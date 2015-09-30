Trial in fatal Barton Co. motorcycle accident delayed

GREAT BEND -The trial of a central Kansas man charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after his trailer detached on 10th Street in Great Bend and killed a Reno County couple has been continued for a later date.

The trial for William Baker, Great Bend, on Wednesday morning at the Barton County Courthouse was postponed.

Baker is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and four traffic infractions.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Reno County Jail Deputy Shawn Schellenger and his 33-year-old wife, Danielle, died last August when a trailer came loose from a truck Baker was driving.

The trailer, hauling a lawn mower, hit a motorcycle the Schellengers were riding just outside Great Bend. They later died at a Wichita hospital.