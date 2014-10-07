Rough Stock Series Returns to Salina

Salina Bicentennial Center to host the PRS Midwest Classic THIS MONTH!

Belle Fourche, SD – May 27, 2014: Rodeo season will be in full swing and the horsepower will be bigger than ever as the Professional Rough Stock Series (PRS) top riders return to Salina, Kansas for the third year in a row with nearly $2 million in stock to the Salina Bicentennial Center on October 18th at 7:30 p.m.

“We look forward to making our return to Salina and continuing to grow the PRS fan base in the Midwest

that has been strong ever since the city hosted the 2012 PRS World Finals,“ said PRS Director of Operations, Kevin Contardo. ”

The roster of Cowboy Athletes for the Midwest Classic includes PRS bareback points leader and former

World Champion, multi-sport athlete (bareback & bull riding) Justin McDaniel. The Bull Riding field includes former PBR World Finalist and defending PRS World Champion McKennon Wimberly. The list also includes some of the best Saddle Bronc riders in the world including PRS Points Leader JJ Elshere. (Lineup can be subject to change.)

The lineup of equine and bovine athletes slated for Salina is equally impressive, featuring numerous

National Finals Rodeo qualifying stock contractors and some of the most feared animals in the sport. Kelly Timberman, PRS Director of Event Production commented, “We’re bringing our animals from all over the country to ensure the best possible draw. It’s going to be quite a show once again for the fans in Salina.”

The Midwest Classic is the 14th stop on the Nationally televised 2014 PRS Tour. The series features the three most exciting and dangerous events in rodeo — Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, and Bull Riding.

About the PRS:

Headquartered in Belle Fourche, SD, the Professional Roughstock Series features the best cowboy athletes

in the world matched up with handpicked world-class stock. Riders compete in the three most exciting and

dangerous disciplines of Rodeo – Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, and Bull Riding. Each PRS event is

televised on RFD-TV to over 45 million homes across the nation and airs on Friday nights at 9:00 pm CT, with replays on Sunday afternoons at 1:30 CT. For more information, visit www.proroughstock.com, follow us on Twitter @proroughstock, or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/proroughstock.