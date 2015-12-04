Second man convicted in 1997 killing of Kansas woman

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A second man has been convicted in the 17-year-old killing of a Kansas City, Kansas, woman.

The Wyandotte County prosecutor’s office said in a news release that 35-year-old Jason L. Rucker, of Kansas City, Kansas, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder in the October 1997 death of Vicky Ernst. Rucker was 16 at the time of the killing but stood trial as an adult.

He sentencing is set for Jan. 22.

Co-defendant Torry M. Johnson pleaded guilty in September to first-degree murder. The 35-year-old already is serving a life sentence in a Missouri prison for the 2005 killing of a Kansas City man.

The news release said a fresh review of the case led prosecutors to charge the two men in the killing in April.