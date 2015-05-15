No answers on how Ellsworth woman, 28, died at Kansas prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas prison officials have not said how a 28-year-old woman died at a Topeka prison two months ago.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Michele Lee Suppes died March 22 when she was an inmate at Topeka Correctional Facility.

She had been at the prison since October 2014 after she was convicted of involuntary reckless manslaughter in the death of her 18-month-old daughter in Ellsworth in 2010. Suppes was sentenced to 32 months in prison after the child ingested morphine.

Officials at the Topeka facility directed questions about Suppes to the state. But officials from the Kansas Department of Corrections won’t comment on Suppes’ death or say how she died. Viola Riggin, corrections department director of health care services, said she couldn’t comment on Suppes’ case because of privacy laws.