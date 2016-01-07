Kansas man arrested in wife’s Mississippi stabbing death

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been arrested in his wife’s stabbing death in Mississippi.

Riley County police took 34-year-old Edward Alexander Broom, of Manhattan, into custody Tuesday on a warrant for extradition to Leflore County, Mississippi. He was indicted there Monday on a capital murder charge in the death of his wife, 29-year-old Lakeyla Broom.

It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.

Lakeyla Broom was found dead in her Greenwood, Mississippi, home after a man called 911 saying he had been tied up and stabbed.

Police found Edward Broom tied up on a bed and his wife’s body on the floor next to the bed according to Greenwood Police Chief Ray Moore.

Moore said authorities believe the crime scene was staged. Broom moved to Kansas after his wife’s death.