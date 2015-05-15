No answers on how Ellsworth woman, 28, died at Kansas prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas prison officials have not said how a 28-year-old woman died at a Topeka prison two months ago.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Michele Lee Suppes died March 22 when she was an inmate at Topeka Correctional Facility.
She had been at the prison since October 2014 after she was convicted of involuntary reckless manslaughter in the death of her 18-month-old daughter in Ellsworth in 2010. Suppes was sentenced to 32 months in prison after the child ingested morphine.
Officials at the Topeka facility directed questions about Suppes to the state. But officials from the Kansas Department of Corrections won’t comment on Suppes’ death or say how she died. Viola Riggin, corrections department director of health care services, said she couldn’t comment on Suppes’ case because of privacy laws.
Neosysus says
Transparency in Government. Maybe there is nothing to it, maybe there is.
john says
Justice served
Concerned says
Sounds like eye for an eye…. Child killers get their ultimate punishment within the jail walls….
LibertyorDeath says
Because they murdered her and have to get their story straight.
ksgurl says
Next of kin(if any), have the right to release or refuse to release info. Health officials won’t release due to HIPPA laws. If there is a criminal investigation or cause for such, law enforcement will release after the investigation is complete in most cases. Kansas doesn’t release info regarding suicides, so that would be my guess. I can only imagine how tough it would be to deal with the fact that you were directly responsible for your child’s death.
Lol says
Karma wins
Familyiseverything says
Do any of you making these judgments even know the trial? Do any of you know the story? Or do any of you know the family? No that’s right you don’t. So maybe before you get all judgemental you should look into the facts to know what actually happened.! Wat if this was your family? What if this was your friends? Would you really want some a**holes to pass judgment on someone you love? NO, you wouldn’t, so why do it to someone you don’t know.!?
Marissa Hawkins says
I was locked up with her when this happened and they won’t comment because of privacy but also because they could have saved her had the officiers done there job correctly. They do rounds to check to make sure people are breathing and are alright…. she could have been saved. Her death is on the dept of corrections hands. While I was there chorizos took over the clinic and you know how many people have died on there hands? A ton! I’m not sure why they’ve never been thoroughly investigated. With a number next to our name or not, we don’t deserve death…. she was serving her time physically and I’m sure mentally as well.
Marissa Hawkins says
