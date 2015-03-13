Kansas man accused of poisoning neighbor’s dog

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Eastern Kansas police have arrested a 48-year-old man they suspect of poisoning a neighbor’s dog twice.

According to Jonson County District Court records, the poisoning incidents occurred in December and earlier this month. The dog is a 3-year-old shepherd-pointer mix named Ginger and survived after receiving emergency veterinary care.

Shawnee police arrested the man Thursday on a warrant, and he faces animal cruelty charges. He has been released from custody after posting a $25,000 bond.

His next court appearance has been set for March 25.