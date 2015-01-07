KAKE TV and MeTV off Cox Cable early Wednesday

Subscribers of Cox Communications in Salina and other communities in Kansas are minus a couple of channels on the TV lineup Wednesday morning. Cox and Gray TV are involved in a dispute involving transmission fees. The following statements from Gray TV and Cox Communications are from the websites of both companies.
Statement from Gray TV owners of KAKE channel 10 and MeTV :
In order to serve you, our viewers, KAKEland and MeTV Kansas must reach agreements with our local cable and satellite companies that bring our station to your homes. We have been diligently negotiating with Cox Communications to reach a fair deal. Unfortunately, Cox Communications has refused to reach a fair deal with us. As a result, on January 6th you could lose ALL of the ABC programs and ALL KAKE newscasts on KAKEland as well as all your favorite classic programs on MeTV Kansas. Don’t let Cox Communications leave you with less than you are paying for. Use the information below to voice your opinion and, learn about the choices you have including switching providers and getting our station free over-the-air.
Statement from Cox Communications:
Gray Television, the owner of local TV stations in some of the communities we serve, has blacked out their stations from you in an effort to get a 400% increase in the monthly fees that Cox Communications and our customers are already paying. See “Stations Affected” area below to learn if any of your local TV stations are affected by Gray’s unreasonable demands.
Gray boasted in a recent article that they use their leverage as the owner of popular TV stations in many cities when it comes time to negotiate for large fee increases. For 2014, Gray is forecasted to take in $85 Million in these monthly fees alone, and this blackout is a way for them to help meet this goal. These fees are collected for programming that viewers can already see free over-the-air with an antenna. Gray’s decision to pull their programming from their viewers demonstrates that their demands for a higher fee trumps their obligation to their viewers, and shows how they try to get their viewers to pressure TV providers to obligate their viewers to pay more.
Cox’s efforts to reach a fair and reasonable agreement with Gray will continue so that we may restore these stations as quickly as possible. Please check back here for regular updates on our talks with Gray, or sign up for email updates below. We appreciate your patience as we work to restore Gray’s stations to your lineup.
Comments
Brownbagger says
I have dish and they took fox news and other fox stations off several weeks ago but we still have abc. I will trade you abc for fox. Seriously I am going to install an antenna and give dish the boot, we are paying over 100 a month and no discount for the loss of fox. I am going to enjoy the savings.
Tater Salad says
KAKE can go pound sand. This is why our cable keeps going up. Pick up ABC out of Topeka.
kansaspaid says
Anything I want to watch I can stream over the internet.
EKAK says
Who cares about KAKE! Their news is nothing but garbage! All they talk about is negative issues. Pick another station and forget about KAKE!
LOCALYOCAL says
its going up all over…Direct is hiking their rates as high as 6% in feb….companies just keep bending us over…….on the bright side…gas is cheaper….LOL….might as well drive to get a cheap movie…can’t afford tv anymore…
earl says
I notice all these stations we lose ,we never get a discount or replacement . Netflix may be my permenent solution,this keeps up.
nomorecableforus says
we dropped cable months ago… Netflix and HULU is all we watch and i do not miss that big bill either!
Challenger says
Cut the cable for television anyhow. Antennae pick up KAKE and ME. All you need is a streaming device, Apple TV or Roku, to get all your favorite shows and movies (without commercials) and without a $70 monthly charge. Apple charges around $30 to “buy” a season of your favorite show which you can watch over and over again through Apple TV (no CDs to load as the shows are stored in the Cloud and streamed over your high speed Internet connection. You will need a wireless router to stream the show to your Apple TV or Roku. I subscribe to NBA season ticket which allows me to watch every NBA regular season game whenever and as many times as I want. No more endless cable/satellite channel surfing trying to find something worthwhile to watch. True ala carte television is now here!
FED UP. says
We watch–watched–ME TV daily in our home. The old shows are a refreshing reminder of the past.. Compare them to some of the vulgar programs that are being touted to viewers today. We sometimes need to just “chill” and watch programs from a simpler time. Many of today’s shows are an attempt to brainwash the viewer into todays increasingly immoral culture. How many times have you had to censor a child from basic cable TV viewing? Quite a few, I would imagine. So with the cost paid now to view Cox Cable paid monthly by viewers, you are saying these old programs are too expensive to be available? By removing ME TV, the viewer is told that yes, these older shows are better. In fact, so much better than some other programming that they are too expensive to access. I would think that when good programming is taken away, a discount should be applied. Our relaxation TV–and these are only a few because it would take too long to list them all here–The Twilight Zone, Alfred Hitchcock, Mannix, Batman, Perry Mason, Gunsmoke, The Rifleman, The Big Valley, Hawaii Five-O, The Lone Ranger, Gomer Pyle, Hogan’s Heroes gone–due to price??? This screams “Quality Cost”. For retro programming!!! So, reality shows and other “junk tv” are apparently the cheaper route. I ask the programmers to sit back and think about this for a minute. Oh, but wait–not till you get through Keeping up with the Kardashians!! Most definitely wouldn’t want to interrupt your “quality viewing”. It is a shame to realize what garbage our children are being force-fed. Sit for a few minutes, that’s all most people can stand, and take a look at the blatant sexual nature of most of the sitcoms being broadcast. TV is being used to numb minds and dumb-down the public to think that these things are ok. And even worse, that celebrity is everything–no morals, talent or brain-power required! No, these things are not ok. To the public I say JUST TURN IT OFF. To the programmers, I’d like to advise you to do the same for your mental well-being– after you get through watching your morning dose of The Jerry Springer Show. I’m sure that’s what you want your children and elderly mother watching!!