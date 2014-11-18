Man found passed out in bathroom arrested on drug charges

Police arrest a man late Monday night, after he is found passed out on the floor of the bathroom of a convenience store.

Deputy Police Chief Sean Morton said officers were sent to the Kwik Shop at 1600 S. 9th about 11:40pm, to remove a person from the bathroom.

Officers had to push their way into the bathroom where they found 31-year-old Scott Foth of Salina laying on the floor.

A small baggie of what is believed to be methamphetamine was found on Foth. Officers found an air freshener that had been on the wall broken.

Foth was arrested on requested charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, damage to property, and trespassing.