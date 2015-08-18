Tom Wilbur, President of BANK VI, presents Vickie Tangeman with her Hero of the Week Award!

Introducing Vickie Tangeman, your BANK VI Hero of the Week!

Vickie was nominated for her involvement with the Noon Network Ambucs, where she serves as the organization’s Ambility Chairperson and Scholarship Chairperson.

Noon Network Ambucs is a civic organization whose mission is to create mobility and independence for people with disabilities.

Vickie is very involved with the organization She assists with giving away AmTrykes to children that are unable to ride a typical bicycle or tricycle. An AmTryke is a bike that is specifically designed for a child or person with a disability. Vickie receives the AmTrykes, puts them together, and even delivers them, often doing a complete presentation to the recepient. She works with therapists to ensure the correct AmTryke style is ordered for the child or person in need of one.

Vickie is also involved with raising awareness and visibility of the Ambucs organization. She assists with Ambucs events and even fundraisers for purchasing bicycles.

All of Vickie’s work with Ambucs is completely by volunteer. Those close to her say, “we can always count on her!”

