  1. Why is there a man in Saline county jail with a murder charge but no story on the Salina Post about a murder?

    Reply

    • That’s how Salina PD do their cases! They charge ppl with the highest offense and then want you to plea to a lesser charge, for example.. You shoot a person in the leg they charge you with Murder then have you plea down to wreck less discharge of a firearm. The person is still living but they still book you In for Murder!

      Reply

    • He chocked his wife until she passed out and they are calling that murder.
      Don’t know for fact. just heard it

      Reply

    • According to the scanner traffic, he choked and also threatened to kill her with a knife he had. It was also mentioned over the scanner that there were four children present at the residence when it happened. This happened in the evening of 4/18/15 so there wasn’t time for the media to get the blotter info IF they wanted to run a story. It should be listed as ATTEMPTED murder, but for whatever reason they don’t list it like that.

      Reply

    • It seems like it always takes awhile on Monday mornings to start putting on the news from over the weekend. I would go to KAKE or KWCH news to find out more.

      Reply

    • It doesn’t look good. I KNOW that. Do you know? Were you in the house? No you weren’t. Quit sticking up for this pos.

      Reply

      • Were YOU in the house? No. didnt think so. you dont know the whole story either. Their is two sides of every story. So stop being so rude and disrespectful to others.

        Reply

  3. Based on the current charges, it looks like be flipped out. Not saying that SPD does not try and up charge people, but if any of the charges are correct he at least hit a woman. Hitting woman makes you maybe one step above a child molester in my book. If a girl makes you that mad WALK AWAY! Doing it in front of your children is how you teach the next generation to abuse women.

    Reply

  4. well tater i can almost promise you this one thing..he is no way getting nothing less then 350 months..man this azzz clown ruined his life for jealousy and stupidity..and with paul hickman being a judge now,you can bet there is going to be alot of time handed out..but a thug like him will fit right into KDOC thug acadamy…i spent many years for agg assualt in the sht hole so yeah..he is as good as gone..take a long look at the town as you are being taken to el dorado for intake..cause it will be a long time before you ever see the streets in this town..oh yeah i they love women beaters in there as well..get your fight face on big guy..your going to need it…lmao…

    Reply

