Trial in fatal Barton Co. motorcycle accident delayed

Shawn and Danielle Schellinger

GREAT BEND -The trial of a central Kansas man charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after his trailer detached on 10th Street in Great Bend and killed a Reno County couple has been continued for a later date.

The trial for William Baker, Great Bend, on Wednesday morning at the Barton County Courthouse was postponed.

Baker is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and four traffic infractions.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Reno County Jail Deputy Shawn Schellenger and his 33-year-old wife, Danielle, died last August when a trailer came loose from a truck Baker was driving.

The trailer, hauling a lawn mower, hit a motorcycle the Schellengers were riding just outside Great Bend. They later died at a Wichita hospital.

Comments

  2. Shame on you, this family needs justice so they can have some kind of closure! Two innocent people where killed in front of their children! These children lost their mom and dad in that split second and could not do anything to help them! The pain and emptiness will fade but never will go away! Start thinking about the victim’s family and stop protecting the guilty!

