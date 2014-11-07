The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Comments

  1. Disapointed in the legal system, this guy is a multiple time woman beater, drug offender, and doesnt support none of his 6 kids.Lock him up for good!

    Reply

    • This is my father and he is a good man and he trys and when he is out he is part of are lives and trys and tell we develop a relationship.

      Reply

  2. you just got out of the pen you moron,hope you like going back this time with even more time added on to your number

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *