Kansas man accused of poisoning neighbor’s dog

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Eastern Kansas police have arrested a 48-year-old man they suspect of poisoning a neighbor’s dog twice.
According to Jonson County District Court records, the poisoning incidents occurred in December and earlier this month. The dog is a 3-year-old shepherd-pointer mix named Ginger and survived after receiving emergency veterinary care.
Shawnee police arrested the man Thursday on a warrant, and he faces animal cruelty charges. He has been released from custody after posting a $25,000 bond.
His next court appearance has been set for March 25.
Comments
me says
He’d better be glad that wasn’t my dog.
Bryun says
Evidently, he didn’t use enough D-con.
The Transformer says
I fantasize about doing this to my neighbors dogs that bark at all hours. Without knowing the details I’m guessing this dog may be somewhat of a nuisance. If so , I can identify with the frustration, though I love dogs too much to ever harm one. I’m of the belief that there are few bad pets, just slews of bad pet owners who are inconsiderate of their neighbors.
Riddler says
Yeah but if the dogs get sick while you’re on vacation, you can’t be held responsible, can you?
streetsweeper says
I was getting ready to say the exact same thing. I love animals, but all the houses behind my house they all have dogs and they bark all the time. I would never do it butts I can identify with this guy and have secretly fantasized giving the dogs Tylenol PM.
Moderate This says
So Salina Post, it’s okay when everyone talks about secretly wanting to poison their neighbors dog but I can’t say that guy is a POS? I have seen way worst and vulgar comments on other articles and they don’t get deleted. Maybe you guys agree with poisoning pets but I don’t.
soielwsnee says
