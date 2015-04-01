Authorities investigate McPherson County officer involved shooting UPDATE

CANTON – According to a media release, two deputies from the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence at 2663 Dakota Road south of Canton just before 10:30 p.m.
The officers were following up on an investigation concerning an incident reported earlier.
As the officers approached the residence on foot a man was observed standing near a garage pointing a shotgun at them.
The man was told several times to drop the shotgun but refused to do so while still pointing it at one of the deputies.
Shots were fired at the subject and he was struck once.
Canton EMS responded to the scene and the subject was transported to a local hospital.
Neither of the deputies was injured in this incident. Officers with the McPherson P.D., Canton P.D. and Galva P.D. assisted. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the McPherson County Sheriff’s are continuing their investigation.
CANTON – Law enforcement authorities in McPherson County are investigating an officer involved shooting.
One person was injured and transported to a hospital for treatment. Officers were not injured.
McPherson County Sheriff Larry Powell said additional details would be released Wednesday morning.
Comments
LibertyorDeath says
Another one? SMH. Bloodthirsty animals
steve says
You don’t know any details, yet you are judging the cops decision. Lighten up, Francis.
LibertyorDeath says
It sounds like he was trying to repel some violent invaders to his home. I question his tactics though.
MPD says
Spoken like a true pothead. Pull your pants lib we’re tired of seeing your crack.
Right....... says
Pothead? Seriously pot didn’t cause this. I can’t even see where pot is mentioned other than your comment. Don’t be brainwashed
Wait for it wait for it.... says
OK sparky lets catch you up to speed. He never said marijuana was involved with the shooting but was inferring that only a pothead like libordeath would post something so moronic. So you see as usual he never lets us down playing the moron.
LibertyorDeath says
That’s not what your mother said.
Hmmm says
Speaking of parents, were yours related?
john says
what are these people not understanding? when an officer tells you to drop your gun what would you expect to happen next?
really says
So a person is on his own property and police officers come on to his property without a warrant. You think it is okay for the police to shoot first? If that is okay by you then everyone should be able to shoot police officers because there are a few bad cops.What happened to negotiations.
Really? says
They were responding to a domestic disturbance. They don’t just go around looking for someone withought a gun to shoot. Grow up!
common sense says
Effective use of police bullets will save society untold losses in terms of crimes prevented and dollars saved. Some people need rehabilitation or treatment, some need fines or confinement, others are simply incorrigible and need to be shot like a dog in the street.
