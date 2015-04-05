Brownback ‘not too excited’ about tobacco tax but wants it to pass

By Andy Marso
Rep. Don Hill, a Republican from Emporia, introduced a bill last year that would have raised the state’s cigarette tax by $1.50 per pack.
The bill died in the House Taxation Committee, where the chairman, Rep. Richard Carlson, a Republican from St. Marys, did not deem it worthy of a hearing.
This year, with the state facing a budget crisis after slashing income tax rates, Gov. Sam Brownback’s administration introduced an identical tobacco tax as part of a package to plug the projected $700 million deficit. To sell the plan to legislators, the administration sent the Kansas Department of Revenue’s new legislative liaison: former Rep. Richard Carlson. Carlson’s about-face illustrates the tension surrounding the public health community’s item of greatest interest this session.
A host of anti-cancer groups and other health advocates view the tobacco tax increase as good policy — regardless of the budget situation — that would save lives and save the state money on health care costs. But they face conservative Republican majorities in the House and Senate that are resistant to any new taxes and have put the tobacco tax on the table this year only because the state is so strapped for cash.
Even their most powerful ally — the governor — seems a reluctant supporter.
“Well, I’m not too excited about them (either),” Brownback said Thursday when told legislators are not enthused about the tobacco tax and an accompanying alcohol tax increase he proposed. “Somebody was complaining that well, we don’t seem to be pushing the taxes.
Well, I’m not excited about that. But what happens in this process is you get your budget set and then figure out OK, what can we do, trying to stay as pro-growth oriented as we can, to try to have the revenues we need to meet the budget the Legislature wants? I’m sure if everybody could do it, we’d do all the budget and no taxes.”
Opponents of the tobacco tax have seized on that ambivalence. At times they’ve conceded the health benefits of the tobacco increase but have urged legislators to push that from their minds and refocus on their distaste for taxing and spending. New tobacco lobbyist Tobacco companies, while largely staying out of the public debate, have hosted luncheons with guest speakers outlining the potential pitfalls of the increase and upped their lobbying clout.
The Wichita Eagle was the first to report that the nation’s second-largest tobacco company, Reynolds American Inc. (RAI), hired Brownback’s former chief of staff, David Kensinger, as a lobbyist.
RAI already retained the services of five lobbyists from Hein Government Consulting. But the addition of Kensinger was notable because he was one of a select group of lobbyists who received emails outlining the governor’s budget proposal — including the tobacco tax increase — before it was released publicly.
Kensinger declined to say when he began talking with RAI about representing it. “I have the same policy (with RAI) as I do with all my clients,” Kensinger said. “Call my client.” Bryan Hatchell, director of communications for RAI, didn’t respond to email and phone call requests for comment on when the company began talks with Kensinger.
Brownback said he did not believe giving Kensinger a sneak peek at the budget had provided him with an unfair advantage on other lobbyists in securing the contract, or given RAI an edge in fighting the tax. He did say he wished Kensinger was not lobbying for “that group, but he’s free to do what he is doing.” The governor also said he hoped the pro-tobacco tax side would prevail because he wants the state to continue moving toward consumption taxes instead of income taxes and because of the positive health effects of the tobacco tax.
Brownback said he got the idea to propose the tax from the University of Kansas Cancer Center, whose director, Roy Jensen, has been one of its most outspoken advocates. The governor said a commitment to decreasing the state’s smoking rate was key to the cancer center earning the National Cancer Institute designation. “We’re going to try to get this across the line, and it will be a good public health issue,”
Brownback said. Hill, the Emporia legislator who proposed the tax increase last year at the request of the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network, said Kensinger’s hiring gives some insight into how serious RAI is taking the tobacco tax fight. “The corporate interests that have huge bucks are going to be strategic about who’s badging up for them, and they found a willing representative,” Hill said.
Committee testimony Kensinger’s official connection to the administration ended in April 2012, but his ties to Brownback date to 1994. His new role with RAI raises questions about how strenuously the administration will pursue the proposed tax increase. The administration has sent Carlson to testify for it in committees, but he has focused solely on its potential to close the budget gap. A Department of Revenue spokeswoman said he was not available to comment for this story.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has provided written testimony about the health benefits of a tobacco tax increase but has not pressed the point verbally at hearings.
When asked about the administration’s role in the tax talks, Hill said executive branch officials “haven’t been a factor at all, so far.”
There appears to be no sense of urgency among legislative leadership either. Chairmen of the House and Senate tax committees said last week that they will take no action on bills containing alcohol and tobacco tax increases until they return for the veto session in May. In the interim, they will receive updated revenue projections that will let them know just how dire the budget situation is.
“Everybody believes it’s prudent to not have any tax proposals under consideration until we really know what hole may need to be filled,” said Rep. Marvin Kleeb, a Republican from Overland Park who chairs the House Taxation Committee. Sen. Les Donovan, a Republican from Wichita who chairs the Senate Assessment and Taxation Committee, agreed it would be premature to assess the bill before the revenue numbers come out.
But he said the bill was worth consideration. “It has merit,” Donovan said. “The more people you get to not smoke, the healthier the state’s going to be. But the more people who don’t smoke, the less revenue you’re going to get.”
‘Tax that saves lives’ Public health advocates from several organizations have pointed to research on tobacco tax increases in other states that show higher taxes spur people to quit, but the states still collect more revenue because the taxes paid by those who continue to smoke outweigh the revenue lost by those who quit. They’ve also been trying to sell legislators on its health benefits, regardless of the budget situation.
Reagan Cussimanio, a lobbyist for the Cancer Action Network, has repeatedly called it “the only tax that saves lives” and said she believes the message is getting through.
“The political realities are that you have a Legislature that doesn’t fully know their revenue situation,” Cussimanio said. “But I do think they’re starting to understand the health impact.” But the bill faces opposition from multiple wings of the Legislature.
Rep. Michael Houser, a conservative Republican from Columbus, said he would not be voting for it because he feared it would drive tobacco consumers in his border district across the state line. He said others feel the same. “I don’t think it’s going to happen,” Houser said.
Hill said he supports the measure because of its public health benefits and said the best tobacco tax is “the one that won’t yield any revenue” because it has spurred everyone to quit using tobacco. But he acknowledged that’s unlikely to happen and said the tobacco tax is imperfect in that it falls disproportionately on lower-income Kansans.
That could hurt its chances in the House, he said. “There’s a lot of opposition out there, even among a big number of people that acknowledge we need to have some revenue enhancements,” Hill said. “It is a regressive tax, and I don’t see any possibility at all it passes unless it’s part of a package that will include, among other things, some income tax.”
Andy Marso is a reporter for Heartland Health Monitor, a news collaboration focusing on health issues and their impact in Missouri and Kansas.
Smadge says
Kansas is currently at $7.90 per carton an and they want to tack on another $15.00 per carton for a total tax of 22.90. Meanwhile in Missouri which has the lowest tax in the nation at $1.70 per carton, which I would think if I was a business owner close to Missouri I would be a little nervous that I might have to close my business?
Bob Bowser says
Social Engineering is NOT the obligation NOR under the authority of the State.
Taxes are supposed to be equal across the board favoring no one.
If taxes need to be raised, make a straight hike on all retail goods and while you’re at it do away with the regressive income tax.
Figjam_US says
…why should the poor pay a higher percentage of their wages to taxes when compared to a wealthy person? Shouldn’t the poor be helped out of their abysmal state and why wouldn’t the State as a whole facilitate this assistance?
Bob Bowser says
Try reading what I wrote… “do away with the regressive income tax”.
Sales tax equal across the board is the most fair. I eat hamburger while the rich eat steak. I drive a Chevy while the rich can drive Cadillacs. I will in the end pay less tax than the richer class because of my spending habits as I live within my own means.
How can it be fair to take one person’s earnings and give them to another who did not earn it which is exactly what happens using the income tax. And while THIS is going on, the government does NOT give to the poor, the full amount that they take from ME. Overhead should be a curse word in government.
boylocal says
Fig’s problem is not so much an inability to read as it is the inability to think.
Tax Truth says
Who said taxes were supposed to be equal? I think those gaining the most ought to be responsible and obligated to pay the most. Would you tax a begger? Income taxes are not regressive AND IF YOU BELEIVE THEY ARE i HAVE A GOOD JOB FOR YOU THAT PAYS BETTER THAN YOUR CURRENT ONE.
boylocal says
Whatever happened to the American ideal of equality?
If equality is a good thing, it’s a good thing. That’s true for taxes just as with anything else. What do you think gives YOU the right to decide how much more you are going to take from Jim than from Joe, based on how hard each has worked?
Apparently Tax “Truth” is pretty much like Obama “Truth”
ksdad says
Overtaxing something will lower revenue. Then it will create a black market for that product. Then govt will make it illegal to buy that product from out of state. Then you are back to square one of lower revenue.
Why wouldn’t you tax a beggar? They contribute nothing yet benefit from all the services others pay for, and then vote for people to take from those that acted responsibly.
Figjam_US says
…tax a beggar? Is that what Jesus would have done?
boylocal says
Would Jesus lie? Would Jesus live an oppulent and extravagent lifestyle on the backs of the working people? Would Jesus illegally assume dictatorial powers? Would Jesus be arrogant and egotistical? Would Jesus, in a public interview, proudly state that he would get what he wants “by hook or by crook”?
Do you pretend to beliive that liberal Democrat policy is somehow morally superior, and “more Christian” than conservative tenants?
Figjam_US says
…so brownback lives in a modest house? republican legislators have taken salary cuts to reduce the deficit? Please take a look around republicans spend OPM only on different things.
boylocal says
Were we talkling about houses? I guess we are now.
Sam Brownback, to the best of my knowledge, lives in the house provided all Governors in this state. It is my understanding that it’s pretty nice, since Kathleen Sebilius had it remodeled.
How could you possibly see that as damning commentary on Governor Brownback? Ridiculous, symbolic pay cuts do nothing to balance Government budgets. What is needed is someone who knows how to control programs and program spending. Governor Brownback has yet to prove that he understands and is able to do that – but at least he has stopped the unfettered upward spiral.
Figjam_US says
…it is called leading by example – most politicians are loathe to do that – cutting KS schools funding will be a disaster for the future of the state. The “unfettered” spiral is now downward, in-terms of the future of KS.
boylocal says
Lead WHAT by example? The notion that “we all have to lower our standard of living, so that schools can continue uninterupted with their ever higher “budgets”?
That’s not the kind of example we need.
Figjam_US says
“This year, with the state facing a budget crisis after slashing income tax rates, Gov. Sam Brownback’s administration introduced an identical tobacco tax as part of a package to plug the projected $700 million deficit.”
…so cutting taxes did NOT stimulate growth on “stimulated” increased deficits. Hint to clueless republicans – if you expect services to be paid for, you cannot cut taxes and expect revenues to “increase” – it didn’t work for ronnie raygun and it won’t work for you – despite what all the rich people who fund your campaigns tell you.
boylocal says
If you consider one half of one percent to be a “crisis”, then we have a crisis.
A “crisis” that could be remedied instantly by the most modest of cost control measures.
Figjam_US says
…maybe you’re right $700M? Meh, no worries.
boylocal says
The only thing you are worried about is that you don’t get to raise my taxes.
Figjam_US says
…not really – but cutting schools in some areas by 2 or more weeks is good for what, exactly?
boylocal says
It’s good for stirring up “public outcry”. That’s why you do that first, when you could have downsized the Suburban fleet, scaled down the “field trips”, cut out one or two Administration junkets or created an efficient admistrative overhead structure.
Questions?
