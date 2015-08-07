“America’s Got Talent” National Tour Kicking Off in Salina

“America’s Got Talent Live: The All-Stars Tour” will KICK-OFF THEIR TOUR AT THE STIEFEL THEATRE on Tuesday, October 6 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $45 and will go on-sale Friday, August 14 at 9:00 a.m.

America’s Got Talent Live: The All-Stars Tour! featuring some of the most popular performers from the hit NBC variety competition series, including Season 8 favorite comedian Taylor Williamson, singer Emily West, acrobatic duo The KriStef Brothers and “junk rock” performers Recycled Percussion. The #1 rated summer television series for the last ten years is coming to a theater near you bringing the ultimate variety show.

The tour, which kicks off in Salina, will visit 42 cities, including Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, New Orleans and Los Angeles. It wraps up on November 22 in Reno, Nevada.

“America’s Got Talent” is in its 10th season. It airs on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Central time on NBC (KSNW Channel 2003 on Cox HD).

The Stiefel Theatre has also announced that legendary rocker Gregg Allman will be performing live on Friday, October 16, in a partnership with Blues Masters at the Crossroads. “We are so excited to be partnering for the first time with Blues Masters at the Crossroads for this great event.” said Jane Gates, Executive Director of the Stiefel Theatre.

Friday, October 16 at the Stiefel Theatre – Gregg Allman headlines, with Alvin “Youngblood” Hart, Clinton Broussard and Jimmy D. Lane.



Saturday, October 17 at Blue Heaven Studios – John Primer, Jeffrey Broussard, Noah Wotherspoon, Marquise Knox, Millage Gilbert and Brushy One String

Both night’s shows begin at 7:00 p.m., with Gregg Allman taking the stage Friday night at the Stiefel at 9:30 p.m.

Blues Masters at the Crossroads has for 18 years been an internationally renowned two-night festival that features the most legendary blues artists in the most intimate of settings. The concert and its Blue Heaven Studios venue has been critically acclaimed by the likes of NPR, CNN, CBS Sunday Morning, the Associated Press, Living Blues and on and on. Each year, fans come from Europe, both coasts and all points in between to attend. This year, the concert expands with a partnership with the gorgeous Stiefel Theatre, where the weekend’s Friday night show will be set. A larger seating capacity, but with the same intimate and ornate setting, allows the Blues Masters bill to include a true superstar in Gregg Allman.

Tickets start at $59 for the Friday night show at the Stiefel, and go on-sale at the Stiefel on Friday, August 14 at 9:00 a.m. To buy tickets to the Stiefel show, call 785-827-1998 or go online to ticketmaster.com or stiefeltheatre.org. Tickets to the Saturday, October 17 Blues Masters at the Crossroads concert at Salina’s Blue Heaven Studios can be purchased online at www.blueheavenstudios.com or by calling 800-716-3553 or 785-825-8609. The Stiefel Theatre will be selling tickets to the Saturday night Blues Masters concert, and Blue Heaven will also have tickets available for the Friday night show at the Stiefel.

Gregg Allman is one of the most-acclaimed and beloved icons in rock and roll history. As a founding member of the legendary Allman Brothers Band and in his own storied solo career, Allman has long been a gifted natural interpreter of the blues, his soulful and distinctive voice one of the defining sounds in the history of American music.

At the 54th Annual Grammy Awards in 2012, the ABB was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, in part a celebration of the 40th anniversary of the group’s seminal album Eat a Peach.Gregg himself, inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1995, was also nominated for Best Blues Album for his stellar solo record, Low Country Blues.

Allman’s critically acclaimed tell-all memoir, My Cross To Bear, was a New York Times Bestseller for many weeks. The book focuses on his journey as a struggling artist through the formation of the Allman Brothers Band and their ultimate explosion on the music scene, informed by the hindsight of Allman today, the survivor of unimaginable loss, drug and alcohol addiction, as well as a recent liver transplant.

With the Allman Brothers wrapping up their storied forty-five year career last, Allman is showing no signs of slowing down. Concord Records released Gregg Allman Live: Back to Macon, GA, a stellar live DVD/CD package that captures Allman and his eight-piece solo band in a high-energy performance. This emotive show was recorded in January, 2014 at the Grand Opera House in Macon, GA, the Middle Georgia town where it all began for the Allman Brothers Band. Gregg Allman Live: Back to Macon, GA features sixteen tracks, made up of a nicely-varied selection of songs from the ABB catalog (“Statesboro Blues,” “Melissa,” “Whipping Post”), tunes from Allman’s solo albums (“Queen of Hearts,” “I’m No Angel”) and several dynamic cover songs.

In November, 2014, Allman received the “Living Legend” award from Classic Rock magazine, and recently was the guest of honor at the 67th annual BMI/NAB Dinner. He is currently making plans for a new solo record.

Alvin “Youngblood” Hart

The cosmic American love-child of Howlin’ Wolf and Link Wray! Alvin Youngblood Hart’s praises have been sung by everyone from Bob Dylan to Brit guitar gods Eric Clapton & Mick Taylor. Since the release of his 1996 debut recording, the all-acoustic Big Mama’s Door, Hart has relayed his eclectic musical message around the world. Hart is a winner of the W.C. Handy Blues Award for Best New Artist, he’s piled up awards and recognitions since. In 2004 Hart received a Grammy for his contribution to the compilation Beautiful Dreamer: The Songs of Stephen Foster.

In 2010 Hart joined forces with friends Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars, Black Crowes) and Jimbo Mathus (Squirrel Nut Zippers, Tri-State Coalition) to form “The South Memphis String Band”. The fun-loving and regaling trio was quickly dubbed by the media as an “acoustic super group.” They’ve released two critically-noted albums and are working on a third.

Jimmy D. Lane

Chicago native bluesman Jimmy D. Lane is the son of the legendary Jimmy Rogers. Like his father, Lane has traveled the world playing the blues. His father was a singer, guitarist and harmonica player best known for his work with Muddy Waters, and then as a solo artist who recorded the hits “That’s All Right” and “Walking By Myself.”

Lane played guitar on his father’s album for APO Records, Blue Bird, which won a W.C. Handy Award for the Best Traditional Blues Album in 1995.

He has recorded and performed with a list of musicians too long to list here, but it includes his father Jimmy Rogers, B.B. King, Eric Clapton, Taj Mahal, Jeff Healy, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, Lowell Fulson, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Stephen Stills, Van Morrison and David “Honeyboy” Edwards.

Lane was also the Music Director at Blue Heaven Studios from 1999 through 2005, where he helped establish the studio as one of the premiere analog studios in world.

Clinton Broussard

Clinton Broussard has been playing zydeco since he was 8 years old, having learned from his father Delton, the leader of the Lawtell Playboys. Broussard began his own band, Zydeco Machine, from 1979 to 1984. His brother, Jeffery, is also a well-known zydeco artist and was the leader of the famous Zydeo Force. Broussard plays the triple row accordion, as opposed to the piano style favored by others. Broussard, who speaks more French than English, has played through the years with several notable artists, including Roscoe Chenier, Lil’ Buck Sinegal and Marcel Dugas.

To see bios, pictures and videos of the Saturday, October 17 lineup at Blue Heaven Studios, please visit www.blueheavenstudios.com or call 785-825-8609.