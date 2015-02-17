Woman leaves injured child to purchase liquor

A woman who left her injured young child on a bus to go to a liquor store, has been charged with aggravated endangering a child.

Salina Police Captain Mike Sweeney said Officers were sent to the parking lot of the Dillon’s store at 2350 Planet Ave around 5:25pm Friday February 13th, on a report of a child injured while riding a City Go Bus.

Sweeney said the 13-month-old child, who had been wandering around on the bus, fell and suffered a cut on the back of the head when the bus turned into the store parking lot.

The mother of the child, 29-year-old Kathy Johnson left the bus, and returned about 15 minutes later after going to make a purchase at a nearby liquor store.

While riding in the ambulance with her child as it was being taken to Salina Regional Health Center, EMS personnel noticed Johnson was drinking some type of liquor from a bottle.

She was arrested at the hospital. The child who was kept overnight at the hospital, was placed in protective custody.

Sweeney said the investigation in the case continues.