Fans stand by KSU marching band after controversial halftime show

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Fans have started an online fundraising campaign to support the Kansas State University marching band, which drew criticism over its halftime show at a football game.

The school said the band director will miss a Nov. 28 game and that university officials also must approve future halftime shows.

The college added that it will pay a self-imposed $5,000 fine after the Big 12 Conference warned of potential sportsmanship and ethical conduct violations.

The marching band had shaped itself into a rival mascot and what appeared to be a phallus during its Saturday show.

Supporter Sarah Brinkley has started a crowd funding account (see the page here) seeking donations with for the band. The Manhattan Mercury reports that as of noon Thursday, the account had raised nearly $13,000.