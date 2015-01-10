State welfare officials contacted 17 times before action taken

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors have learned that Kansas welfare officials were contacted 17 times before police removed a 14-year-old girl who weighed just 66 pounds from her home.
The Wichita Eagle reports that the Kansas Department of Children and Families initially provided prosecutors information about nine allegations of abuse or neglect. But prosecutors, acting on questions raised by The Eagle, recently discovered eight additional reports of suspected abuse.
The 14-year-old girl and three other children were taken into protective custody in March. A child-in-need-of-care petition alleges that the girl’s adoptive parents at times chained her in a basement and gave her a bucket to use as a toilet. The parents have denied the allegations.
A DCF attorney told a Sedgwick County judge Friday that the state had provided all the previous reports.
Comments
equalityforall says
every person that was contacted those 17 times should lose their jobs.
Lost Soul says
they just want the job; they Do Not want to Work . . . . they do not care about the children.
mmm says
It’s so messed up. When you call all you get is a recording. I had called 4 times on a child and others had called also. No one ever contacted me or the others. Finally the law was called one night and the child was taken out of the home. The officer seen the child was in need of care. The system is messed up. I feel for the children that need care and or not taking out of the home. The end results could of been prevented in this case. Never be afraid to try, if you see a child in need of care. Thats all she or he may have is you to help them. Every child has the right to be safe.
user says
