Training Exercise at Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range Set for Saturday

A multi-agency training exercise will be conducted on September 12th at the Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range just west of Salina. The exercise, called “Major Accident Response”, will involve local and federal emergency response partners.

Personnel and equipment will be deployed to test response efforts, mutual aid requests, and interoperability amongst local agencies. All involved in this exercise will face realistic incident-specific challenges that will test the basic elements of crisis operations and plans in a stressful and realistic environment.

Community members who live near the Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range can expect to see increased responder activity being utilized to fulfill the goal of the exercise and do not need to be alarmed. Emergency services to members of the community should not be affected by any element of this exercise.

This is an excellent opportunity for our local responders to train with the staff at the Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range to better prepare for a response in an actual emergency situation.