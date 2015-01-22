The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Two arrested in connection with prostitution

by 63 Comments

Selby and Wells

Selby and Wells

A man and woman were arrested late Wednesday night for buying and selling sexual relations.

Salina Police Captain Mike Sweeney said officers were sent to the 24/7 at W. Crawford and Westport, after getting a call of possible sexual activity in the parking area.

When officers arrived they found the man and woman in a semi cab pulling a livestock trailer, getting dressed.

Police through their investigation were able to determine that 22-year old Megan Wells of Wichita sold sexual relations to 49-year-old Benny Selby of O’Neill Nebraska.

The charges of selling and buying sexual relations is a misdemeanor.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  1. What they were doing was biblical. Judah paid to sleep with Tamar and Abraham charged men money to sleep with his wife Sarah.

    Reply

  3. UMMMMMMM…..why did the other guys post about the bible get deleted….it wasn’t bad. in any way..it was however something to think about and discuss.. which is what i thought this was for..but its America so whatever…and if she wants to sell it then let her…its hers..not saying its right but..to each his own

    Reply

    • Well, it is a crime because it is illegal. If you don’t like the laws, work to change them. It’s like you are asking why the sky is blue or why the sun is hot. A better question, if you are against prostitution, might have been, “Why is prostitution against the law still?” But I doubt that this will help you learn anything.

      Reply

      • Huh…So you’re one of those militant non-believers that give the rest of us level-headed atheists a bad name.

        It was implied that prostitution was the subject at hand due to the content of the article.

        Also, your fourth sentence is a run-on, is illogical, and is incorrectly punctuated.

        Put that up your poop-shoot.

        Reply

  9. What’s the big deal ? even if you own a wife your still paying for it if you don’t think so men try not giving her anything on Valentine’s Day and see if your allowed too play with your favorite toy.

    Reply

  11. Seems the owner is trying to set up another way of screwing-literally and figuratively-people out of their money.

    Reply

  12. I hope the case Gets Laid to rest quickly and they both get Stiff fines. Wait, that didn’t Come out right. It’s Hard to get convictions in a case like this

    Reply

  13. If it’s a misdemeanor why is the PD making this a big news story? How many other people get misdemeanor charges with out any fanfare. Just say’in.

    Reply

    • Well taken point, Why all the fanfare? My nice comment for once, was deleted by the moderator. I guess it was because I referred to an infamous neighborhood of years past in the North East part of Salina. Ho Hum De Dum

      Reply

  14. 5th amendment people. Cmon. Through the polices investigation they found this. That means one of these two wasn’t smart enough to keep their mouth shut. Nothing like handing the police their case for em. Get smarter than that.

    Reply

  18. i find it odd that prostitution is laughed at…..hardly a victimless crime, whereas if these were drug users also it would be time to hang em. its time to look at ending prohibition.

    Reply

    • Its a business agreement between two adults. Two adults should be able to do with their bodies as they see fit. The difference between prostitution and drug users is I’ve never heard of a guy robbing a store so he could get the money for a prostitute. I’ve never heard of guy breaking into a house and murdering so he could score his next lay.

      Reply

      • Your comment was dead on right. However, please don’t give our local perverts any ideas on how to score some money for their next activity! LOL

        Reply

      • People who use drugs don’t rob or kill to score their next fix. Those actions are reserved for those who allow drugs to use them.

        Reply

        • Very few people use meth, crack or heroine. Those drugs are most likely to use the person and they are the drugs that people are most likely to rob and murder to support.

          Reply

          • Wrong.

            Why don’t you do a little research on the TRUE addictiveness of these drugs you mention instead of parroting that which the government has told you.

          • I don’t need the government to tell me the damage the drugs do. I see it in our community. I’ve seen it with friends I had in high school that have had their lives destroyed by it.

          • Keep on lying to yourself. Just like you lie to yourself about continuing to vote for the Republican candidate is going to effect the change you desire. As for your high school friends? You must have hung out with some pretty weak minded people. I’ve know plenty of people who have USED drugs in their life, and not a one of them has been “destroyed” by them.

          • I think you are delusional. You have no friends. I wouldn’t call drug addiction weak minded. Maybe weak willed. Having flirted with going down the same path I know its not easy to turn away from it. And while some may not cave in to the addiction the vast majority are helpless against the grip these drugs have on them.

  19. I don’t see how prostitution is any different than working at a job. You provide services with your body/mind for money at work. You provide your body/mind when you sell what you have for money. The biggest reasons it’s illegal is: the govt can’t tax it AND the govt doesn’t want the ladies hoarding in on govt business. They want us to themselves. Either way it sucks.

    Reply

  21. why in the heck do my comments keep getting deleted???..this is crazy..i guess the 1st means nothing…my stuff wasnt even worth deleting or prob even reading and its gone….whats the prob salina post..you have my email…please let me know

    Reply

Trackbacks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *