Woman leaves injured child to purchase liquor

A woman who left her injured young child on a bus to go to a liquor store, has been charged with aggravated endangering a child.
Salina Police Captain Mike Sweeney said Officers were sent to the parking lot of the Dillon’s store at 2350 Planet Ave around 5:25pm Friday February 13th, on a report of a child injured while riding a City Go Bus.
Sweeney said the 13-month-old child, who had been wandering around on the bus, fell and suffered a cut on the back of the head when the bus turned into the store parking lot.
The mother of the child, 29-year-old Kathy Johnson left the bus, and returned about 15 minutes later after going to make a purchase at a nearby liquor store.
While riding in the ambulance with her child as it was being taken to Salina Regional Health Center, EMS personnel noticed Johnson was drinking some type of liquor from a bottle.
She was arrested at the hospital. The child who was kept overnight at the hospital, was placed in protective custody.
Sweeney said the investigation in the case continues.
Reader
Worthless
sxl
It’s tax season, and what a great time to be reminded of what our taxes pay for…..think the money that paid for the alcohol was from her job?
Hugh Jass
Or how much we paid for her to ride on the bus. Anybody besides me wonder how much CityGo cost us a year?
Chuck
My last $100.00 will bet after meeting with social workers, going through counseling, and a promise that she will quit drinking, never ever do this again, she will get that child back. Sad because she is raising a child that develop her exact habits and also be a non productive member of society. Don’t mean to be cruel but unless that child is given to a loving family, the same will happen and our fine social workers, welfare workers, will allow it to happen by not taking action. One only has to remember some of the news stories of the past few years to realize how these children are treated in the home by unloving parents that would rather party than take care of their children. The workers in our welfare and child protection services need a wake up call, big time!
Hugh Jass
Solution? It’s a viscous cycle for sure…..
KU7679
There is absolutely nothing true in this post. Once children are taken from a home, it is VERY difficult to get them back. It would take several months of documented sobriety before this child would be returned to her mother. And if the mother doesn’t clean up her act, the child would be placed permanently with other family or possibly adopted to a family.
Discouraged
I disagree. I’ve seen kids returned to homes far before the parents had demonstrated the required parenting skills. It’s a broken system. The problem is they’ll give mom 101 chances to get it together, she won’t, then the poor little kid will be messed up, 5 or 6 years old, and will have a slim chance of being adopted. We really need to do more preventative things to stop people from being baby making factories.
Chuck
You are correct! If it were not irresponsible to do so I could cite three cases in the last four years where the child has been removed and then given back to the parent or parents by bleeding heart child protective service/welfare services agent. There is no reason for this to happen if these folks were doing their job, instead of listening to lies and promises from the parents. I really don’t want to get myself upset so have said enough. I know first hand what I know, so I am done commenting regarding the issue.
ceemee
you aren’t alone in the knowledge you have………….
Ks socialworker
You are highly misinformed. it is not the social workers who want to send kids home. The judge makes the final decision, often when the social worker show plenty of documentation to the court, the kids still go home. As a social worker, our hearts break every time we recommend against a child going home and the judge orders it anyway. People do not realize that welfare workers can only do so much. We are extremely limited by a court that favors the parents rights and legal over kids. Educate yourself and talk to us working on the front lines, not what media portrays. The biggest point I need to make is that social workers do not take kids home without a judges order, or remove kids, it is always the judges decision on both.
Kristy Davidson
Ironically it is 420.00 a year. That’s at 35.00 a month and unlimited rides. I don’t ride the bus but I have looked into it
Irony
I gladly pay to subsidize the CityGo system. This very affordable mode of transportation allows hundreds of Salina citizens to get to work every day and be productive members of our community.
Salina talks
Your stupid.. When riding on the bus u still have to pay to get on.. Not from your pocket I’m not saying she was not wrong but u making this about money and taxes that is not the problem at hand SMH people grow up
grammarnazi
stupid? you cannot even spell “you’re” correctly. sMh
Ben Liedto
Just where the hades do you think she got that money to get on the bus with?? From her 8 hour job she doesn’t have??? It’s from her welfare check or cash from her EBT card…..yes that money she used IS from my pocket.
Hugh Jass
One should learn how to spell before calling someone stupid! I’m looking for a profit/loss number from OCCK or the city. Not trying to make it about money, just curious how much it cost to operate the bus system so you can ride for a $1?
Krys Musgrove
This is sad
Guest
Ironically it cost 420.00 to ride the city go bus a year. That’s at 35.00 a month for unlimited rides
asdfa
That is not the proper use of ironic.
steve
I’m confused….she left a 13 month old on a bus by herself for 15min? So she basically just left the baby in the bus while the bus continued on its route??? I can’t phathom this!! Is that what she did?
Guest
No, the bus was stopped because he was already injured from falling. She then left him with strangers to go to the liquor store.
Chuck
So she left this poor injured child on the bus to go buy liquor and drank some of the liquor in the ambulance on the way to the hospital? I have said many times, people like this are the lowest form of human waste on the ladder of evolution!
Guest
So the child got injured on the CityGo Bus and while waiting on the ambulance the mother runs to the liquor store to get some alchohol? And then while riding to the hospital she drinks it? Am I understanding this correctly? One word describes this mother if this is true….WORTHLESS!!!!!!!
Jim Banister
Quick call Sharpton and Obama,!
I am sure there is a story here.
Sylvia
County Commissioners take notes regarding birth control…….
fedupwithlamecommentators
Moronic comment. The story here is that this mother at this time doesn’t deserve her child. She needs a mental evaluation and counseling. There are bad people in every race. People make mistakes in EVERY race. These superiority comments are so old and redundant, come up with something new. She was a sorry excuse of a mother and she does not deserve her child. Leave it at that. Simpleton.
CWB
Burn it down! Remember Michael Brown!
realitycheck
Wow. Nothing surprises me any more.
Mom
Why wasn’t this child in a car seat??
Who wants to bet this child has no insurance? Money for alcohol but no money to pay for the hospital bills her crappy parenting caused.
CWB
I’ll bet that child has very good insurance, at no cost to the mother, through a state funded program called KanCare. We’ll pay for the hospital bills…
needy and greedy
Probably will sue the city as well and get a nice pay day!! Plenty of lawyers probably already trying to contact her so they can get their piece of the action.
Mary
All the comments need to stop that is my older cousin she has been trying to get help and support from her family forever long and couldn’t and she does not have a drinking problem but I do feel she need medical evaluation not to be thrown in jail
Ex Rev
Mary, your cousin needs to get her s#!t together.
Your joking
How the F do you know she’s not an alcoholic?
Mary
That’s my real older cousins by blood and because I lived with her
I Am Convinced
Drinking booze in an ambulance???? Going after booze while her child is injured on a public bus???? Yep, you have convinced me Mary, but how about all the other people?
Kianna
Righhhht
Mary
My baby nephew is okay he with his father the next day this is half false information idc if u guys don’t belieave me but the only thing she did wrong was leave my cousin with stranger while entering a store to get a cigarette she was not drinking that is a lie
Kianna
Maryy call me !!
Maryy
No Maria you call me!
Maria
I need a number
Momof3
Uhh no, no he wasn’t. He was still in protective custody as of Tuesday.
De Ve Us
actually he’s been placed with a foster family now
salina res
Give me a break, what makes you think she’s not an alcoholic.
LMAO
Guess I’m the only one that thinks this is pretty awesome, huh?
Pussnboots
Thereis a lot of information on the story that is incorrect:
* he was not walking around the bus
*she did not just leave her child on the bus alone she left him alone with strangers off the bus
*she was gone for 25 minutes NOT 15
*when they informed her they needed totransport him to the hospital due to the amount of blood he was losing, she wanted to know she have enough time to smoke before they left…
its amazing all the information I had given the police and how they had it twisted around….
guest
Did she go to the liquor store or smoke shop then?
De Ve Us
according to the police she told them that she went to the liquor store
Pussnboots
OCCK and the drivers are NOT responsible for the children that are on the buses they are NOT babysitters… if the parents cannot take care of their children on the bus then they should not be on there.PERIOD.I can’t see her being able to sue the city or even OCCK for that matter when she was just being a negligent mother.they cannot be held accountable because she cannot take care of her child,how is that their fault??
it’s not.its obvious to me that the bus system is being taken advantage of, and one day this bus system is going to be gone…
Kianna
You guys just sound dumb thats my sis in law & my nephew but you guys bringing up money gotta be kidding me & to let yall know she had a good job not saying shes right but you guys sound dumb…very dumb talking about money
aafas
You look dumb by revealing your name and defending your relatives on here makes you look even more dumb. Just ignore it.
Kianna
Thats not even my name you look dumb saying something thats my sister in law though but yall talking about money? What that gotta do with anything
salina res
Maria, I’m not expecting you to be an English major but please please check your grammar. No one’s perfect but this is embarrassing.
Maria
Lmao what i spelt wrong? You’re embarrassing
salina res
Well since you brought it up, you do need to check your spelling as well. I’m just trying to figure out if your serious or someone joking around. She’s obviously a unfit mother at this time in her life and needs help. The EM T’S have no reason to lie so I do believe she was drinking.
De Ve Us
well I hate to ruin it for you but the entire article is wrong so who knows whether she was or was not doing that on there because from what I read, none of it is correct….
salina res
Doesn’t surprise me the reporting on the Salina Post has always been a joke.
Sdm
Really then why did Kathy leave her kid with me???
She did go the liquor store and was gone for 25 minutes
25
From the time she left and well after that ambulance showed up
Blood was coming out of his head
And they were looking for her
They told her they needed to bring him to the hospital as soon as possible but she wanted time to smoke
And she did until the EMT started yelling at her to get into the ambulance
I don’t know about you but I know who I’m voting for mother of the year…
De Ve Us
*****it’s understandable that you feel personally attacked because it’s a member of your immediate family,but let’s try acting a little bit more mature . the only thing in this situation that is of most importance is that child,his safety and well-being .. you both need to grow up
Rastas
Don be dissing on my cousin jus cuz baby daddy won’t watch him while She goes to da sto to get her some wine ain’t her falt baby daddy don’t want nuttin to do wit him and She hav ta take da bus cuz they won’t give her taxi expens money she tol da bus driver they need chile seats but he won’t lissen to her so wat she spos to do huh you know what I’m saying you know whut I mean so don’t you be dissin on her
wtf
uuuhhhhhhh….really….
De Ve Us
SHE DID NO SUCH THING. SHE DID NOT ASK HIM ABOUT ANY CHILD SEATS WHAT SO EVER.AND SHE’S GONNA GO TO THE STORE AND GET WINE, MEANWHILE, HER CHILD IS LOOSING ALOT OF BLOOD FROM A INJURY THAT SHE COULD HAVE PREVENTED BUT WAS TO BUSY ON HER PHONE TALKN ABOUT GETTING A JACKET AND SHOES TO MATCH???
Wow.
She never, NEVER asked the driver about a child’s seat.
Sdm
If you weren’t there-
Then I’d shut the hell up
Course she’s going to lie about everything that happened
She wants to save her ass but sacrifice her son’s
Dumb b#!ch
Sdm
Uh
I be dissn on a dumb ass bitch/ worthless piece of shit mother
If I choose to
There should be a stamp on her forehead that says do not reproduce
Aaron Johnson
Speaking about that…
Not sure why my sister has been drinking liquor? Maybe she didn’t ask the driver for a booster seat… I believe she didn’t pay attention to her son for the purpose of keeping him safe.
I felt bad when my nephew has a serious injury.
Sdm
I’m sorry about your nephew
I hope he’s doing much better now
Kathy left him with me but I promise you that I took care of him until the ambulance arrived ((: