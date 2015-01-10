State welfare officials contacted 17 times before action taken

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors have learned that Kansas welfare officials were contacted 17 times before police removed a 14-year-old girl who weighed just 66 pounds from her home.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the Kansas Department of Children and Families initially provided prosecutors information about nine allegations of abuse or neglect. But prosecutors, acting on questions raised by The Eagle, recently discovered eight additional reports of suspected abuse.

The 14-year-old girl and three other children were taken into protective custody in March. A child-in-need-of-care petition alleges that the girl’s adoptive parents at times chained her in a basement and gave her a bucket to use as a toilet. The parents have denied the allegations.

A DCF attorney told a Sedgwick County judge Friday that the state had provided all the previous reports.