Video: Mayor Loses Temper at City Commissioners Meeting

During the Salina City Commissioners meeting on Monday night, Mayor Aaron Householter addressed a Salina citizen, Ray Hruska, who spoke out of turn. Meetings are organized so that the public can address the city commissioners during the first part of their weekly meeting every Monday night at 4pm.

Mayor Householter advised Hruska that it is at the commissioners leisure to allow Salina citizens to speak during the first part of their weekly meeting on Monday.