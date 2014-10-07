Rough Stock Series Returns to Salina

Salina Bicentennial Center to host the PRS Midwest Classic THIS MONTH!
Belle Fourche, SD – May 27, 2014: Rodeo season will be in full swing and the horsepower will be bigger than ever as the Professional Rough Stock Series (PRS) top riders return to Salina, Kansas for the third year in a row with nearly $2 million in stock to the Salina Bicentennial Center on October 18th at 7:30 p.m.
“We look forward to making our return to Salina and continuing to grow the PRS fan base in the Midwest
that has been strong ever since the city hosted the 2012 PRS World Finals,“ said PRS Director of Operations, Kevin Contardo. ”
The roster of Cowboy Athletes for the Midwest Classic includes PRS bareback points leader and former
World Champion, multi-sport athlete (bareback & bull riding) Justin McDaniel. The Bull Riding field includes former PBR World Finalist and defending PRS World Champion McKennon Wimberly. The list also includes some of the best Saddle Bronc riders in the world including PRS Points Leader JJ Elshere. (Lineup can be subject to change.)
The lineup of equine and bovine athletes slated for Salina is equally impressive, featuring numerous
National Finals Rodeo qualifying stock contractors and some of the most feared animals in the sport. Kelly Timberman, PRS Director of Event Production commented, “We’re bringing our animals from all over the country to ensure the best possible draw. It’s going to be quite a show once again for the fans in Salina.”
The Midwest Classic is the 14th stop on the Nationally televised 2014 PRS Tour. The series features the three most exciting and dangerous events in rodeo — Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, and Bull Riding.
About the PRS:
Headquartered in Belle Fourche, SD, the Professional Roughstock Series features the best cowboy athletes
in the world matched up with handpicked world-class stock. Riders compete in the three most exciting and
dangerous disciplines of Rodeo – Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, and Bull Riding. Each PRS event is
televised on RFD-TV to over 45 million homes across the nation and airs on Friday nights at 9:00 pm CT, with replays on Sunday afternoons at 1:30 CT. For more information, visit www.proroughstock.com, follow us on Twitter @proroughstock, or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/proroughstock.
Comments
mick sermon says
Great to be able to see more and more RODEO Thanks,