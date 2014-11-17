National collection week for operation Christmas Child

For months, many area families and groups have been filling empty shoe boxes with items such as toys, school supplies, hygiene items, and notes of encouragement for Operation Christmas Child. This week, Nov. 17-24, they will deliver their shoebox gifts to drop-off locations located throughout Kansas. There is still time to pack and deliver a shoe box.

Gift-filled shoe boxes in Salina may be delivered to The North Central Kansas Collection Center at CrossRoads Church, 1125 W. South St, Salina, KS. Collection hours this week are: Mon – Fri: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sat: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sun: 2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Mon., Nov 24: 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. For materials or information call 823-0101.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has delivered gift-filled shoe boxes from the United States and other countries to more than 113 million children in over 150 countries who are facing poverty, disease, war, and natural disaster. In 2014, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach another 10 million children.

For more information visit samaritanspurse.org.