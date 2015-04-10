Fire at Niles Road and K4 UPDATE

SALINA – A busy Friday for firefighters in Saline County. Just after 1 p.m. fire units were called to a controlled burn out of control at Niles Road and Kansas 4.

“The grass fire simply got away from them,” said District 1 Fire Chief Rod Ade.

“Many people don’t realize how dry the area really is at this time,” he said.

The fire burned approximately 10 acres along with some hay bales and was very close to the residence according to Ade. There were no injuries.

“We appreciated the help from District 2 firefighters to come help,” said Ade.

