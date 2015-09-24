New Urgent Care Clinic Coming to Salina

SALINA – A new urgent care clinic is coming to Salina. The hospital placed temporary signs today at 2265 South 9th and reported renovations are currently underway at the 8,000 square foot facility, which was formerly David’s Bridal near Central Mall.
The new clinic will be open daily and include onsite lab and x-ray services with onsite physician oversight.
StatCare, the hospital’s other Salina urgent care clinic, will continue its services and hours of operation at 1001 S. Ohio.
“Improving access to quality health care is part of our mission as a community hospital,” said Micheal Terry, president and chief executive officer at Salina Regional. “This new clinic will provide care in a convenient location, and if necessary, give patients a link to our physician specialists.”
Salina Regional Urgent Care Clinic will be electronically integrated with the hospital’s family practice medical providers, so doctors at COMCARE will have easy access to records from visits at the clinic.
Additional access to urgent care also promises to alleviate unnecessary visits to the hospital’s emergency department.
“The hospital’s ER is the most expensive place to receive treatment,” said Joel Phelps, chief operating officer at Salina Regional. “This urgent care clinic is a better place for minor emergencies and after-hours care, as well as routine matters such as flu shots.”
Comments
Mr Creosote says
OK but what is different about this than the new urgent care in the old Dels Electronics next to Tucsons Steakhouse on 9th street?
We really need 3 urgent care centers? 2 on 9th, 1 on Ohio + the ER?
jimbopeep says
If one of them is to be independent of SRHC, they have my vote and business.
Jef Huggins says
Unfortunately, they aren’t, but they SRHC is trying their best to confuse people to think they are. The story in the Journal today either purposely confusing or illiterate reporting.
Red Fred says
Yes the other clinic is independent of SRHC which is a welcome change to only one choice for urgent care needs.
. says
I was hoping they’d put a chipotle there instead . Lol
Jef Huggins says
This is what is called “unintended consequences” Salina Regional is reacting to obamacare with these new “for profit” facilities. In other words, this huge tax exempt entity is now using all the tax exempt income they have made for 20+ years to move away from the not for profit hospital, where they dont have to write off any fees incurred by patients, etc etc….Its all profit.
Anonymous says
Sounds like SRHC is working on taking over Salina.
86Emil says
I have noticed you don’t monetize your site, don’t
waste your traffic, you can earn extra bucks every month because you’ve got hi quality content.
If you want to know how to make extra money, search for:
best adsense alternative Wrastain’s tools