The Salina Post
Salina Kansas News and Information Hub
November 7, 2014 by Post Staff 3 Comments
disapointed says
November 7, 2014 at 7:14 pm
Disapointed in the legal system, this guy is a multiple time woman beater, drug offender, and doesnt support none of his 6 kids.Lock him up for good!
Nevaeh says
September 13, 2017 at 3:27 pm
This is my father and he is a good man and he trys and when he is out he is part of are lives and trys and tell we develop a relationship.
some people's kids says
November 8, 2014 at 12:37 am
you just got out of the pen you moron,hope you like going back this time with even more time added on to your number
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Comments
disapointed says
Disapointed in the legal system, this guy is a multiple time woman beater, drug offender, and doesnt support none of his 6 kids.Lock him up for good!
Nevaeh says
This is my father and he is a good man and he trys and when he is out he is part of are lives and trys and tell we develop a relationship.
some people's kids says
you just got out of the pen you moron,hope you like going back this time with even more time added on to your number