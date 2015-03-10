ft: The president of the European Commission has called for the creation of an EU army in order to show Russia “that we are serious about defending European values”.
In an interview with German newspaper Die Welt, Jean-Claude Juncker, who leads the EU’s executive arm, said an EU army would let the continent “react credibly to threats to peace in a member state or a neighbor of the EU”.
Comments
Duck says
Aflac!
Black Hercules says
That’s like asking, “should the EU start a war”.
Duck says
Chicken huh. Lol
Black Hercules says
No, Duck
Mr Creosote says
Not so much, that is like saying maybe the Dutch and French should consider ponying up to defend themselves from Putin…. that it is not going to be the US to save them a third time.
Who's Wise says
No, well save them as many times as needed. Israel set that precedent for us.
Mr Creosote says
How much have we intervened with boots on behalf of Israel?
We sell them weapons… and stand around and criticize them for striking at Hamas…..
Haven’t seen where we were flying sorties in the 1968 war or US participation in the raid on entebbee
Salinas Coffee Talk says
I say let’s add our own Coffee Talk point.
Should Hillary Clinton be allowed to run for the presidency after not following protocol and possibly breaking the law?
Guest says
If she were a Republican, Libertarian or Tea Party candidate she be crucified. Let’s face it the liberal media decides who will be president. If only we could push out the RINO’s conservatives might have a chance.
Who's Wise says
Really, because Scott Walker didn’t even make mainstream media when his office did it illegally!
Who's Wise says
You mean a law that wasn’t on the books until more than a year after she left? Are you also willing to dismiss Scott Walker? How about any number of republican secy,’ of state. Want me to list them?
Who's Wise says
Ok. I like impromptu coffee talk. How about this one- Should Rand Paul or Ted Cruz be allowed to run for the presidency after not following protocol and possibly committing treason?
seo small business tips says
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually recognise what
you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally discuss with my website =).
We may have a link trade agreement between us