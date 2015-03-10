The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

910 KINA Coffee Talk: Should the European Union create its own army?

by 13 Comments

910kinaft: The president of the European Commission has called for the creation of an EU army in order to show Russia “that we are serious about defending European values”.

In an interview with German newspaper Die Welt, Jean-Claude Juncker, who leads the EU’s executive arm, said an EU army would let the continent “react credibly to threats to peace in a member state or a neighbor of the EU”.

 

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

    • Not so much, that is like saying maybe the Dutch and French should consider ponying up to defend themselves from Putin…. that it is not going to be the US to save them a third time.

      Reply

        • How much have we intervened with boots on behalf of Israel?
          We sell them weapons… and stand around and criticize them for striking at Hamas…..

          Haven’t seen where we were flying sorties in the 1968 war or US participation in the raid on entebbee

          Reply

  3. I say let’s add our own Coffee Talk point.

    Should Hillary Clinton be allowed to run for the presidency after not following protocol and possibly breaking the law?

    Reply

    • If she were a Republican, Libertarian or Tea Party candidate she be crucified. Let’s face it the liberal media decides who will be president. If only we could push out the RINO’s conservatives might have a chance.

      Reply

    • You mean a law that wasn’t on the books until more than a year after she left? Are you also willing to dismiss Scott Walker? How about any number of republican secy,’ of state. Want me to list them?

      Reply

    • Ok. I like impromptu coffee talk. How about this one- Should Rand Paul or Ted Cruz be allowed to run for the presidency after not following protocol and possibly committing treason?

      Reply

  4. Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually recognise what
    you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally discuss with my website =).

    We may have a link trade agreement between us

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *