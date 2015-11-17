Anti-fracking group taking action in Kansas, elsewhere

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Activists in about a dozen U.S. states are having a day of action to highlight concerns about potential environmental and health effects of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, a high-pressure technique for extracting oil and gas from shale deposits.
The Youngstown, Ohio-based Frackfree America National Coalition organized Tuesday’s events, including rallies in a number of Ohio counties. Some Youngstown-area earthquakes have been tied to fracking or the deep-injection of fracking wastewater.
Elsewhere, planned actions included rallies, press conferences, full-page newspaper ads and film screenings. Activists were participating in Kansas, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.
Environmentalists and others point to seismic activity and potential water contamination from fracking, while the energy industry says the process has been used safely for years.
Comments
Tater Salad says
If you would like to know why your driving around powered by $2.00 gas, ask yourself why OPEC is trying to shut down US oil production. Keep it up and we will be driving on $4.00 gas before long.
Cold War Veteran says
So screw the fact that earthquakes are now an every day occurance and keep on a fracking, right? Please, grownups talking here.
scratchin head says
So this has been the problem with earthquakes these past 3,000 plus years. Fracking has plagued the world for all of these years. Guess we never had earthquakes before.
Cold War Veteran says
We have had more earthquakes in the last year than in the 40 years prior. Pull your head out please.
skydvrboy says
OK, grownup. Tell us all, how much damage has been done from all the earthquakes since fracking has started? Now put your economics hat on and tell us, how much damage will be done if we don’t frack?
Pretty simple, I’ll take the fracking and the totally harmless earthquakes all day long!
AishaX says
