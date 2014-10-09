WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A new report shows Kansas job growth is lagging well behind the nation but predicts the employment outlook will be better next year.

Wichita State University’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research on Thursday released its employment forecast for the Kansas and the Wichita metropolitan area.

It shows that while employment nationwide grew by 1.9 percent nationally in the last 12 months, Kansas jobs increased by just 1 percent.

It forecasts employment statewide will grow next year by 23,239 jobs, for an anticipated employment growth of 1.7 percent.

The strongest growth is expected to be in the service sectors such as education and health with a growth rate of 2.6 percent.

The Wichita economy is projected to improve next year but still grow more slowly than the national average.