

GIVEAWAY HIGHLIGHTS

World Series Champions Car Flag: On April 9, the first 10,000 fans will be able to get a World Champions Car Flag, courtesy of Pepsi, and show their pride all over the city.

World Series Champions Replica Trophy: The replica trophy giveaway, courtesy of Pepsi, will take place when the Royals host the Baltimore Orioles on April 23 and will be available to the first 20,000.

Postseason Commemorative Bobblehead Set: To commemorate the 2015 World Series Championship run, there will be a special set of five bobbleheads throughout the 2016 season showcasing special moments from the Postseason. Featured moments are as follows and bobbleheads will be available to the first 20,000 fans during selected date:

May 14 – World Champs: Ned Yost, presented by Commerce Bank

June 18 – American League Division Series: Kendrys Morales

June 25 – American League Championship Series: Alcides Escobar

July 24 – World Series: Wade Davis

September 3 – World Champs: Salvador Perez, presented by Farmland

Monarchs Fedora: Join the Royals in celebrating the annual Salute to the Negro Leagues Day and Dressed to the Nines on Sunday, May 15 vs. the Atlanta Braves. The first 10,000 fans can pick up a Monarchs Fedora to complete their look.

Men’s BBQ Spatula: As part of the Royals Father’s Day Celebration on Sunday, June 19, against the Detroit Tigers, the first 10,000 males will receive a special edition BBQ spatula, courtesy of Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Ladies Fabric Sling Bag: The first 10,000 ladies who come to Girls Night Out, presented by Kansas City Area Chevy Dealers, on Friday, September 16 vs. the Chicago White Sox, will get a special ladies fabric sling bag, courtesy of Kansas City Area Chevy Dealers.

Mittens: The first 10,000 fans will receive a pair of mittens on October 1 as a part of Fan Appreciation Night.

SPECIAL EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Health Awareness Nights, presented by the University of Kansas Hospital: On select days throughout the season, health professionals, volunteers and survivors will be at Kauffman Stadium to educate and share information with fans about pertinent health issues.

May 13 – Colon Cancer Awareness Night

August 5 – Epilepsy Awareness Night

September 17 – Leukemia and Lymphoma Awareness Night

Salute to the Negro Leagues: The annual recognition of the Negro Leagues returns on Sunday, May 15 vs. the Atlanta Braves, complete with Monarchs uniforms and themed ballpark experiences. In addition, all fans are encouraged to come Dressed to the Nines, and to complement their looks, the first 10,000 fans will receive a Monarchs fedora.

University Days: Back again for another year, the Royals will feature five game dates dedicated to area colleges as part of the University Days program, presented by FOX Sports Kansas City & Rally House. A customized Royals hat reflecting each university will be given away to fans who purchase the specialty ticket package for that day’s specific school ticket.

Wichita State – Saturday, May 28 vs. Chicago White Sox

K-State Night – Friday, June 24 vs. Houston Astros

Mizzou Night – Friday, July 22 vs. Texas Astros

Huskers Night – Saturday, August 6 vs. Toronto Blue Jays

KU Day – Sunday, August 21 vs. Minnesota Twins

Big Slick Celebrity Game: Your favorite Kansas City celebrities are back for the annual Big Slick ball game prior to the game against Detroit Tigers on June 17. Scheduled to make return appearances are Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner and many of their celebrity friends. Come enjoy the fun as Hollywood invades The K!

Viva Los Reales: This celebration of Hispanic heritage will feature live pre-game entertainment in the Outfield Experience along with the return of the popular Salsa Showdown on Saturday, June 25, vs. the Houston Astros. The first 20,000 fans will also receive the Alcides Escobar Commemorative Postseason bobblehead.

KidsFest: The Royals celebrate young baseball fans with a special event dedicated to kids on Sunday, July 12 vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. KidsFest, presented by Subway, will feature pre-game activities, entertainment and a lot of fun in the Outfield Experience – kids will rule the day! Plus, the first 5,000 kids, 14 and under, will receive a Sluggerrr Big Head.

Girls Night Out: The annual Girls Night Out, presented by Kansas City Area Chevy Dealers, will take place Friday, September 16 vs. the Chicago White Sox. Bring your girlfriends out for a night of fun and entertainment! The Outfield Experience will feature pre-game booths and activities catered to women of all ages. The night benefits the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign, and fans who purchase the VIP Girls Night Out theme ticket package will receive an exclusive Royals gift. In addition, the first 10,000 ladies through the gates will receive a ladies fabric sling bag, courtesy of Kansas City Area Chevy Dealers.

Star Wars Day: Characters from the Star Wars movies will invade Kauffman Stadium for Star Wars Day at The K on September 18.

Fan Appreciation Night: The Royals salute all fans for their support throughout the season during this annual tradition on Saturday, October 1 vs. the Cleveland Indians. Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Sprint, will feature prizes and activities throughout the night, and the first 10,000 fans will receive mittens.

RETURNING FAVORITES

Value Monday presented by Hy-Vee: Fans can get $10 Hy-Vee View Level tickets, excluding 5/16, 6/27 and 8/29, courtesy of Hy-Vee (subject to availability).

T-Shirt Tuesdays: T-Shirt Tuesday is always a fan favorite and this year fans will have the opportunity to get six unique designs on these dates: May 3, June 14, June 28, July 19, August 30 and September 13.

Student Nights/Local Music Showcases: Select tickets are available at the Kauffman Stadium Box Office for only $10 on Wednesday home games! High school and college students with a valid ID or youth 14 years of age and under who are with an adult are able to purchase tickets. In addition, all Student Nights/Local Music Showcases, presented by INK Magazine, include pre-game food and beverage specials at the Boulevard Grill concession stand, as well as a pre-game concert at the Outfield Experience stage by one of KC’s best local acts. A limited number of Student Night tickets are also available online at royals.com/studentnight. Seating is subject to availability.

GordoNation: Cheer on left fielder Alex Gordon in his special fan section! For Thursday home games, fans can purchase a special ticket package that includes a limited edition “GordoNation” t-shirt and a seat in select Outfield Box sections.

Summer Fireworks: Following Friday night home games from May through August, fans are invited to stay seated and watch a stunning fireworks show, presented by Hy-Vee/Pepsi.

Family FunDay Sundays: Sunday home games will feature interactive kids entertainment, caricature or balloon artists and face painters in the Outfield Experience. The Royals will also offer a pre-game autograph opportunity with select players each Family FunDay Sunday, subject to availability. In addition, all fans ages 14 and under can run the bases after the game for the Skippy Fun Run (conditions permitting). Fans can purchase four tickets in the Hy-Vee View Level with $10 in loaded value per ticket to use for concessions and merchandise, as well as a Play Pass for unlimited activities in the Outfield Experience – over $150 in total value – all for just $100 (excludes Opening Night).

Sluggerrr’s Blue Crew Kids Club: Back for 2016, kids can again join Sluggerrr’s Blue Crew Kids Club, courtesy of the Learning Quest 529 Education Savings Program*. For just $25, each package includes an exclusive Royals zippered performance pullover, special edition KC flat bill snap back cap, Blew Crew sport necklace, VIP membership badge and lanyard, 2 Royals home game ticket vouchers and much more! Available for youth 14 and under. Fans can sign up at Royals home games or online at royals.com/bluecrew, while supplies last.

*American Century Investment Services, distributor and underwriter. 4500 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64111

Sonic Slam Seats: When a Royals player hits a home run that lands in the Sonic Slam Seats located in left field, ALL fans win a free medium Sonic Slush! Ticket stubs must be redeemed at participating Sonic locations in Kansas City and St. Joseph by midnight the following day. Fans sitting in the Sonic Slam Seats will also win a $5 My Sonic Card.

Royals Charities 50/50 Raffle presented by Edelman & Thompson: Royals Charities is excited to announce the popular 50/50 Raffle fundraiser will be returning throughout every Royals home game this season. Staff will sell raffle tickets until the end of the sixth inning. One winning ticket will be selected with the winner taking home half of the evening’s net proceeds. The other half will be donated to Royals Charities.

SEASON TICKET PACKAGES AND SINGLE-GAME TICKETS

Fans can take advantage of all the great promotions and special events planned for 2016 by becoming a Royals Season Ticket Holder. Many different season ticket packages are available including an 81 game plan, 40-game plan or 20 game plan. Season Ticket packages offer a number of special benefits and huge savings off single game ticket prices. All ticket packages are currently available online at royals.com or by contacting the Royals Sales Department at(816) 504-4040, option 2, or emailing seasonsales@royals.com.

Single-game tickets for all 2016 regular season home games (excluding Opening Day) will go on sale Friday, February 26, at 10 a.m. exclusively online at www.royals.com. Beginning Monday, February 29, at 9 a.m., single game tickets may be purchased at the box office at Kauffman Stadium, over the phone at (816) 504-4040 or any of the 25 participating Hy-Vee stores in the metro area and Lawrence, Manhattan and Topeka, Kan., and St. Joseph, Mo.

A full schedule of events can be found by clicking here.