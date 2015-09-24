New Urgent Care Clinic Coming to Salina

SALINA – A new urgent care clinic is coming to Salina. The hospital placed temporary signs today at 2265 South 9th and reported renovations are currently underway at the 8,000 square foot facility, which was formerly David’s Bridal near Central Mall.

The new clinic will be open daily and include onsite lab and x-ray services with onsite physician oversight.

StatCare, the hospital’s other Salina urgent care clinic, will continue its services and hours of operation at 1001 S. Ohio.

“Improving access to quality health care is part of our mission as a community hospital,” said Micheal Terry, president and chief executive officer at Salina Regional. “This new clinic will provide care in a convenient location, and if necessary, give patients a link to our physician specialists.”

Salina Regional Urgent Care Clinic will be electronically integrated with the hospital’s family practice medical providers, so doctors at COMCARE will have easy access to records from visits at the clinic.

Additional access to urgent care also promises to alleviate unnecessary visits to the hospital’s emergency department.

“The hospital’s ER is the most expensive place to receive treatment,” said Joel Phelps, chief operating officer at Salina Regional. “This urgent care clinic is a better place for minor emergencies and after-hours care, as well as routine matters such as flu shots.”