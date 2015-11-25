Obituaries 25 November, 2015

Sheldon E. Burr, 98, of Salina, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015. He was born June 23, 1917, in Saline County, the son of Edward C. and Rose Marie (Fonck) Burr. He was a member of First Covenant Church.

Sheldon attended Rural Shiloh School for eight years, graduating from Salina High School in 1935, and later attended Brown Business College in Salina. He served in the military during World War II.

Sheldon found an interest in real estate sales and established the Sheldon Burr Realty Company. He became a member of the Salina Real Estate Board, served as its president in 1968, and received its Distinguished Service Award in 1988. In addition, he served on a number of Salina commissions including two years on the Recreation Commission when he developed an interest in its boys’ Little League baseball program. He coached a boys’ Optimist team for several years. He was a member of several civic organizations, including the Elks, Eagles, and Optimist Club.

Sheldon was preceded in death by two wives, June Dahlberg Burr, in 1975, mother of his two sons and Norma Leamon Burr, in 1988; and his son, Lance W. Burr, in 2013.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce DeJulio-Burr, son, Stephen E. (Ginny) Burr, and two stepsons, Robin and Troy DeJulio, all of Salina.

Also surviving him are four grandchildren, Dustin (Misty) Burr and Desiree Burr, both of Lawrence, Jed Burr, of Salina, and Hannah Burr (Ross) Fellows, of Kearney, Neb.; three stepgrandchildren, Destinee (Cody) Sanders, Alexis DeJulio and Emily DeJulio, all of Salina; one great-grandson, Hunter Fellows, of Kearney, Neb.; and three stepgreat-grandchildren, Daisy Warren, Gus Warren and Princeton Humphrey.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina. Inurnment will follow in Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina.

Memorials may be made to the Rebecca A. Morrison House in care of Ryan Mortuary.

Norman Andrew Tillberg, 78, died Nov. 22, 2015 at his home. He was born Jan. 4, 1937 in Salina, the son of Andrew and Esther (Shublom) Tillberg. Norman graduated from Bavaria High School in 1954 and had served as a radio operator in the US Army from 1959-61. He was a lifelong farmer and stockman in Saline Co.

Norman was preceded in death by his a sister, Ruby Marie, and a brother Carl.

He is survived by a brother, Donald Tillberg and wife, Dannie, Salina, and sisters, Gertrude Chaney, and husband, Jack, of Bennington, and Arline Metzger of Salina; 4 nieces, 6 nephews and many great nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, Nov. 28, 2015 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Salina. Burial will be in the Gypsum Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the Ryan Mortuary on Friday from noon until 8:00 pm where the family will receive friends from 6 until 8:00 pm that evening. Memorials are suggested to the Church.

Sara K. Suenram, 90, of Salina, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015. She was born in Halstead and was married to Wayne C. Suenram in 1947. They lived and raised their family in Enterprise. Her husband died in 1983. In 2003, she moved to Salina.

Sara is survived by six children, Carol and husband Harlan Rimmerman, Catherine and husband Patrick McKenna, Cynthia Suenram and husband Arch Naramore, Wayne H. and wife Donna Suenram, William C. and wife Pamela Suenram and Steven R. and wife Kiffany Suenram; 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

The family will welcome friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the home, 751 Highland. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Memorials to Salina Senior Center or Catholic Charities.

Ryan Mortuary is handling arrangements.

Helen Edna Dombrowski, 89, of Lindsborg, Kansas, passed away at 5:40 p.m., Thursday, November 19th, 2015 while in the company of family members, at Bethany Home, Lindsborg, Kansas.

Helen was born in Springfield, MA on May 14, 1926, the only daughter of Catherine Edna (Siwinski) and Frank Poterala.

She graduated from Classical High School, Springfield, MA. Helen received her Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degrees in Math, from Smith College, Northampton, MA. and received a 2nd Master’s Degree in Music from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI.

Helen was piano soloist with the Boston Pops Orchestra on May 8, 1947, Arthur Fiedler conducting.

She married George Dombrowski on May 1, 1954. They lived many years in Storrs, Connecticut where he was Professor of Electrical Engineering.

Helen was a homemaker and she took great pride in providing for her family in this manner. Her interests included music and swimming.

Helen is survived by her children, George Dombrowski, Jr. and his wife Susan, of Dade City, Florida, Mary Voigt and her husband Richard, of McPherson, Kansas, Susan Dombrowski, of Bethesda, Maryland, Janet Dombrowski of Santa Fe, New Mexico and Peter Dombrowski and his wife Sandra Svoboda, of Boulder, Colorado; her grandchildren, Luke Dombrowski (wife Corinne), Christopher, Sarah, Jenny and Tim Dombrowski, Ben, Emily, Betsy (husband Guillaume Antoine), Katie, Tom, and Vicky Voigt, and Quinton and Annika Dombrowski. She also leaves five great-grandchildren, Catherine, David, Edmund, Faith, and Gertrude Dombrowski.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Dr. George E. Dombrowski, Sr.

The funeral service will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, Easthampton, MA. at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 27th, 2015 with Father Douglas McGonagle officiating.

The final resting place will be at the St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Cemetery, Easthampton, MA, next to her husband, parents and grandparents.

Hillsboro – Brad Cody Sr., 61, died November 25, 2015 at Salem Home in Hillsboro. He was born June 18, 1954 to Balis Andrew and Barbara Azlee (Canup) Cody Sr. in Waukegan, Illinois. He married Helen (Petie) Cook April 23, 1977 at Arlington Heights, Illinois. Survivors include: wife, Helen (Petie) Cody of Hillsboro; sons, Jonny Cody of Zion, Illinois, Robert Blade Cody of Georgia, Bradford Amos Cody Jr. of Hillsboro; brothers, Balis Andrew Cody Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia, Barry Arnold Cody of Sauk Village, Illinois, Brian Alan Cody of Gary, Indiana; sister, Belmer Kelly of Lynwood, Illinois; 2 grandchildren. Family will have Services at a later date. Memorials to Brad Cody Memorial fund in lieu of flowers please in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, Kansas 67063.

Jan was born July 10, 1923 in Parsons, Kansas to Robert Houk and Ina May (McCoy) Houk. She was a twin and she and her twin brother, Jerry, attended elementary and high school in Parsons. Jan began studying piano when she was 8 years old and music has always been an important part of her life.

When she was 13, and already an accomplished young pianist, she won a state wide piano competition in Kansas, and her father bought her a wonderful Steinway Grand, which she gave to Bethany Church a few years ago.

She graduated from Bethany College in 1945 with a B.A. in Fine Arts.

It was at Bethany College that Jan met Bob Segerhammar, and they were married on May 27, 1946 in St. Joseph, Missouri. Bob was ordained as a Lutheran pastor in June, 1947. Together they served churches in Loveland, Colorado, Boxholm, Iowa; Modesto, California; and Walsburg and Olsburg, Kansas until their retirement in Lindsborg, Kansas where they became members of Bethany Lutheran Church.

Jan is survived by two daughter; Carol Riggs of Palm Desert, California and Sister Helena Marie (Helen) of New York; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her twin brother, Jerry; her husband, Bob; and her daughter, Nancy.

Jan was a loving wife and mother who taught piano at every level from elementary to college to adults. She performed solos, accompanied soloists and choirs, and performed in chamber music groups. She especially enjoyed playing piano duets with Naomi Durant. She loved the music of Bach in particular, as well as the great hymns of the Lutheran faith. Jan developed a special interest in angels and lovingly shared her angel program in many churches throughout the Midwest. She also loved nature and gardening, interests she passed along to her daughters, reading a wide variety of literature, and doing puzzles of all kinds, especially crossword puzzles.

She was a member of Sigma Alpha Iota music fraternity for many years.

Her fingers have been stilled and her music is silent. But her family and many friends will long remember the joy her music brought to their lives.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, November 30, at Bethany Lutheran Church, Lindsborg with burial following.

Memorials may be designated to the church or Bethany College in care of Christians Funeral Home 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.

Alma Henrietta Sundquist passed on to her heavenly father November 25, 2015 at Bethany Home, Lindsborg, Kansas.

Mrs. Sundquist was born Alma Witte on October 6, 1915 in Lincoln County. She lived most of her life on a farm in the Bridgeport area, moving to Lindsborg in 1982. She was a homemaker. Alma was a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church, Covenant Women, Mission Interest Group and the Lindsborg Hospital Auxiliary. She was also a former Sunday School Teacher for many years.

Alma had many other interests. She loved gardening, sewing, quilting, and many others activities. She also loved her chickens. Anyone that would visit with her about being on the farm, she would always respond that she really loved her chickens. Rain or snow, she would take care of those chickens. She loved when people would bring their pets to visit at Bethany Home also.

Her husband, Harry died in 1985. Survivors include two daughters, Norma (Dennis) Bowman of rural Lindsborg, and Deloris (Chuck) Melburg, of Oquacka, Ill. and one sister, Lanora Thomsen of Lincoln. A brother Eldor (Wilma) is deceased. Also surviving are two grandchildren Rebecca (John) Steiger and Jennifer (Matt) Reif, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 30, at Evangelical Covenant Church, Lindsborg with burial following at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be designated to Salina Hospice or the Evangelical Covenant Church in Lindsborg in care of Christians Funeral Home 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.