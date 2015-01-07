KAKE TV and MeTV off Cox Cable early Wednesday

Subscribers of Cox Communications in Salina and other communities in Kansas are minus a couple of channels on the TV lineup Wednesday morning. Cox and Gray TV are involved in a dispute involving transmission fees. The following statements from Gray TV and Cox Communications are from the websites of both companies.

Statement from Gray TV owners of KAKE channel 10 and MeTV :

In order to serve you, our viewers, KAKEland and MeTV Kansas must reach agreements with our local cable and satellite companies that bring our station to your homes. We have been diligently negotiating with Cox Communications to reach a fair deal. Unfortunately, Cox Communications has refused to reach a fair deal with us. As a result, on January 6th you could lose ALL of the ABC programs and ALL KAKE newscasts on KAKEland as well as all your favorite classic programs on MeTV Kansas. Don’t let Cox Communications leave you with less than you are paying for. Use the information below to voice your opinion and, learn about the choices you have including switching providers and getting our station free over-the-air.

Statement from Cox Communications:

Gray Television, the owner of local TV stations in some of the communities we serve, has blacked out their stations from you in an effort to get a 400% increase in the monthly fees that Cox Communications and our customers are already paying. See “Stations Affected” area below to learn if any of your local TV stations are affected by Gray’s unreasonable demands.

Gray boasted in a recent article that they use their leverage as the owner of popular TV stations in many cities when it comes time to negotiate for large fee increases. For 2014, Gray is forecasted to take in $85 Million in these monthly fees alone, and this blackout is a way for them to help meet this goal. These fees are collected for programming that viewers can already see free over-the-air with an antenna. Gray’s decision to pull their programming from their viewers demonstrates that their demands for a higher fee trumps their obligation to their viewers, and shows how they try to get their viewers to pressure TV providers to obligate their viewers to pay more.

Cox’s efforts to reach a fair and reasonable agreement with Gray will continue so that we may restore these stations as quickly as possible. Please check back here for regular updates on our talks with Gray, or sign up for email updates below. We appreciate your patience as we work to restore Gray’s stations to your lineup.