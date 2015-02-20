TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas education officials have created an online tool to allow the public to comment about math, reading and writing standards.
The tool, called “Join the Conversation!” will be available online until Oct. 30. People will be able to read about the standards and make suggestions on moving a standard to another grade level, creating a new standard or rewriting a specific standard.
View the website HERE
Kansas based its standards in part on the Common Core state standards, which have faced criticism in recent years. The Common Core standards replace a hodgepodge of educational goals that had varied greatly from state to state.
The standards will be up for review in 2017 in Kansas.
Comments
earl says
I’ve seen bill ayers common core math and it’s strange. Looks like the long,long way to do it.
Typical Salinan says
If what you’ve seen is what I’ve seen (from hand-wringing anti-common sense people), you actually saw somebody demonstrate how it looks, not how it is done. Teaching math takes longer than solving a math problem. Seeing the difference between demonstrating how to do something, and doing something once you understand it are two things. Do you know what two means?
earl says
Do you know what 1 means ?
earl says
I’ve seen it written down and it looks like several steps. And you don’t have to be a jack$#$
earl says
Yes if it did get on there before ,do you know what one means. Suit boy..
earl says
I did a reply to this a long time ago. Do you know what one means?
Typical Salinan says
Kansans don’t want their kids to be educated. We’re leading the race to the bottom.
Angela says
No, we don’t want our kids to get brain damage from libtard teachers. There are some Kansas public schools that are in the Top Ten Schools in the nation, but they are run by Conservatives, not libtards or common core.
sam says
Which ones again?
Typical Salinan says
Angela won’t be back to answer, because she simply made the whole comment up. Sorry to disappoint you, Sam!
