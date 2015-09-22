Discover the Dinosaurs, a hands on exhibit featuring animatronic and museum quality dinosaur replicas roars into The Bicentennial Center September 26th & 27th.

Dinosaurs of the Jurassic Period and prehistoric times come back to life with the 20 foot T-Rex, life size Triceratops, Iguanodon, Apatosaurus, and Stegosaurus. Roaring dinosaurs fascinate kids of all ages in this touring exhibit, which showcases museum quality pieces along with moving animatronic dinosaurs in their natural environment. The exhibit is scheduled to travel across the country in 2015 and will bring the favorite dinosaurs of the Jurassic Period directly to kids.

Kids and families are encouraged to get up close and touch some of the selected dinosaurs on display, especially the baby Velociraptor. This hands on opportunity isn’t usually available in museum exhibits and other dinosaur events and is the cornerstone of Discover the Dinosaurs.

Exhibit Only admission* includes Dinosaur Exhibit, Dino Dig, Dino Den, Dino Theater, Dino Coloring area, and Scavenger Hunt. Exhibit Plus admission* includes the Dinosaur Exhibit, plus unlimited Dinosaur Rides, Mini Golf, and Inflatables. Gem & Fossil Mining, and Face Painting are available for additional charge.

School age children love dinosaurs, and Discover the Dinosaurs engages the imaginations of kids to learn. The exhibit gives kids the hands on opportunity to touch a dinosaur and even ride on the back of a T-Rex. Additional activities & attractions make spending the day with dinosaurs fun for the entire family.

Learn-Touch-Ride at Discover the Dinosaurs.

Exhibit runs Saturday, September 26th from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday, September 27th, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

*Admission: Adults 13 years and older $18, Seniors 65+ $16, Children 2-12

*Exhibit Plus $22 Children 2-12

*Exhibit Only $16, Children 24 months & under FREE (* taxes included)