HUTCHINSON- The Company that provides the health record services to the Kansas Health

Information Network Inc. was the victim of a cyber-attack in which all personal information may have been compromised.

The breech against No More Clipboard does not directly affect the computer systems at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, but HRMC patients who established a portal account with No More Clipboard may be affected. The hospital disclosed the breech in a news release on Friday. The Hospital wanted to stress that their computer system was not affected in the attack, but said if you are enrolled in the My Kansas Health eRecord system you could be. If you are included in this attack you will likely receive a notice from Medical Informatics Engineering, the parent company of No More Clipboard.

The Hospital recommends that you go to www.nomoreclipboard.com/notice or call toll free at 866-328-1987. Information can also be obtained through the hospital website at www.hutchregional.com or by calling 665-2000 and asking for the Privacy Officer.