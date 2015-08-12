Tickets are still available for this Saturday’s 8:00 p.m. performance by Mexican duo Rodrigo y Gabriela at the Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $59, $46, and $32 and are available at the theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe, by phone at 785-827-1998, or online by clicking here.

Internationally acclaimed Mexican acoustic rock guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela are back on the road again in 2015, bringing their unique instrumental blend of metal, jazz and world music to audiences all over the U.S.

Rodrigo Sanchez and Gabriela Quintero have been playing together for more than fifteen years. First as young thrash metal fans in their native Mexico City, then as innocents abroad and street musicians in Dublin, Ireland at the turn of the millennium, and finally as the globe-straddling, film-scoring, record-breaking artists they are today.

Known for exhilarating live shows, Rodrigo y Gabriela have won the hearts of music lovers from the haciendas of Cuba to the Hollywood Bowl and festival fields of Europe, as they continue to weave their unique six-string magic. The extraordinary interplay between Sanchez’s fiery lead lines and Quintero’s phenomenal rhythmic battery is truly universal.

The duo has reloaded their arsenal following the April 2014 worldwide release of “9 Dead Alive”, their first studio album in five years. The new songs are intimate, the playing intuitive, and the results are spectacular, bursting with melodic energy and rhythmic invention.

Recorded at their Pacific Coast hideaway in late summer, the album captures the warmth and spontaneity of two great musicians riffing and jamming together, perfectly distilled into 9 new songs teeming with desire, elegance and gusto.

With career sales in excess of 1.5 million albums, blockbuster movie scores, and sold out tours worldwide, Rodrigo y Gabriela have certainly made their mark. Their appeal is boundless, their scope limitless, and the music timeless; clearly, we have only begun to see what this duo is capable of.

When asked about this show, Jane Gates, Executive Director of the Stiefel Theatre said, “This is a very exciting show for us to get. Rodrigo y Gabriela are so popular that they basically sell out Red Rocks – we can’t wait to have them at the Stiefel.”