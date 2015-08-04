Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue Live at the Stiefel Theatre This Thursday!

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will take center stage Thursday night at the Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts in downtown Salina. The show starts at 8:00 p.m.

A New Orleans native, Trombone Shorty began his career as a bandleader at the young age of 6, toured internationally at age 12, and spent his teens playing with various brass bands throughout New Orleans and touring worldwide with Lenny Kravitz.

He fronts Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, a funk/rock/jazz/hip-hop band. Together they have toured across the U.S., Europe, Australia, Russia, Japan and Brazil. In 2010, Trombone Shorty released his debut album, the Grammy®-nominated “Backatown,” followed by “For True” in 2011, which topped Billboard magazine’s Contemporary Jazz Chart for 12 weeks.

His newest album, “Say That to This,” was released in 2013 and features funk/jazz elements of New Orleans. Trombone Shorty appeared in several episodes of HBO’s “Treme,” and has recently appeared on “The Tonight Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” and “Conan.”

In 2012, he performed at the White House in honor of Black History Month with music royalty such as B.B. King, Mick Jagger, Jeff Beck and Booker T. Jones. At this year’s Grammy Awards, he performed alongside Madonna, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and Mary Lambert.

In 2012, he received the President’s Medal from Tulane University in recognition of his charitable work with the Trombone Shorty Foundation, which donates quality instruments to schools across New Orleans.

Tickets for Thursday's performance are $57, $46, and $35 and can be purchased at the theatre at 151 S. Santa Fe.