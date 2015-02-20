The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Public can comment online about Kansas education standards

by 11 Comments

EducationTOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas education officials have created an online tool to allow the public to comment about math, reading and writing standards.

The tool, called “Join the Conversation!” will be available online until Oct. 30. People will be able to read about the standards and make suggestions on moving a standard to another grade level, creating a new standard or rewriting a specific standard.

View the website HERE

Kansas based its standards in part on the Common Core state standards, which have faced criticism in recent years. The Common Core standards replace a hodgepodge of educational goals that had varied greatly from state to state.

The standards will be up for review in 2017 in Kansas.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

    • If what you’ve seen is what I’ve seen (from hand-wringing anti-common sense people), you actually saw somebody demonstrate how it looks, not how it is done. Teaching math takes longer than solving a math problem. Seeing the difference between demonstrating how to do something, and doing something once you understand it are two things. Do you know what two means?

      Reply

  3. Currently it looks like Expression Engine is the top blogging platform out
    there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *