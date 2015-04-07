Police arrest Kan. woman after she reports bicycle theft

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police have arrested a woman after she called to report that her bicycle had been stolen over the weekend.

Police spokesman Lt. James Espinoza tells The Wichita Eagle that the 27-year-old woman was confronted by a man and woman on Sunday afternoon. The two suspects stole the bike, along with cigarettes and money from the victim, before leaving.

Espinoza says the victim walked to a park and spotted the two suspects with her bicycle. She approached them, and they refused to return her bicycle.

The victim called police, but the suspects left before officers arrived.

Officers discovered the woman had marijuana in her possession, as well as several outstanding warrants. She was arrested and taken to Sedgwick County Jail.