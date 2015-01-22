A man and woman were arrested late Wednesday night for buying and selling sexual relations.
Salina Police Captain Mike Sweeney said officers were sent to the 24/7 at W. Crawford and Westport, after getting a call of possible sexual activity in the parking area.
When officers arrived they found the man and woman in a semi cab pulling a livestock trailer, getting dressed.
Police through their investigation were able to determine that 22-year old Megan Wells of Wichita sold sexual relations to 49-year-old Benny Selby of O’Neill Nebraska.
The charges of selling and buying sexual relations is a misdemeanor.
Comments
LOL says
What they were doing was biblical. Judah paid to sleep with Tamar and Abraham charged men money to sleep with his wife Sarah.
Jay says
Lot Lizard!
beerme says
A Lot of Lizard more like it.
wtf says
UMMMMMMM…..why did the other guys post about the bible get deleted….it wasn’t bad. in any way..it was however something to think about and discuss.. which is what i thought this was for..but its America so whatever…and if she wants to sell it then let her…its hers..not saying its right but..to each his own
LOL says
Judah paid to sleep with Tamar and Abraham rented out his sister Sarah for other men to sleep with. Check it out, it’s right there in the book of Genesis in the bible!
wtf says
there it is 🙂
hehe says
Well at least they let them finish. Hope it was worth it!?
Lizard lick says
Lol why would they admit they were buying/selling and not just say they were hooking up?
FOUNDHER says
jesus says
it appears she is new in town LOL
your sickness says
I can’t believe they actually DO that.
Ex Rev says
So why is this a crime?
Current Atheist says
Well, it is a crime because it is illegal. If you don’t like the laws, work to change them. It’s like you are asking why the sky is blue or why the sun is hot. A better question, if you are against prostitution, might have been, “Why is prostitution against the law still?” But I doubt that this will help you learn anything.
Ex Rev says
Huh…So you’re one of those militant non-believers that give the rest of us level-headed atheists a bad name.
It was implied that prostitution was the subject at hand due to the content of the article.
Also, your fourth sentence is a run-on, is illogical, and is incorrectly punctuated.
Put that up your poop-shoot.
Steve says
OK then, why is it illegal?
retired says
Because they dont pay taxes on their services…
Mr Clinton says
If it was just a Lewinski he would have been ok.
people want to know says
Well – how much did he pay her?
Jim Blanchard says
$1.25.
He overpaid
inquiringminds says
Who gets to keep the money?
LOL says
The cops get to keep the money. All $1.25 of it.
Yo Mama says
What’s the big deal ? even if you own a wife your still paying for it if you don’t think so men try not giving her anything on Valentine’s Day and see if your allowed too play with your favorite toy.
Kaboom says
Couldn’t you say in leau of dinner and a show I gave her the cash equivalent?
here's a thought says
Seems the owner is trying to set up another way of screwing-literally and figuratively-people out of their money.
just us says
I hope the case Gets Laid to rest quickly and they both get Stiff fines. Wait, that didn’t Come out right. It’s Hard to get convictions in a case like this
Tater Salad says
If it’s a misdemeanor why is the PD making this a big news story? How many other people get misdemeanor charges with out any fanfare. Just say’in.
The Ole Gripper says
Well taken point, Why all the fanfare? My nice comment for once, was deleted by the moderator. I guess it was because I referred to an infamous neighborhood of years past in the North East part of Salina. Ho Hum De Dum
Still Purplesmirk says
5th amendment people. Cmon. Through the polices investigation they found this. That means one of these two wasn’t smart enough to keep their mouth shut. Nothing like handing the police their case for em. Get smarter than that.
your sickness says
Is that the same Megan Wells that was in trouble awhile back?
Heather Shields says
Yes it is.
ashley says
Yes its the same megan wells
Debby S says
Hey that is Jack Urbanek’s old lady! He must have had to turn her out to pay legal bills! Good ole Jack.
Jef Huggins says
maybe this is jack urbaneks daughter…..http://salina.backpage.com/FemaleEscorts/heather-here-for-u/7518753
Poor Eye Sight says
With my poor eyesight the pictures were not looking that bad, that is until I used the enlarge icon button.
Air pair crack hair says
No she is a fine upstanding drug using resident of that posh hotel called the airliner.
...Rumors... says
No it’s not.
Yo Mama says
Looks like they could be father and daughter to me but then again y’all all look alike to us!
LOL says
And y’all look alike to us when you’re rioting, looting, and burning down Ferguson!
Jef Huggins says
i find it odd that prostitution is laughed at…..hardly a victimless crime, whereas if these were drug users also it would be time to hang em. its time to look at ending prohibition.
Still Purplesmirk says
Its a business agreement between two adults. Two adults should be able to do with their bodies as they see fit. The difference between prostitution and drug users is I’ve never heard of a guy robbing a store so he could get the money for a prostitute. I’ve never heard of guy breaking into a house and murdering so he could score his next lay.
GetAGrip says
Your comment was dead on right. However, please don’t give our local perverts any ideas on how to score some money for their next activity! LOL
Bill says
Are you nuts? Haven’t you ever heard of someone breaking and entering and rapping and murdering?
Still Purplesmirk says
Rapping? Like 50 cent rapping? Are you sure you didn’t mean wrapping? Nah probably not. You probably meant raping. Anyways I think if people that were sexualy deprived had someplace to go to relieve a little pressure it would cut down on that. But at any rate people don’t break in, rape and murder to fund their prostitue habit.
Steve says
Not all, but there are some.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2709937/Bellagio-robbery-suspect-convict-Kansas.html
Oh, and notice he was from Kansas. Probably a sexually repressed Republican.
Still Purplesmirk says
He used the proceeds from the robbery to celebrate by buying prositutes. But I doubt that was his motivation for the robbery. Not like a guy trying to steal a TV out of a house so he can sell it to pay for his next fix.
Steve says
Well, he was from Kansas, so there’s no telling what his motivation was. Could have been that he thought he was on a mission from God.
Still Purplesmirk says
Ah yes, because everyone from Kansas is a religious but. I forgot about that.
Steve says
Not everyone, but it does seem that the larger percentage are.
Still Purplesmirk says
You really need to get new friends.
Steve says
People who use drugs don’t rob or kill to score their next fix. Those actions are reserved for those who allow drugs to use them.
Still Purplesmirk says
Very few people use meth, crack or heroine. Those drugs are most likely to use the person and they are the drugs that people are most likely to rob and murder to support.
Steve says
Wrong.
Why don’t you do a little research on the TRUE addictiveness of these drugs you mention instead of parroting that which the government has told you.
Still Purplesmirk says
I don’t need the government to tell me the damage the drugs do. I see it in our community. I’ve seen it with friends I had in high school that have had their lives destroyed by it.
Steve says
Keep on lying to yourself. Just like you lie to yourself about continuing to vote for the Republican candidate is going to effect the change you desire. As for your high school friends? You must have hung out with some pretty weak minded people. I’ve know plenty of people who have USED drugs in their life, and not a one of them has been “destroyed” by them.
Still Purplesmirk says
I think you are delusional. You have no friends. I wouldn’t call drug addiction weak minded. Maybe weak willed. Having flirted with going down the same path I know its not easy to turn away from it. And while some may not cave in to the addiction the vast majority are helpless against the grip these drugs have on them.
Reginald says
I don’t see how prostitution is any different than working at a job. You provide services with your body/mind for money at work. You provide your body/mind when you sell what you have for money. The biggest reasons it’s illegal is: the govt can’t tax it AND the govt doesn’t want the ladies hoarding in on govt business. They want us to themselves. Either way it sucks.
Angry Bob says
So, Megan went from Murder to Prostitution, huh? Look like she’s made a lot of good choices in life.
Yikes says
Ha!!! I knew the name sounded familiar! She is Dane Deweese’s girlfriend that went to jail in connection with the murder! WOW!!!! Her poor son 🙁
get it rite says
Wrong megan wells …
ashley says
Looks like she might get away with yet another murder. David J. Ingram murdered off terrace.
wtf says
why in the heck do my comments keep getting deleted???..this is crazy..i guess the 1st means nothing…my stuff wasnt even worth deleting or prob even reading and its gone….whats the prob salina post..you have my email…please let me know