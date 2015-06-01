Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

Two Tennessee men are in the Saline County Jail on drug charges after being stopped early Saturday morning for speeding on I-70, east of Salina.
Saline County Sheriff Glen Kochanowski said a 2010 Land Rover sped past a marked Sheriff’s vehicle at 87-mph around 2:40 a.m.
After the deputy stopped and approached the SUV, he noticed a strong odor of marijuana. After calling for assistance, deputies found 1.23 pounds of marijuana, and marijuana wax, with a value between $6,000-$8,000.
Arrested on possession of marijuana charges, and drug paraphernalia possession, were 24-year old Zain F. Yunus of Memphis, Tennessee, and 25-year-old Walter Record of Germantown, Tennessee.
The marijuana was hidden in several different areas of the vehicle.
Comments
Rachel says
Heart warming article. I just love these type of news articles. Keep up the great work KHP, Saline County SO. Law enforcement needs to work I-70, I-135 and other highways 24/7 to let the dopers know, if stopped they will go to jail. Just like a dumb doper to have the pedal to the metal and sampling their stash while driving. KUDOS to the officers!!!!!
Rachel is a Drunk says
Dopers? You’re joking right Rachel? That’s the most ignorant thing I’ve ever heard. Write em a speeding ticket and send em on their way. Give it 5 years and that’s how this ‘case’ will be handled. 🙂
Comon Sense says
Right, but it’s not 5 years from now. The laws of the future (or the past unless still current) have no bearing whatsoever on the enforcement of CURRENT laws. The current laws will be enforced until they are changed. Then the new laws will be enforced. PLEASE, please, please, if you are into drugs, move to somewhere where it is legal TODAY and never come back even if and when it ever becomes legal here.
You will be much happier getting stoned with other like minded people. Pack up your drugs, your bongs and your crap, rent a u-haul and move. It’s not rocket science.
Wait, you can’t afford to live in Colorado (or where ever else you can legally take your drug of choice)? Maybe there is a correlation between your drug use and your financial situation. Hmmmmmm.
Wonderingly says
Why are you so quick to judge people? You don’t know any of the people that have commented here, so why be so hostile?
Libertyordeath says
Because he makes a living off of locking people up, and he doesn’t want to loose his cash cow.
Comon Sense says
Buzzzz wrong answer. I’m not a cop. LOL
Guest says
Lol thats not even close to hostile but me putting my foot up your a $$ and telling you to go back to jr college, hmm… maybe
Rachel is Ignorant says
You and other people like you make me sick. I never said I use cannabis. And the answer is no, I have never used cannabis but I have many friends from college who are very responsible adults that chose to. Maybe I am just tired of seeing my hard-earned tax dollars going to the war on marijuana. I am very ‘conservative’ in my views, but this is a common sense subject to myself and about 60% of the U.S. What else would you like to get shot down on Ruchal?
Comon Sense says
Don’t like the laws work to change them or move somewhere where the laws suit you. But quit whining about them being enforced.
8hrdrive says
“dumb dopers”….LOL
What’s your IQ? LOL
Oh wow says
Ignorant comment this person is like 50 by the way she calls them “dopers”
LaraCroft says
so what is the “politically correct” term??
Libertyordeath says
Person.
Fred says
And?
Typical Salinan says
Lol. The worst.
Libertyordeath says
Locking two men up for this is criminal. Shame on you Saline County.
Comon Sense says
Nope, it’s the CURRENT law. Well done Saline County. Please keep finding and arresting those who choose to break the laws that society has agreed upon. When and if those laws change, I’m sure you will do your jobs then too. Thank you all law enforcement for doing your jobs and enforcing the laws.
L.O.D. Please pack your crap and move to a state where you can enjoy your drugs and your “freedom.” Maybe consider Mexico where the country will let you do whatever you want. The quality of life down there reflects that country’s policies. Really. No liberty for you here so… well…. get it done. Please.
Jef Huggins says
the police are soon to be the only thing to fear. mark my words on this. when they run out of “dopers” to steal from, they will come after _________ (fill in the blank, fat people, gay people, whom?)
Just the facts says
If you’re willing to risk your freedom and livelihood and way of taking care of yourself you have a problem. Move to Colorado and good riddance we do not need another gateway drug in Kansas.
Darwin believed says
Seems to me the Liberals are already attacking fat people by trying to outlaw the size of soda you drink and the amount of fat you eat. As for the gay community make up your own definition of marriage but do not compare it to mine and try and call it the same. Marriage creates life as God (or nature your decision) intended and you can not.
Libertyordeath says
Maybe it is you that should move. America was founded on liberty, not tyranny. I hear North Korea is into state worship and draconian laws. Perhaps that would be more to your liking.
Comon Sense says
Nope, I’m perfectly happy with the laws of the city, county, state and country I live in. You are the one whining about infringing on your precious right to enjoy drugs. they are legal lots of places. Please go there as soon as possible and stay there for ever. I’m telling you, no liberty for you here so get it done. Please.
Libertyordeath says
You Obama voters are all the same. You don’t believe in individual liberty, only in social justice.
Comon Sense says
Buzzzz. Wrong yet again. I didn’t vote for Obama. You just can’t seem to get anything right. Please. No liberty for you so…. well you know… get it done. Please.
Libertyordeath says
But you are perfectly happy with Obamacare?
Truth says
“The current law” our government is arresting people for something that majority of Americans don’t want illegal. Alcohol is perfectly legal and kills way more people than marijuana. The governments should be disbanded that my friend is the true patriotic American…
Stop being stupid says
So by killing a few less more that’s ok? Lol
Libertyordeath says
Weed has killed zero people. Ever.
proxy server list says
Hi,I read your new stuff named “Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest” like every week.Your story-telling style is witty, keep doing what you’re doing! And you can look our website about proxy server list.