Three charged with blackmail

Salina Police have requested blackmail charges against two men and a woman who extorted several thousand dollars from a 57-year-old man back in September.
Captain Mike Sweeney said the trio in mid September told the man that they would go to the police and report the man had sexually assualted the woman. The man did write a check, but waited a couple of weeks before contacting police.
The victim wrote a check in the amount of $4,000 to Jason D Wooster of Salina. Wooster was arrested by Thursday afternoon.
The two other suspects, 39-year-old Joshua J. Moore, and 32-year-old Leah M. Lara were already in the Saline County Jail when they were charged with blackmail.
Comments
