ABILENE, Kan. – Bring your lunch and join in a discussion with Elinor Haas at noon on November 5. The brown bag discussion will examine how books raised the spirits of our soldiers during World War II. The program will be held in the Visitors Center Auditorium of the Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood Home.

While the Nazis were burning hundreds of millions of books across Europe, America printed and shipped 140 million books to its troops. Haas will review the book, When Books Went to War: The Stories That Helped Us Win World War II, by Molly Manning. It is the inspiring story of how the books were received, how they connected soldiers with authors, and how an army of librarians and publishers lifted spirits and built a new democratic audience of readers.

Haas taught high school English at Abilene High School for 37 years. She has volunteered at the Eisenhower Presidential Library for 25 years. In 2008, Haas received a national volunteer award from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) for her years working with collections donated to the library. She has given programs for numerous groups and organizations in the area.