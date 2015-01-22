A man and woman were arrested late Wednesday night for buying and selling sexual relations.

Salina Police Captain Mike Sweeney said officers were sent to the 24/7 at W. Crawford and Westport, after getting a call of possible sexual activity in the parking area.

When officers arrived they found the man and woman in a semi cab pulling a livestock trailer, getting dressed.

Police through their investigation were able to determine that 22-year old Megan Wells of Wichita sold sexual relations to 49-year-old Benny Selby of O’Neill Nebraska.

The charges of selling and buying sexual relations is a misdemeanor.