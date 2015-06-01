Clue #6 in the River Festival Medallion Quest

Clue #6 in the 2015 Smoky Hill River Festival Medallion Quest has been released.

The sixth clue is: ADAMANT BORDERS

Previous clues:

Clue #1: GET CRACKING

Clue #2: NORTH TO NORTH

Clue #3: WESTERN ROCK

Clue #4: A CHEESE SHAPE

Clue #5: SERPENTINE WAY

Clues are realeased each day at 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. until the medallion is found. A Festival Quest Weekend Package will be awarded to the first-eligible person to find the medallion and follow its direction to claim the prize. The prize package ensures that the lucky sleuth has a great time at this year’s Festival.

The prize package includes:

$2,000 cash

$2,000 in Festival Gift Certificates, to be used toward purchases in the Fine Art Show, Four Rivers Craft Show, or the Art/Craft Demonstration Area

4 Festival admission Buttons

1 on-ground Festival parking pass (weather permitting)

Invitation for 4 to the Festival’s Art Patron Breakfast on June 13

Assorted River Festival t-shirts, entertainer’s CDs, and other Festival memorabilia

Clues will also be released to the Medallion Quest Clues news feed on the Medallion Quest page of the River Festival website daily until the medallion is found. Clues will also be posted on the west entry doors of the Arts and Humanities office located at 211 W. Iron. Each and every clue will also be available right here on the Salina Post.

A complete list of Festival Quest Rules is available by clicking here.