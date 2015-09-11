Fans stand by KSU marching band after controversial halftime show

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Fans have started an online fundraising campaign to support the Kansas State University marching band, which drew criticism over its halftime show at a football game.
The school said the band director will miss a Nov. 28 game and that university officials also must approve future halftime shows.
The college added that it will pay a self-imposed $5,000 fine after the Big 12 Conference warned of potential sportsmanship and ethical conduct violations.
The marching band had shaped itself into a rival mascot and what appeared to be a phallus during its Saturday show.
Supporter Sarah Brinkley has started a crowd funding account (see the page here) seeking donations with for the band. The Manhattan Mercury reports that as of noon Thursday, the account had raised nearly $13,000.
Comments
Doober says
It didn’t even resemble a phallus. Anyone with a phallus shaped like that needs medical attention immediately. I’d say I expect better, but this is off the AP wire….
scratchin head says
This whole hullabaloo is just more mentally challenged liberals (MCL’s), looking for a way to be offended. The MCL’s can’t win a football game so they are nitpicking at a winner, while trying to make themselves seem relevant.
