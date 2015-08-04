Another suspect charged in Pittsburg State student slaying

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) — Another suspect has been arrested and charged in the October robbery and slaying of 20-year-old Pittsburg State University student Taylor Thomas.

The Joplin Globe reports that 25-year-old Juan Salas-Rueda was arrested Friday in Wheaton, Missouri, on charges of felony murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and obstruction of the capture and prosecution of suspect, Bryan Bridges, whose whereabouts remain unknown to authorities.

According to court documents, Salas-Rueda waived extradition on Friday and was transported to the Crawford County jail, where he remains in custody on a $2 million bond.

He made an initial appearance Monday in Crawford County District Court, where a status conference was set for his case on Aug. 25.