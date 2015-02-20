TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas education officials have created an online tool to allow the public to comment about math, reading and writing standards.

The tool, called “Join the Conversation!” will be available online until Oct. 30. People will be able to read about the standards and make suggestions on moving a standard to another grade level, creating a new standard or rewriting a specific standard.

Kansas based its standards in part on the Common Core state standards, which have faced criticism in recent years. The Common Core standards replace a hodgepodge of educational goals that had varied greatly from state to state.

The standards will be up for review in 2017 in Kansas.