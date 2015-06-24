The Salina Post

Kansas man dies in motorcycle crash

Fatal crashRILEY COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday in Riley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Larry W. Nice, 65, Herrington, was south bound on U.S. 77 at Madison Road.

The motorcycle drove off the right of roadway and struck an embankment.

Nice was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.

He was wearing a soft helmet and eye protection according to the KHP.

