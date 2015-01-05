Video: Mayor Loses Temper at City Commissioners Meeting

During the Salina City Commissioners meeting on Monday night, Mayor Aaron Householter addressed a Salina citizen, Ray Hruska, who spoke out of turn. Meetings are organized so that the public can address the city commissioners during the first part of their weekly meeting every Monday night at 4pm.
Mayor Householter advised Hruska that it is at the commissioners leisure to allow Salina citizens to speak during the first part of their weekly meeting on Monday.
Salinaguy says
Wow…
Salinan says
Wow that’s imbarassing. I’ve seen children have more organized civil discussions than this guy. Let’s not forget he got himself banned from performing at River Festival for his inappropriate comment while on stage.
Stupid is As Stupid Does says
At least he can spell correctly.
Still want to Move says
Great and he is a Mayor? When are we going to elect a Mayor instead of letting the commissioners take turns? Oh When being a Mayor really means something to Salina?
Takeseveralseats says
Ray is a complete nut job and is an extremely angry man on a daily basis. Oh and I think you meant EMbarassing. 🙂
Happy Harry says
Yes think that is what this person ment Bur is probably on a smart phone like myself that makes me look more of an idiot with the stupid spell check thingy.
poor Harry the hole says
No Harry we just know your stupid and feel your entitled to special treatment because of it. You poor guy 🙁
Hmm.. says
You’re*
40 S&W says
Better becareful who you call stupid. You’re and you’re. Point made.
Herewegoagain says
This guy never gets old to watch.
Rockon says
Great job Aaron! It is about time someone takes a stand and tells a citizen how it is! Ray has too much time on his hands.
Salina SUCKS says
Aaron doesn’t know how to do a good job or he wouldn’t of treated a tax payer like that.
Irony says
Aaron pays taxes as well, does that mean he should let someone attack him and step over him while hes trying to do a job he was elected to do? Just because you pay taxes doesn’t give you any more status or rights than any other individual
Salina Sucks says
Nor does it give the Mayor the right to loose his cool. The taxpayer really didn’t have much of a choice when Aa. Commissioners are elected by the tax payer (share the mayor seat) and therefore they are employed by the citizens of Salina.
Watch the Meeting says
Watch the whole meeting. You will see that Aaron had a lot pf patience.
Fuchs Mii says
You would have done even worse, if you had to deal with Ray Ray every single moment of your political life because Ray Ray has nothing to do but to be a thorn. I admit, Mayor went too far, but hey, who hasn’t. Non issue. Move on.
Citizen that is ready to MOVE says
So citizens can’t ask questions unless it’s at the start of the meeting! What if the question does not come about until the middle of a meeting? You have to wait until next week to bring it back up? That’s is not right! This city is not right, we elect Unqualified people to do a job no one wants to do. (Oh lets spend some more money on stuff that we don’t need.)
40 S&W says
I hope you do move. Your grammar is killing me!
Happy Harry says
Your screen name is trying to kill me but keeps missing
Salina Citizen says
As I understand it, a citizen is allowed to speak on any topic not already on the agenda. Any questions or comments that come up during the meeting about the topic under discussion can be asked during the Q&A session for that topic. Of course, I could be wrong.
Sameoldcrap says
City commission falling in line with the county commission. Bunch of boneheads who think they can do and say anything they want. Embarrassing.
Ray is a County Comm plant- says
Nope. The County Commision has sent a plant to the City Commission meetings. Ray is friends with the County Commissioners and they talk and eat lunch frequently. We all know the County Commission does not like the City people. This is how they are playing their game–sending Ray to the City meetings to create problems.
Beastie Boy says
He should have told Ray “Grab your Prozac Punk!”
Whose a Punk, your Mayor says
Sounds like some really dumb lyric that someone tried to pass off as a song.
Disturbed says
Ok, all city meetings henceforth should open up with Aaron singing Disturbed’s “Down with The Sickness.” Would be awesome to hear Aaron tell old Ray “Can you feel that….Oh S%&T”. Oy, Oy…..waaaaaawww! LOL.
Whatever says
That’s what security is for. Aaron should have apologized to the citizens for the interruption and then asked security to remove Ray. This is the way reasonable adults behave.
Bob Bowser says
Does Salina expect any different from a rude ill-behaving smart mouth?
The mayor seems to have forgotten who is BOSS.
The idea of “public servant” seems to be a long lost ideal.
Happy Harry says
And how
Irony says
Please Bob,
The citizens elected this person to do that job he is doing. Commission meetings have a decorum and a progression that they follow for order. When you have 1 particular citizen who thinks they are above that process week after week, someone has to take a stand and that is exactly what Aaron did.
And he nailed in on that head. If Mr. Hruska wants to address the commission anytime he pleases, then he needed to fill out the paperwork and run for the office. Maybe he will, and win, and then some other idiot can get up and interupt him anything they think they want to under the guise of “i’m a tax payer”.
Huh? says
Bob: I can recall when you have acted like the Mayor on a few occassions. Don;t be throwing stones if your own house is fairly dirty.
Bob Bowser, (elected) official says
Yes I confess I have been very rude to citizens while officiating official public meetings in my official elected capacity as… What again was I elected to do?
guest says
So you’re saying there should be no order? What and idiot you are. I’ve never seen so many thin skinned people in my life grow a back bone will ya. At least he’s not out there jumping on the gay band wagon. I’m glad he stood up for my rights and stopped this idiot Ray from trying to take over the meeting.
Mr Creosote says
How about Aarons rant that “it is at our LEISURE that we even let you talk in the beginning anyway”
Seems there is more than just a “point of order’ involved. Aaron tells us to come to the meetings and raise our concerns…. then tells it that we get to speak only when it is at his LEISURE. (go to the :50) mark of the video.
The Royalty mentality has set in.
Watch the Meeting says
Mr. Creosote is on his own rant. You must not have watched the whole meeting. Aaron was very patientas was the county attorney and the other commissioners.
My name is Aaron says
Once, when she was Mayor, Barb Shirley actually asked me to shorten up my comments so we could move the meeting along. Later, I cornered her and told her “there will be repercussions” for that action.
I’ve been a hot headed bully for quite a while…
ace says
Wow. It’s at they’re leisure to let citizens speak? I thought they worked for us, silly me!
Me says
http://salina-ks.gov/filestorage/128/3070/HR-OrganizationalValues-Apr07.pdf
How much was just violated I ask you all
d says
Watch the whole meeting, and go back and watch previous meetings.
Happy Harry says
It does not say unless somebody’s being a pain in the butt then we can throw out all the rules
Way to Go Mayor says
All Roberts Rules I have read give the chair the latitude to control the meeting. I think the mayor has had his patience run out. I probably would too. I watch these meetings and Ray constantly needles on issues and makes veiled threats like he is says he is planning to do by sueing us for doing repairs on the BiCentennial building.
Bob Bowser says
Had a little trouble with the link… for those as confuser illiterate as myself…
“CITY OF SALINA, KANSAS
Statement of Organizational Values
We Value Professional Ethics, which includes:
o Honesty
o Compassion
o Fairness
o Confidentiality
o Reliability
o Stewardship of resources
o Respectfulness
o Non-discriminatory behavior
o Professionalism and personal courtesy
We Value our Commitment to Citizens through Customer Service, which includes:
o Courteous interaction with the public
o Pride and ownership
o Programs that address citizen needs
o A sense of urgency and responsiveness
o A service-oriented approach to patrons
o Listening as well as hearing
We Value a Commitment to Excellence, which includes:
o An ability to see the big picture
o A sense of pride
o A commitment to employee knowledge
o Employee professionalism
o Accountability
o Teamwork
o Protection of health, safety and public welfare
o A willingness to embrace change
o A commitment to organizational goals
o Clear communication
It is our commitment to uphold these core values to the highest degree possible while representing the City of Salina in carrying out our municipal duties as public servants. As a result, these values form the basis for our interactions with the general public, with other agencies and with each other.
Recognized by the City Commission in Resolution No. 07-6384, April 9, 2007.
guest says
So you’re saying there should be no order? What and idiot you are. I’ve never seen so many thin skinned people in my life grow a back bone will ya.
New Jersey says
Go to a meeting. You will see Hruska trying to speak all the time. HE EVEN ASKED ABOUT PENISES ONE TIME. I commend the Mayor for his NEW JERSEY STYLE.
OuijaRay says
I think all the citizens ought to listen to a few county and city commission meetings. Mr. Hruska is a rude and uninformed bully week after week. Respect is earned and Mr. Hruska has not earned it. If he wants to run all the local governments, I encourage him to run for office……he would fit right in with the county commission.
citizen k says
Wow someone says they don’t have to hear from U.S. citizens it is time we as citizens tell them how they have to work for us not us for them
citizen k says
We don’t have to listen to the citizens we and we the citizens speak at the leisure of the board
Think again Aaron you are our employees
ImTellingYourDad says
Ray will have to bring the Ouija Board again so he can get Aarons father and Grandfather involved.
long gone says
Wowza. If that’s the best you can do for a mayor salina, your fate as the armpit of the universe is sealed. forever.
Happy Harry says
Wow I can not believe anyone in a position like that should talk to anyone like that period
And it is amazing that half the people making comments on here about Ray have probably not been to a single meeting.
Now back to the point Mr. Mayor of the session,
You sir need to take a look at how the city is run and how the chart goes. Here is a little refresher course. At the top of your organizational chart is us citizens then you and the commission then Mr. Gage and Mr. Schrag and so on and so forth.
At least Ray takes the time to be involved and be engaged in these meetings were half the town won’t even show up to let alone vote for you guys to begin with.
you are an elected official and you need to act like an elected official not like you’re sitting at the Paramount bar or at rendezvous’s or any of those places it’s time to act right I understand people have nervous breakdowns and get upset about things which were all allowed to do but you now oh not only Ray an apology but us citizens as well even though you might feel just or believe you have just cause you do not. It is a shame that our county commissioners are acting like little children and firing people left and right granted some deserve it. I think that maybe you should take after the County commission and do the same thing to your city managers and so forth but the correct way not just cause
This is just my opinion and my observations.
Irony says
If Ray is so involved and goes to all these commission meetings then you’d think by now he would understand point of order, but clearly he doesn’t because he treats commission meetings like an open mic showdown. There is a time for public comment and Ray has consistently over the years make it a habit of speaking outside of this time whenever he feels like it, so now its at the point where someone had to say something, and thankfully Aaron has the guts to do so.
Happy Harry says
Too bad Aaron did it because it violates so much that by the city’s laws and policies Aaron along with others should be removed period. That is what part of their job is to deal is a polite, respectful and ethical manner no matter what. So as the saying goes if you can’t take the heat stay out of the kitchen
Irony says
How many times can I insult you before you say something back regardless of your job?
Happy Harry says
Well there is the difference of upbringing. I was taught to always be respectful. Especially when it comes to my job and other things. that is part of ethics. Even though I would want to say something I wouldn’t just blurt it out like diarrhea. Another saying says think before you speak. Aaron should have excused himself or asked Ray politely to refrain from interrupting the commission meeting.
That is what a professional would do.
But we are not talking about professionals here are we?
Irony says
Harry,
If you haven’t been privy to the countless times Mr Hruska has interrupted commission meetings over the past 2 years then you don’t understand how many times Aaron has asked him POLITELY not to do so. Exactly how many times should a “professional” have to ask somebody before they take it up a level?
Happy Harry says
I have been privy to Mr. Hurska and yes he can get a little overbearing but that still does not excuse our mayor of the year to act like he did period.
There is no excuse
When in a position like he is there is never an excuse.
Just like Mr. Price and his ideas and comments.
There is a time and place and that was not the time or place for our mayor to act like he did and our city manager smirking like he did was also unprofessional as well
Shut up Aaron says
Aaron you need to go. You mouth is getting you into trouble.
guest says
Happy Harry needs a hug. You poor thing. Our mayor did what needed to be done and it sounded to me like even Ray knew he overstepped so give it a break people. I for the most part am happy with mayor Householter. At least he’s not out there promoting gay marriage, bashing the police and trying to tell us what we can and can not eat.
Equal rights says
What is wrong with gay marriage?
Happy Harry says
Yet what did you get free tickets to his concert
Administrator says
Is ray fat? Our lovely mayor has always had a superiority complex when it comes to people that are obese. If you have ever been to one of soil preachers cover gigs you would know that he likes to single someone out and tear them down.
What does it take to have this employee fired since Kansas is a right to work state anyway. This is a disgrace.
Happy Harry says
Grab a copy of their policy I’m sure there is something in there about morals and decency
Administrator says
I just tried to google it and no luck. Where can I find said documents.
Guess what mr mayor? I’m someone who cares about these things. I’m gunning for your resignation or termination.
Irony says
Good luck with that lol. If it was that easy we the citizens would have had county commish Price out a long time ago.
Happy Harry says
The problem is you got to have enough people with the guts to do something about it and enough people to vote and care about what they’re voting for most these people are in because of who they know not because of who we voted for
Happy Harry says
Here is a link to it
http://admin.ks.gov/docs/default-source/municipal-services/audits/2011-audits/cities/salina.pdf?sfvrsn=4
It is the 12th page in
Aaron needs to go. says
http://salina-ks.gov/filestorage/128/3070/HR-OrganizationalValues-Apr07.pdf
$20,000 says
Aaron is standing up for Salina taxpayers. Hruska just shafted us for $20,000 with his gumming up city business.
joedirt says
wow. if you ever need some fun reading just put “mayor” in the headline. however our “Mayor” did handle himself extremely unprofessional regardless of the person he was engaging. if he cant maintain a professional posture in his position than he shouldnt be in said position. as someone else stated he should have cut him off and had security remove him not act like a dictator. suck it up mayor and play the role. pretty embarrassing.
Aaron OK says
Watch the whole meeting tape. Ray is costing us thousands of dollars. Aaron had a right to be upset. I want my mayor to give em heck on the types of whacko behaviors lke Ray throws at taxpayer money like it is his own.
Irony says
Ahhh yes,
This is the same Ray Hruska who claims he is concerned about how much taxpayer money is being spent and at the same time goes around circulating a petition that will have no legal effect and even if it did have legal standing would cost the city a breach of contract lawsuit. As it stands now it will cost the city thousands of dollars and wasted employee time just to tell him so.
Yeah this is a guy who commands respect and should be allowed to speak whenever he wants at a commission meeting.
Guest says
Hang in their Ray!!! I think this ought to bring up a discussion for Aarons retirement. I don’t want him representing me as leader of the city of Salina.
salina.
Woowee says
How embarrassing for Salina that this guy is your Mayor. He acts like King Henry VIII. What a elitist douche.
Matt8879 says
A bunch of you guys only see bits and pieces of these meetings. You have no idea how they are run, or what the hole situation was. It’s so typical for you to get bent out of shape when someone raises there voice to show order and keep control. Like it said in the video, they do have a time for comments and concerns (not only in the beginning of the meeting). Just imagine if everyone in the public thought they could speak out of turn during the meeting. Things would not get done because the meeting would last forever. Just shut your mouth and wait.
Brian no need to be anonymous says
I don’t know Mr Hruska. He may well be a rude, uninformed bully, a nut job, etc. He obviously spoke out of turn and was disruptive on multiple occasions. But Aaron Householter is also very rude and can be a bully. He is an unprofessional egomaniacal grade A a-hole. Mr Hruska’s actions don’t justify Householter’s response. He is an embarrassment to Salina.
I'm upset too says
I would suggest you go to the meetings and watch Ray in action. You woudl then determine who works for the best interests of the community. Isn;t it time somebody got upset in this town abotu how things are going?
Fuchs Mii says
I agree, Until you watch Ray do his thing, you cannot fathom the whole picture here. Easy though to just spout off as the usual uninformed do.
redwhiteandblue says
householters name keeps surfacing. After watching this I see why. Needs to go.
Stop it says
Gee, I wonder if it’s because he’s the mayor?
$20,000 says
Watch the whole video on Access and you get a different perspective. the Post has selectively edited the meeting. Hruska is going to cost us $20,000. I would be mad at him too.
steve says
When you get two immature clowns together, this is what you get. These two have been going at it for over a year. Ray, grow up. Aaron, grow up. You both look like morons in my opinion. Call a truce and stop the childish acts.
$20,000 says
The immaturity is the Hruska $20,000 petition that we will all pay for even though it is a foregone conclusion that Hruska will lose. I’d be mad too.
Read this! says
Ray Hruska attends all meetings, both the city and county. That is fine. But he continues to take up time with the same questions each time. He is friends with the County Commissioners and we know what kind of confusion they have given us. Ray also is on the same page. He likes to create chaos during the city meetings. He once asked a question about whether penises applied to something that was being discussed. That is the type of person you are supporting here folks!
Doris Elliot says
“Read this!” appears to be a post written by Jon, Aaron or Randy.
At least Barb Shirley had the gonads to post here with her real name
ksdad says
Householter said some things that are very telling about how he perceives his serving at the publics leisure.
Stop it says
There you go, spin it.
She wants change says
The track record of Householder/Gage/Blanchard/Hardy:
– Child dies due on public property due to city equipment failure. City denies responsibility.
– New expensive downtown lights don’t work properly
– Iron Street project costs keep going up (despite Aaron’s spin to oppose certain elements)
– Record number (according to the paper) of sidewalks in Salina that are out of code
– City going to court with county over roads
– Bi Center remodel is over budget and behind schedule
– New process leads to out of town architect working on fire station #1
– Largest employer in Salina (SRHC) feels it has no alternative but to sue the City
This layers on top of the bullying behavior of the Mayor…Ray’s behavior is not appropriate but Aaron needs to be more mature in his response.
April elections will be here soon…
Salina res says
Spoken like a true liberal and someone with a bone to pick. Aaron did not create these problems however Gage been around since the beginning what’s that tell you. Heck I’m just happy he’s not out there slamming gay rights down my throat like the last mayor.
alvin says
How is what you replied to words from a liberal? Everything listed is true and I am no liberal. By the way, Aaron did push the gay law. Sorry to hear Aaron pushed it down your throat, sounds uncomfortable.
Salinas res says
Touche finally someone who knows what you’re talking about. I stand corrected.
perv says
“Slamming gay rights down your throat”.that’s just so wrong… 😉
Proud of the Community says
Hmmm. Lots of holes in your argument: BiCentennial is slowed because of Ray. Sidewalk improvements are good for community. Going to court with County over roads may be due to County Commissioners behavior. Fire Station architect who started may have messed up, thus the need for out of town expertise. SRHC may be biggest employer, but some want to presderve Salina heritage. Iron Street project costs are delayed becasue of opposition to art work–the current commissin is listening to the community voices.If you use the accidental death of someone in the city, one could also use the same logic for any deaths in the county (unfair proposition).
Before Householter/Blanchard/ Hardy/
– Salina jobs in a lull
-Salina population growth dead in water
– Pay rate for jobs at or near minimum wage rate level
– Fast food and hotels the only major employers we gained
Accomplishments under Blanchard/Hardy/ Householter
– New Research Facility for Ktron/K-state
– KWU Expansion
– Downtown starting to flourish with new projects (pub crawl-microbrewery, Fe for the Cure, etc)
– New ideas coming to community (Old ideas fighting back though)
– North Salina being given some attention and started to be cleaned up (at no cost to the community–take that for innovation)
– New ways to plan economic development being discussed
– K-State new technology drone program on the move
– Youth becoming more engaged in community
Looks to me like there is hope growing for Salina. But old ideas as represented by your post may want to mount a campaign to go back to our declining trend.
She wants change says
Funny post by “proud of the community” (likely Aaaron, Jon or Randy). What exactly did Gage/Blanchard/Hardy/Householder do to support the K State drone program? What exactly did the city do to move the KWU football stadium project? The city performed its government and legal of the stadium construction project – but it isn’t like it happened because of Gage/Blanchard/Hardy/Householder. What exactly did Gage/Blanchard/Hardy/Householder do on the research center?
Unbeleivable says
Sooooooooo we elected this guy lol #cmonman
tammy says
Was Aaron elected? I thought he stepped into this position when our last mayor stepped down.
$20,000 says
Better to elect him than pay for the other guy’s Roudybush activities. Hruska is costing us $20,000.
Brownbagger says
What an embarrassment to our City, but this is nothing new. Remember how he treated the public (who did not agree with his agenda) during the meetings on the gay law which he pushed. If Ray was out of line, a simple be quiet or you will be removed would have been sufficient.
I was wonder something, does anyone else have a feeling many of these post by different users was really our mayor trying to justify his rudeness?
Tater Salad says
Ray needs to stop wait his turn. Aaron Householter did nothing but display his God complex. He has been like this for a long time. His little outburst was not leading by example, just acting like a little kid.
Mr Creosote says
Aaron Householder makes Randy Duncan seem like a quiet thoughtful individual.
x rated says
Except that Randy’s thoughts get him in trouble. I opt for Aaron. Go get um.
Mr Creosote says
yes the libs cover for Aaron…
They circle the wagons around the indefensible positions taken by their elected folks rather than hold them accountable. libs only hold conservatives accountable…. all transgressions by other libs is just water under the bridge.
Black Hercules says
That was hardly controversial
Fuchs Mii says
Ray is a tool, I imagine it is hard to listen to his rants at every single meeting. And the stuff he says is so meaningless, he just likes to hear himself speak. But Mayor, gotta keep your cool man.
Elmer says
Interesting, YouTube lists this video as a comedy. But now we know how our Mayor handles controversy.
Jef Huggins says
“i move to recess into executive session” that is the best part of the video
Jef Huggins says
Now as long as Aaron does NOT come out and apologize, all is good. Stand your ground gubnor.
Seriously says
Where’s the video of Ray Hruska acting like a jerk? I thought that’s what we were going to see.
Harry jr says
Maybe someone needs a month vacation in Colorado
jyk113077 says
It is time for the citizens of Salina, to take away the positions of officials like Mayor Householter. If I was Mayor Householter, I would be scared that the entire citizen population sitting in on the meeting would rebel against his tyrannical tantrum, and throw him to ground to tar and feather his ego of Anglo elitism. Remember Mayor Householter, you work for us and not the other way around. You are walking a thin line between losing your power at the hands of every citizen in Salina. You got the job, Mayor Householter, because we the citizens voted for you, unless you feel that you deserved to state your supremacy on a jilted view that Salina wants officials that are ignorant to the concerns of the masses. Having money does not give you the right to treat a Salina citizen, in such a demeaning and degrading manner. I have not heard one good thing about any of the city commissioners, especially with the racist views presented at the meetings and allowing the continuation of such arrogance that is likened to a fascist dictator. Beware Mayor Householter, you might have the power, now, but when the citizens of Salina start boiling tar and ripping feather pillows apart, you won’t be the big man you think you are. We are all watching, YOU!
Other Way says
From where I sit, it looks to me like the citizens are boiling at the County Commissioners, not the city guys.
jyk113077 says
TAR AND FEATHER THE SALINA CITY COMMISSIONERS!!!!!
dolittlegetlittledone says
Does this mean that the citizens of Salina are to “sit” and wait until called upon to express their natural right to freedom of speech? Their opinions have no place, and are considered disrespectful if those opinions are not appeasing? Is this Democracy? How can this may stay in office behaving like a tantrumed child? So many questions, so few answers!
Ronaldped says
