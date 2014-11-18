Man found passed out in bathroom arrested on drug charges

Police arrest a man late Monday night, after he is found passed out on the floor of the bathroom of a convenience store.
Deputy Police Chief Sean Morton said officers were sent to the Kwik Shop at 1600 S. 9th about 11:40pm, to remove a person from the bathroom.
Officers had to push their way into the bathroom where they found 31-year-old Scott Foth of Salina laying on the floor.
A small baggie of what is believed to be methamphetamine was found on Foth. Officers found an air freshener that had been on the wall broken.
Foth was arrested on requested charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, damage to property, and trespassing.
Comments
Charges of trespassing?? I guess we are all trespassers until be buy something..
Forgiven says
guilty until proven innocent.
don’t think so?
try NOT getting arrested and NOT having to pay bail to get out of jail before a trial.
how did things ever get this way?
why are laws written so the rich pay and walk and the poor stay and pay?
Barry Switzer says
Because the rich own and pay for everything, don’t want the gravy train to dry up do you?
Sarah Roe says
He was asked to leave and he refused
beating the dead horse says
and this article does not mention if he received proper medical attention…it seems like we are all about police authority and prosecution….ridiculous……he obviously needs help. the article doesn’t say he stole or committed any crime. meth was found on the floor of a public restroom. not enough to prosecute…..just a charge that the city is hopeful will result in fines…..this state of our criminal “justice” system is getting out of control.
LiberalbutReal says
Well, here’s the deal with Mr. Foth…He has been given help. 7 times in Dickinson County alone. The state (And thus we as tax payers) have paid for his failed treatments time and time again…want to guess for what? I’ll give you a hint…he was found with it. His “let’s get him help” scenario is long, long gone.
blue bunny says
Sounds like you beat the baloney pony more than a dead horse, stud. Why pay thousands of $ to treat him again while he lives at home where he can continue to use, when we could pay him $9 a day to make license plates while depriving him of the stuff until he’s clean ?
LibertyOrDeath says
In addition to the slave wages you suggest, the tax payer will be paying for his housing. More people are waking up to the fact that it is immoral to put a man in a cage for doing what he pleases with his own body. Immoral, and definitely expensive.
just us says
“…The state of our criminal justice system is getting out of control…” Actually, it’s the dope and dopers who are “out of control.” By definition, the criminal justice system is the force which seeks to control aberrant and dangerous behavior.
P.s. the criminal justice system isn’t the one who overdoses and passes out after destroying a private bathroom
and justice for all says
once busted and convicted, can’t get a job becuz he is felon and now its just too bad for him…..so he does more dope to drown his sorry of not being able to get out of this hole…its all just a vicious cycle….everyone pays……and the cops get paid LOTS for eating donuts.
felon says
I’m a felon and I have a job it has nothing to do with a vicious cycle it’s all about pulling yourself up by the bootstraps and being a man and take care of your business Scott Foth is not a man he’s a worthless tweeker who’s let’s dope out weigh his life and his children he is all around worthless
guest says
The story I read, meth was found on his person, not the floor.
elixeroflife says
yup…. the criminal is actually the victim in all this…
i long for the day that people can openly smoke or shoot meth in city parks or school play grounds and be revered as role models to future generations
I have paperwork says
This guy is a snitch for the drug task force.
hahayeah says
Who cares? Someone has to do it.
Laffing Inside says
Sure the (expletive) is a snitch. And an all around p.o.s in every way an all around p.o.s can be. Serves him right. Maybe this time they wont let him tell his way out of it like everytime before. Cheers to you Scott. Oh AND he tried to sleep with a 16 yr old who happens to be my Step-daughter… couldnt leave that out!!!
CMT says
And why do you let your step daughter associate with him?
Typical Salinan says
Bad parents always blame the bad influences of other people.
loose lips says
Glad your girls wasn’t around to see this
the beast says
To bad he didn’t overdose dang it
umwowreally says
How can you wish that upon anyone? Yes he has made bad choices and maybe he continues to make them, but to say that about a person is just wrong. You are no better then him if you act like that. Shame on you and grow up. If you dont like Mr foth then do not comment because you are only making yourself look stupid too.
Irony says
Scott and Meth…….. Tomorrow someone will tell us the Earth is round.
GetUrFactsRight says
Several things here—Mr. Foth has not been helped in Dickinson County 7 times, the snitch accusers and other accusers of his actions are worse than Mr.Foth himself If they have to try to post s&*% in their defense—be the last thing anyone should do on FB–and the page this was posted on initially they
need to look at themselves – no position to cast stones-lots of these people have ugly pasts–read the bible —-
