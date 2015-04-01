Authorities investigate McPherson County officer involved shooting UPDATE

CANTON – According to a media release, two deputies from the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence at 2663 Dakota Road south of Canton just before 10:30 p.m.

The officers were following up on an investigation concerning an incident reported earlier.

As the officers approached the residence on foot a man was observed standing near a garage pointing a shotgun at them.

The man was told several times to drop the shotgun but refused to do so while still pointing it at one of the deputies.

Shots were fired at the subject and he was struck once.

Canton EMS responded to the scene and the subject was transported to a local hospital.

Neither of the deputies was injured in this incident. Officers with the McPherson P.D., Canton P.D. and Galva P.D. assisted. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the McPherson County Sheriff’s are continuing their investigation.

CANTON – Law enforcement authorities in McPherson County are investigating an officer involved shooting.

One person was injured and transported to a hospital for treatment. Officers were not injured.

McPherson County Sheriff Larry Powell said additional details would be released Wednesday morning.