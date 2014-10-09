WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A new report shows Kansas job growth is lagging well behind the nation but predicts the employment outlook will be better next year.
Wichita State University’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research on Thursday released its employment forecast for the Kansas and the Wichita metropolitan area.
It shows that while employment nationwide grew by 1.9 percent nationally in the last 12 months, Kansas jobs increased by just 1 percent.
It forecasts employment statewide will grow next year by 23,239 jobs, for an anticipated employment growth of 1.7 percent.
The strongest growth is expected to be in the service sectors such as education and health with a growth rate of 2.6 percent.
The Wichita economy is projected to improve next year but still grow more slowly than the national average.
Comments
ksgurl says
Sad to see as we were supposed to get a big boost in job growth with all those tax breaks given to small businesses and corporations. Time for the TeaPublicanTarians to wake up to the fact that austerity economic policies DON’T WORK!
guest says
Ideologues stay stuck in their mistakes. It’s time for voters to wake up as you say. Layoffs don’t inspire confidence. People moving away and going broke don’t do wonders for the city and county tax base. What the voters need to do is throw out all the conservatives, whether they’re Republican or Democrat, and replace them with tax and spend liberals who believe in education, good roads, clean available water, healthy citizens and good teeth.
Trotsky says
“Mögen die herrschenden Klassen vor einer kommunistischen zittern Revolution. Die Proletarier haben nichts zu verlieren als ihre Ketten. Sie haben eine Welt zu gewinnen. Proletarier aller Länder, vereinigt euch!”
Mao says
I’ll see your Marx, and raise you a Stalin!
“Человечество делится на богатых и бедных, в собственников и эксплуатируемых; и отвлечься от этого фундаментального разделения; и от антагонизма между бедными и богатыми средствами абстрагируясь себя от фундаментальных фактов.” Joseph Stalin
guest says
Those 23,000 new jobs forecast for next year don’t sound likely since education and health, the predicted high-growth areas, are not likely to be so high with budget shortfalls on the way. I’d predict more layoffs in education and state-funded jobs at all levels and sectors including health-related. Not many high-income people making rosy posts here today, they must all be away watching Royals baseball at $150 per ticket.
The Transformer says
No, we have those things called jobs. It’s what parasite liberals like yourselves count on us having so you can sponge off our hard work. You should try one!
Brad Wilcox says
Lets hit that accelerator ! We can all go over the cliff
Porf says
Perfect!
Oscar Lebowitz says
Lets see,the previous Governess was a democrat.Hmm,no to power plants,no to pipelines,more regulations and taxes for utility companies,oil companies,aviation and manufacturing companies.Increased welfare and school budgets.60% of the Kansas State budget is education.