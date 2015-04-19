The Salina Post
Salina Kansas News and Information Hub
April 19, 2015 by Salina Staff 16 Comments
AMommy says
April 19, 2015 at 3:04 pm
Why is there a man in Saline county jail with a murder charge but no story on the Salina Post about a murder?
Mall cops says
April 19, 2015 at 9:51 pm
That’s how Salina PD do their cases! They charge ppl with the highest offense and then want you to plea to a lesser charge, for example.. You shoot a person in the leg they charge you with Murder then have you plea down to wreck less discharge of a firearm. The person is still living but they still book you In for Murder!
.............................. says
April 19, 2015 at 10:32 pm
He chocked his wife until she passed out and they are calling that murder.
Don’t know for fact. just heard it
April 19, 2015 at 10:33 pm
Choked****
J says
October 9, 2017 at 9:13 pm
Actually no thats my dad and i was one of those four kids
April 19, 2015 at 11:38 pm
According to the scanner traffic, he choked and also threatened to kill her with a knife he had. It was also mentioned over the scanner that there were four children present at the residence when it happened. This happened in the evening of 4/18/15 so there wasn’t time for the media to get the blotter info IF they wanted to run a story. It should be listed as ATTEMPTED murder, but for whatever reason they don’t list it like that.
October 9, 2017 at 9:14 pm
No he threatend my uncle not my mom
Me, Myself, and I says
April 20, 2015 at 8:31 am
It seems like it always takes awhile on Monday mornings to start putting on the news from over the weekend. I would go to KAKE or KWCH news to find out more.
THEFK says
April 20, 2015 at 12:52 am
Do any of you know the actual story? Stop assuming and judging! Whether he has a fkn neck tat or not.
steve says
April 20, 2015 at 7:10 am
It doesn’t look good. I KNOW that. Do you know? Were you in the house? No you weren’t. Quit sticking up for this pos.
unknown says
April 21, 2015 at 10:15 am
Were YOU in the house? No. didnt think so. you dont know the whole story either. Their is two sides of every story. So stop being so rude and disrespectful to others.
Tater Salad says
April 20, 2015 at 7:46 am
Based on the current charges, it looks like be flipped out. Not saying that SPD does not try and up charge people, but if any of the charges are correct he at least hit a woman. Hitting woman makes you maybe one step above a child molester in my book. If a girl makes you that mad WALK AWAY! Doing it in front of your children is how you teach the next generation to abuse women.
April 20, 2015 at 8:37 am
Tater Salad, you are exactly right. Why can’t these guys just walk away?
April 21, 2015 at 8:00 am
I’m sure you’ve hit your wife. Don’t lie
April 21, 2015 at 9:59 am
Never out of anger!
this is serious time for this says
April 20, 2015 at 12:57 pm
well tater i can almost promise you this one thing..he is no way getting nothing less then 350 months..man this azzz clown ruined his life for jealousy and stupidity..and with paul hickman being a judge now,you can bet there is going to be alot of time handed out..but a thug like him will fit right into KDOC thug acadamy…i spent many years for agg assualt in the sht hole so yeah..he is as good as gone..take a long look at the town as you are being taken to el dorado for intake..cause it will be a long time before you ever see the streets in this town..oh yeah i they love women beaters in there as well..get your fight face on big guy..your going to need it…lmao…
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Comments
AMommy says
Why is there a man in Saline county jail with a murder charge but no story on the Salina Post about a murder?
Mall cops says
That’s how Salina PD do their cases! They charge ppl with the highest offense and then want you to plea to a lesser charge, for example.. You shoot a person in the leg they charge you with Murder then have you plea down to wreck less discharge of a firearm. The person is still living but they still book you In for Murder!
.............................. says
He chocked his wife until she passed out and they are calling that murder.
Don’t know for fact. just heard it
.............................. says
Choked****
J says
Actually no thats my dad and i was one of those four kids
J says
According to the scanner traffic, he choked and also threatened to kill her with a knife he had. It was also mentioned over the scanner that there were four children present at the residence when it happened. This happened in the evening of 4/18/15 so there wasn’t time for the media to get the blotter info IF they wanted to run a story. It should be listed as ATTEMPTED murder, but for whatever reason they don’t list it like that.
J says
No he threatend my uncle not my mom
Me, Myself, and I says
It seems like it always takes awhile on Monday mornings to start putting on the news from over the weekend. I would go to KAKE or KWCH news to find out more.
THEFK says
Do any of you know the actual story? Stop assuming and judging! Whether he has a fkn neck tat or not.
steve says
It doesn’t look good. I KNOW that. Do you know? Were you in the house? No you weren’t. Quit sticking up for this pos.
unknown says
Were YOU in the house? No. didnt think so. you dont know the whole story either. Their is two sides of every story. So stop being so rude and disrespectful to others.
Tater Salad says
Based on the current charges, it looks like be flipped out. Not saying that SPD does not try and up charge people, but if any of the charges are correct he at least hit a woman. Hitting woman makes you maybe one step above a child molester in my book. If a girl makes you that mad WALK AWAY! Doing it in front of your children is how you teach the next generation to abuse women.
Me, Myself, and I says
Tater Salad, you are exactly right. Why can’t these guys just walk away?
steve says
I’m sure you’ve hit your wife. Don’t lie
Tater Salad says
Never out of anger!
this is serious time for this says
well tater i can almost promise you this one thing..he is no way getting nothing less then 350 months..man this azzz clown ruined his life for jealousy and stupidity..and with paul hickman being a judge now,you can bet there is going to be alot of time handed out..but a thug like him will fit right into KDOC thug acadamy…i spent many years for agg assualt in the sht hole so yeah..he is as good as gone..take a long look at the town as you are being taken to el dorado for intake..cause it will be a long time before you ever see the streets in this town..oh yeah i they love women beaters in there as well..get your fight face on big guy..your going to need it…lmao…