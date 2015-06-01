Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

Two Tennessee men are in the Saline County Jail on drug charges after being stopped early Saturday morning for speeding on I-70, east of Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Glen Kochanowski said a 2010 Land Rover sped past a marked Sheriff’s vehicle at 87-mph around 2:40 a.m.

After the deputy stopped and approached the SUV, he noticed a strong odor of marijuana. After calling for assistance, deputies found 1.23 pounds of marijuana, and marijuana wax, with a value between $6,000-$8,000.

Arrested on possession of marijuana charges, and drug paraphernalia possession, were 24-year old Zain F. Yunus of Memphis, Tennessee, and 25-year-old Walter Record of Germantown, Tennessee.

The marijuana was hidden in several different areas of the vehicle.